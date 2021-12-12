USA Today Sports

Jerami Grant out for at least six weeks

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons’ Jerami Grant out at least six weeks with thumb injury: https://t.co/EzQEBu6NYh pic.twitter.com/LGG0vENzX61:10 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Pistons leading scorer Jerami Grant sidelined with ligament sprain in right thumb, will be reevaluated in six weeks
https://t.co/fFhdRXPJmG pic.twitter.com/CPMf49MFS112:57 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Pistons announce sprained UCL ligament in right thumb for Jerami Grant. Will be re-evaluated in six weeks: pic.twitter.com/NPzGG60xWS12:43 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announce that Jerami Grant has a UCL ligament sprain in the right thumb.
He’ll be out for at least 6 weeks, when he’ll be re-evaluated. – 12:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons say Jerami Grant is out at least six weeks after sustaining a UCL ligament sprain of the right thumb this week.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com12:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce Jerami Grant will be re-evaluated in six weeks after suffering a UCL ligament sprain in his right thumb on Friday. Positions him to return toward the end of January pic.twitter.com/55OU2sc4WF12:26 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered a UCL ligament sprain of his right thumb and will miss at least six weeks, team says. – 12:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is out tonight (obviously), but Isaiah Livers is questionable. Jamorko Pickett isn’t listed as being on G League assignment, meaning he could be with the main roster tonight – 12:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
With #Pistons Jerami Grant (thumb) out, Isaiah Livers is listed as questionable and Jamorko Pickett looks to be available tonight vs. Brooklyn.
#Nets James Harden (rest) and Paul Millsap (personal reasons) are out. #DFS10:44 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
On Pistons star Jerami Grant and his thumb injury, which will sideline him indefinitely. More to come:
theathletic.com/news/pistons-f…9:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Confirming The Athletic’s report that Jerami Grant is out indefinitely with an injured right thumb. He had tests done earlier today. Tough, tough blow for a Pistons team that’s lost 11 straight games and is still awaiting Kelly Olynyk’s return from a knee sprain. – 9:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jerami Grant this season:
20.1 PPG
4.8 RPG
41/33/85%
He is one of 28 players averaging 20 points this year. pic.twitter.com/XGeQxHLqhL9:32 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Mike Conley getting the Jerami Grant treatment from the refs against Spencer Dinwiddie – 8:29 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Random question that perplexes me (I’ll explain). How many charges drawn do you think Herbert Jones has this season for #Pelicans? He drew two in the third quarter alone Friday vs. Detroit’s Jerami Grant, but he’s listed on #NBA stats section as having only three in 2021-22 – 2:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said they ran tests on Jerami Grant’s thumb this morning and are waiting for results. It was still tender. – 1:37 PM

Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII . Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 11, 2021

