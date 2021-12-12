Jerami Grant out for at least six weeks

JD Shaw: Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered a UCL ligament sprain of his right thumb and will miss at least six weeks, team says.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons’ Jerami Grant out at least six weeks with thumb injury: https://t.co/EzQEBu6NYh pic.twitter.com/LGG0vENzX6 – 1:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Pistons leading scorer Jerami Grant sidelined with ligament sprain in right thumb, will be reevaluated in six weeks
Pistons leading scorer Jerami Grant sidelined with ligament sprain in right thumb, will be reevaluated in six weeks
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Pistons announce sprained UCL ligament in right thumb for Jerami Grant. Will be re-evaluated in six weeks: pic.twitter.com/NPzGG60xWS – 12:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announce that Jerami Grant has a UCL ligament sprain in the right thumb.
He’ll be out for at least 6 weeks, when he’ll be re-evaluated. – 12:28 PM
#Pistons announce that Jerami Grant has a UCL ligament sprain in the right thumb.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons say Jerami Grant is out at least six weeks after sustaining a UCL ligament sprain of the right thumb this week.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:27 PM
The Pistons say Jerami Grant is out at least six weeks after sustaining a UCL ligament sprain of the right thumb this week.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce Jerami Grant will be re-evaluated in six weeks after suffering a UCL ligament sprain in his right thumb on Friday. Positions him to return toward the end of January pic.twitter.com/55OU2sc4WF – 12:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is out tonight (obviously), but Isaiah Livers is questionable. Jamorko Pickett isn’t listed as being on G League assignment, meaning he could be with the main roster tonight – 12:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
On Pistons star Jerami Grant and his thumb injury, which will sideline him indefinitely. More to come:
theathletic.com/news/pistons-f… – 9:50 PM
On Pistons star Jerami Grant and his thumb injury, which will sideline him indefinitely. More to come:
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Confirming The Athletic’s report that Jerami Grant is out indefinitely with an injured right thumb. He had tests done earlier today. Tough, tough blow for a Pistons team that’s lost 11 straight games and is still awaiting Kelly Olynyk’s return from a knee sprain. – 9:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jerami Grant this season:
20.1 PPG
4.8 RPG
41/33/85%
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Mike Conley getting the Jerami Grant treatment from the refs against Spencer Dinwiddie – 8:29 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Random question that perplexes me (I’ll explain). How many charges drawn do you think Herbert Jones has this season for #Pelicans? He drew two in the third quarter alone Friday vs. Detroit’s Jerami Grant, but he’s listed on #NBA stats section as having only three in 2021-22 – 2:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said they ran tests on Jerami Grant’s thumb this morning and are waiting for results. It was still tender. – 1:37 PM
Shams Charania: Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII . Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 11, 2021
Rod Beard: #Pistons Jerami Grant (elbow) didn’t practice today and he’s still questionable for Thursday at #Sixers. #DFS -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 27, 2021
Omari Sanfoka II: Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is officially out tonight -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 25, 2021