Kevin Durant fined by NBA

Ian Begley: NBA says Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan” during the Nets win in Atlanta.
I’m sure that amount will stop him from every doing that again… – 1:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. The incident took place with :28 left in the second quarter of the #Nets’ 113-105 win over the #Hawks on Dec. 10 at State Farm Arena. #NBA – 1:48 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan in Atlanta. – 1:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA says Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. – 1:46 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.75
2. Nikola Jokic: 14.37
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.19
4. Kevin Durant: 14.0
5. Trae Young: 13.09
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.29
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.03
8. James Harden: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/9UfhFnz0Xp – 11:30 AM
Chris Haynes: The league announces Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for forcefully throwing the game ball into the spectator stands. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / October 30, 2021