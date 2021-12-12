Langston Galloway to play in G League

Michael Scotto: Langston Galloway will sign with the NBA G League and play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, league sources told @HoopsHype. Galloway shot a career-high 44.9% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range last year with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Langston Galloway will sign with the NBA G League and play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, league sources told @HoopsHype. Galloway shot a career-high 44.9% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range last year with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns – 10:15 PM
Langston Galloway will sign with the NBA G League and play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, league sources told @HoopsHype. Galloway shot a career-high 44.9% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range last year with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns – 10:15 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The Warriors say they have waived Langston Galloway. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 9, 2021
Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 24, 2021