USA Today Sports

Langston Galloway to play in G League

Langston Galloway to play in G League

Main Rumors

Langston Galloway to play in G League

December 12, 2021- by

By |

Michael Scotto: Langston Galloway will sign with the NBA G League and play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, league sources told @HoopsHype. Galloway shot a career-high 44.9% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range last year with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Langston Galloway will sign with the NBA G League and play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, league sources told @HoopsHype. Galloway shot a career-high 44.9% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range last year with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns – 10:15 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 24, 2021

, , , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home