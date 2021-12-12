Langston Galloway to play in Hawks' G League affiliate team

Chris Kirschner: The College Park Skyhawks and NBA veteran Langston Galloway have agreed to a G League deal, source tells the @The Athletic.
The College Park Skyhawks and NBA veteran Langston Galloway have agreed to a G League deal, source tells the @The Athletic. – 12:07 PM
Langston Galloway will sign with the NBA G League and play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, league sources told @HoopsHype. Galloway shot a career-high 44.9% from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range last year with the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns – 10:15 PM
