Luka Doncic to miss multiple games

Marc Stein: Mavs star Luka Doncic is expected to miss multiple games due to persistent left ankle soreness that has already ruled him out tonight in Oklahoma City, league sources say. A precise timetable is still being determined, sources say, as Dallas enters a Sunday/Monday back-to-back.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic will miss at least next two Mavs games after left ankle ‘flare up’
Luka Doncic will miss at least next two Mavs games after left ankle ‘flare up’
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss multiple games due to a left ankle injury.
Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss multiple games due to a left ankle injury.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star to miss multiple games with lingering ankle problem, per report
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star to miss multiple games with lingering ankle problem, per report
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Disappointing but no surprise that Mavs have ruled out Luka for tomorrow vs CHA as well as tonight in OKC. Mavs 8-16 last 3 yrs when Luka doesnt play (inc the MIA game in Dec 2019 when he played 1:40) 1-8 going back to start of last year. Mavs-OKC 6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 5:48 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
With no Luka tonight vs. OKC, that’s more minutes for Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke. Jason Kidd said: “Brunson and Trey have to just stay in character. They don’t have to become Luka. We talked about that, and I think those guys are going to have a great game tonight.” – 5:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic will miss tonight vs. Thunder and tomorrow vs. Hornets after his left ankle “flare up” vs. Pacers on Friday night.
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic will miss tonight vs. Thunder and tomorrow vs. Hornets after his left ankle “flare up” vs. Pacers on Friday night.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kidd said Luka (left ankle soreness) will not only miss today’s game at OKC, but he will also miss tomorrow’s home game against Charlotte. – 5:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will sit out both games of the back-to-back after turning his sore left ankle again. “He continues to get treatment, and we’ll see how he feels for Wednesday’s game,” Kidd said. – 5:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault calls Luka Doncic “a dilemma the minute he crosses half court with the ball.” So it’s obvious when you take him out the team has to change. – 5:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Dallas is a team that’s a lot different stylistically when Luka is out. Said their personal is the same but the coaches are different. “Expect more pace, more ball movement, and confident players Brunson, Hardaway, to be aggressive” – 5:23 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavs star Luka Dončić is expected to miss multiple games due to persistent left ankle soreness that has already ruled him out tonight in Oklahoma City, league sources say.
Mavs star Luka Dončić is expected to miss multiple games due to persistent left ankle soreness that has already ruled him out tonight in Oklahoma City, league sources say.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic had 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 122-111 win over the Pistons in Mexico City.
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic had 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 122-111 win over the Pistons in Mexico City.
Eddie Sefko: Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will miss both ends of this back-to-back. Said they’ll see how he feels for Wednesday’s game. -via Twitter @ESefko / December 12, 2021
Joe Vardon: Luka Doncic (knee) will start tonight for Dallas against the Grizzlies. -via Twitter @joevardon / December 8, 2021