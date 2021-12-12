Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (17-10) play against the New York Knicks (14-14) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Sunday December 12, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 93, New York Knicks 79 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Knicks are now shooting 41% from behind the three-point line, which has helped these surges. – 1:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New York has done it again with 2:25 to go in the third quarter at 85-76. – 1:38 PM
New York has done it again with 2:25 to go in the third quarter at 85-76. – 1:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
You thought I was joking that Grayson Allen tried to trip him. Look at that sly right foot at the end pic.twitter.com/qk7bzy1g1V – 1:37 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Former @UHCougarMBK @Quentin Grimes making his 1st career NBA start today for @New York Knicks – he’s got 25 pts on 7-12 3ptFG. He’d scored 24 pts combined in his first 13 NBA games. (Knicks trail Bucks 86-75 late 3rdQ). – 1:37 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
7 threes and counting for @Quentin Grimes. pic.twitter.com/TXJ0FgNFSA – 1:37 PM
7 threes and counting for @Quentin Grimes. pic.twitter.com/TXJ0FgNFSA – 1:37 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
quentin grimes is the present and future of new york knicks basketball: si.com/nba/2021/07/28… – 1:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis with the finish!! pic.twitter.com/ITkIxaqgix – 1:34 PM
Giannis with the finish!! pic.twitter.com/ITkIxaqgix – 1:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has already tied his season high with nine assists in this one. #Bucks up 83-70. – 1:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Grayson Allen was crossed up so bad by Derrick Rose his attempt to trip him was too late. – 1:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes has set a franchise rookie record with seven threes today vs. MIL. He’s 7 for 11 from beyond the arc in 25 minutes. Game is still midway through the third quarter, so Grimes has a good chance to add to the record. – 1:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
He has 25 points midway through third quarter. – 1:30 PM
He has 25 points midway through third quarter. – 1:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Quentin Grimes has set a team rookie record with seven made 3s today against Milwaukee. – 1:29 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Quentin Grimes has set a Knicks rookie record with seven made threes in a game. – 1:28 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Grimes has already set the Knicks rookie record for most 3-pointers made in a game (7) – and there is still seven minutes left in the third quarter – 1:28 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
@Quentin Grimes with 3️⃣ threes in a row. pic.twitter.com/iwewUWsexn – 1:27 PM
@Quentin Grimes with 3️⃣ threes in a row. pic.twitter.com/iwewUWsexn – 1:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Knicks have cut the #Bucks lead to single digits for the first time since the beginning of the second quarter (26-18) – 1:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Quentin Grimes has now hit 7 three-pointers for for the #Knicks – 1:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
You know how the Knicks starters vs. bench has presented a fun plus/minus every game? Well, shorthanded, everyone is minus. pic.twitter.com/YkECoN7x1e – 1:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Seeing the spread in Chicago of players in health and safety protocols — 9 now — a win for the Knicks would be if no others besides Toppin and Barrett are sidelined. – 1:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Knicks have finally hit some threes and a 21-point deficit is down to 10…before Rodney Hood hits his own three. #Bucks go into the half up 61-48. – 1:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris with 16 points & counting in the first half. pic.twitter.com/GdgVWtup4S – 1:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Bobby Portis has 13 points, shot an airball, was subbed out, and taunted Knicks fans on his way to the bench. LOL. – 12:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Knicks 52-31. – 12:55 PM
#Bucks lead the #Knicks 52-31. – 12:55 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Second straight weekend afternoon game the Knicks are embarrassing themselves at the Garden. They’re lucky this is a family crowd. – 12:55 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Any nice IT people out there? I just spilled Knicks press room coffee on my key board. Mousepad not working. Advice? – 12:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Knicks burn another timeout as the #Bucks now have 14 points off seven forced turnovers. They also lead by 15, 43-28. – 12:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle with another turnover, chases down Giannis and blocks his shot – and it heads to Grayson Allen for an open three. 43-28 Bucks. – 12:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Needing the others to step up for shorthanded Knicks – so far Randle is scoreless (0-for-3). – 12:48 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Looks like this will be an 8-man rotation with Quickley, Knox, Mitchell as reserves. No Kemba. Thibs rolled with Grimes for first 16 minutes. – 12:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau about to blow a fuse on the sideline. Not happy with Kevin Knox’s transition defense, among other things. – 12:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Knicks have cut the #Bucks lead to 31-26 in the opening minutes of the second quarter. – 12:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I don’t know what the Knicks have planned for Kemba Walker, but he is not far removed from All-Star status and they don’t have a lot of talent ahead of him. Unless they have a Dec. 15 trade set and are keeping him in bubble wrap this makes little sense. – 12:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After seeing Miami and Houston hit a bunch of threes, the #Knicks are 1-for-10 thus far from behind the three-point line against the #Bucks – 12:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have been outscored by 27 points (57-30) over their last two first quarters… – 12:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Season plus-minus per game leaders (min. 10 games)
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Will be answering your NBA questions throughout the broadcast, send yours in using #NBACast – 12:30 PM
Will be answering your NBA questions throughout the broadcast, send yours in using #NBACast – 12:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora checks in for Khris Middleton in the first quarter for the #Bucks – 12:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Nerlens Noel was a big reason why the #Knicks beat the #Bucks in their first meeting at Fiserv Forum this year. Noel has two blocks and a drawn charge on Giannis Antetokounmpo to start this one, though Antetokounmpo has 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists. – 12:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have more air-balls (2) than made FG’s (1) halfway they the first quarter … so less than ideal start – 12:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Knicks have missed their first six shots and the #Bucks lead 9-1. – 12:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Starting the game how we ended it on Friday. 😏 pic.twitter.com/XCxEoMclLg – 12:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Knicks get their first point off a #Bucks defensive three seconds violation almost four minutes into the game. – 12:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two minutes+ gone by in this matinee and the #Bucks and #Knicks are 2-for-9 to start. Milwaukee up 4-0. – 12:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reminder with talk of Knicks being shorthanded – Derrick Rose forced into starting role. He’s the only MVP on the team and has been their best player pretty much since he arrived. – 12:12 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Big moment fir Quentin Grimes being introduced as a starter. pic.twitter.com/5UhPpFTK61 – 12:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has now tied Michael Redd for ninth on the #Bucks all-time games played list (578). – 12:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown is available according to Ime Udoka. Looks like he will be back Monday against Bucks. – 12:06 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Time to get to work. pic.twitter.com/8O3Jo6MrsU – 11:58 AM
Time to get to work. pic.twitter.com/8O3Jo6MrsU – 11:58 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
First five vs. Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/jqRwp6Nf9g – 11:43 AM
First five vs. Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/jqRwp6Nf9g – 11:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
StatMuse @statmuse
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/hOCrhMOLUf – 11:38 AM
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/hOCrhMOLUf – 11:38 AM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Rose, Fournier, Grimes, Randle, Noel to start vs Bucks today. @MSGNetworks – 11:37 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose will start at point guard and rookie Quentin Grimes will fill in for RJ Barrett. Question remains if Thibodeau will use a backup tandem of Kemba and IQ? – 11:36 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks will start:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes are starting today for NYK, team says. – 11:33 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce startesr: Rose, Grimes, Fournier, Randle and Noel. – 11:33 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
RJ out and is in Covid protocol, joining Obi. Burks out and word from and word from @Steve Popper is that it’s for the birth of his child. Will be interesting to see if Kemba gets some minutes. pic.twitter.com/UPZChHcSel – 10:55 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: #NBAXmas 2018 pic.twitter.com/rmdCNiktMf – 10:51 AM
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: #NBAXmas 2018 pic.twitter.com/rmdCNiktMf – 10:51 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/xilEdVIoZi – 10:46 AM
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/xilEdVIoZi – 10:46 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau says his starting lineup is undecided. As for Kemba Walker, who hasn’t played since Nov. 26, suiting up: “We’ll see.” – 10:19 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
RJ Barrett out for Knicks’ game against Bucks due to COVID protocols, joining Obi. Burks out too nypost.com/2021/12/12/rj-… – 10:18 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/hhYYwj1CcF – 10:14 AM
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/hhYYwj1CcF – 10:14 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Alec Burks is out for personal reasons. Has to be a Kemba Day now. – 10:01 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And didn’t tweet – but Knicks added RJ Barrett to health and safety protocols along with Toppin. That’s the worst Knicks have had it in COVID times – last year Burks and Rose in separate times were only losses. – 9:54 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Alec Burks is out today vs. MIL for personal reasons. NYK will also be without Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett, both of whom are out due to NBA health and safety protocols. – 9:52 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
No Alec Burks (personal reasons), RJ Barrett & Obi Toppin (health & safety) for the #Knicks – 9:48 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Alec Burks is out for personal reasons. Heard it’s a positive one – birth of a child. – 9:46 AM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Alec Burks (personal reasons) is out for today’s game against Milwaukee. – 9:45 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Got a good one at MSG!
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks announce RJ Barrett in Covid-19 protocols. Obi Toppin and Barrett Eere the two players who spoke in interview room after Toronto contest Friday. – 9:12 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say RJ Barrett (health and safety protocols) is out today vs. Milwaukee. Obi Toppin is also out. – 8:53 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Knicks‘ RJ Barrett has entered health and safety protocols and is out today vs. Bucks. – 8:49 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say RJ Barrett is in the health and safety protocols for today’s game against Milwaukee, after Obi Toppin entered them yesterday. – 8:49 AM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
RJ Barrett (health and safety protocols) is out for today’s game against Milwaukee. – 8:48 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks could use 2020-21 version of Julius Randle – as a leader too #Bucks #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/11/kni… – 8:13 AM