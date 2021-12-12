Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-15) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (15-15) at Moda Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday December 12, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 14, Portland Trail Blazers 8 (Q1 07:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nance picks up his second foul and the Blazers are now in the penalty with 7:44 to play in the first quarter – 9:19 PM
Nance picks up his second foul and the Blazers are now in the penalty with 7:44 to play in the first quarter – 9:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that vando hustle is unmatched pic.twitter.com/rxpyY4vjyp – 9:17 PM
that vando hustle is unmatched pic.twitter.com/rxpyY4vjyp – 9:17 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers off to a rough start. Couple of early turnovers. Down 4-0 to Minn. – 9:14 PM
Blazers off to a rough start. Couple of early turnovers. Down 4-0 to Minn. – 9:14 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Good stuff from @brookeolzendam with @Damian Lillard here, talking about interim Blazers GM Joe Cronin. Story here from @Jason Quick with great background, at @TheAthletic
https://t.co/yEbYWEvFq9 pic.twitter.com/NbaYwiU4wv – 9:14 PM
Good stuff from @brookeolzendam with @Damian Lillard here, talking about interim Blazers GM Joe Cronin. Story here from @Jason Quick with great background, at @TheAthletic
https://t.co/yEbYWEvFq9 pic.twitter.com/NbaYwiU4wv – 9:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Largest leads for the Spurs in their last 9 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
@ GSW: +22
@ PHX: +11
vs NYK: +5
vs DEN: +18
vs DEN: +3
vs NOP: +19 – 9:13 PM
Largest leads for the Spurs in their last 9 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
@ GSW: +22
@ PHX: +11
vs NYK: +5
vs DEN: +18
vs DEN: +3
vs NOP: +19 – 9:13 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Damian Lillard making his return to the lineup #RipCity pic.twitter.com/n9KYsiT57S – 9:10 PM
Damian Lillard making his return to the lineup #RipCity pic.twitter.com/n9KYsiT57S – 9:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Notebook for tomorrow’s paper focuses on Chris Finch’s comments this morning related to defenses altering how they guard Anthony Edwards and Finch’s perspective on Edwards still learning as a young player startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 9:03 PM
Notebook for tomorrow’s paper focuses on Chris Finch’s comments this morning related to defenses altering how they guard Anthony Edwards and Finch’s perspective on Edwards still learning as a young player startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 9:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The Blazers have now used 9 different starting lineups through 26 games with @Damian Lillard, @Norman Powell, @Nassir Little, @Larry Nance Jr and @Jusuf Nurkic getting the call tonight. – 9:02 PM
The Blazers have now used 9 different starting lineups through 26 games with @Damian Lillard, @Norman Powell, @Nassir Little, @Larry Nance Jr and @Jusuf Nurkic getting the call tonight. – 9:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome back Dame!
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/piIfdyyS2P – 8:52 PM
Welcome back Dame!
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/piIfdyyS2P – 8:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
D’Angelo Russell is AVAILABLE. pic.twitter.com/QyUhp4pV2V – 8:42 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
D’Angelo Russell is AVAILABLE. pic.twitter.com/QyUhp4pV2V – 8:42 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Donovan Mitchell is on the Damian Lillard track where he gets a little bit better every year rather than one big leap. Then all the sudden you look up and he’s a top-10 player. That’s coming for Donovan, I think – 8:42 PM
Donovan Mitchell is on the Damian Lillard track where he gets a little bit better every year rather than one big leap. Then all the sudden you look up and he’s a top-10 player. That’s coming for Donovan, I think – 8:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 6:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/4HbU2785am – 8:32 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Minnesota Timberwolves
⌚️ 6:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/4HbU2785am – 8:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Final.
🔺 @Cade Cunningham: 26 PTS / 8 REB / 5 AST / 5-8 3PT
🔺 @Frank Jackson: 25 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
🔺 Saben Lee: 17 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST / 7-13 FG / 25:47 MIN pic.twitter.com/yWHmuAEcuX – 8:29 PM
Final.
🔺 @Cade Cunningham: 26 PTS / 8 REB / 5 AST / 5-8 3PT
🔺 @Frank Jackson: 25 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
🔺 Saben Lee: 17 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST / 7-13 FG / 25:47 MIN pic.twitter.com/yWHmuAEcuX – 8:29 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Most career 50-point games (active players)
1. James Harden: 23
t-2. LeBron James: 12
t-2. Damian Lillard: 12
4. Stephen Curry: 10
5. KEVIN DURANT: 7 – 8:29 PM
Most career 50-point games (active players)
1. James Harden: 23
t-2. LeBron James: 12
t-2. Damian Lillard: 12
4. Stephen Curry: 10
5. KEVIN DURANT: 7 – 8:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant had an NBA-high 51 points today. Since his rookie season (07-08), only four players have had more 50-point games per @ESPNStatsInfo
Most 50-point games
2007-Present
James Harden 23
Damian Lillard 12
Stephen Curry 10
LeBron James 9
Kevin Durant 7 – 8:28 PM
Kevin Durant had an NBA-high 51 points today. Since his rookie season (07-08), only four players have had more 50-point games per @ESPNStatsInfo
Most 50-point games
2007-Present
James Harden 23
Damian Lillard 12
Stephen Curry 10
LeBron James 9
Kevin Durant 7 – 8:28 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Durant finishes with 51 points on 16-of-31 shooting. That’s the most points scored in a game this season.
1. KD (51)
2. Steph Curry (50)
3. Anthony Edwards (48) – 8:26 PM
Kevin Durant finishes with 51 points on 16-of-31 shooting. That’s the most points scored in a game this season.
1. KD (51)
2. Steph Curry (50)
3. Anthony Edwards (48) – 8:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard, as pretty much expected, is available for Sunday night’s game against Minnesota. #RipCity – 8:11 PM
Damian Lillard, as pretty much expected, is available for Sunday night’s game against Minnesota. #RipCity – 8:11 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce Damian Lillard is available for tonight’s game vs Minnesota #RipCity – 8:05 PM
Blazers announce Damian Lillard is available for tonight’s game vs Minnesota #RipCity – 8:05 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Blazers GM Joe Cronin and Timberwolves’ Sachin Gupta chatting pregame. Typical of NBA execs to talk pregame (it’s not necessarily trade stuff, chill 🥸) but first time I’ve seen Cronin do this since he’s been in charge. – 7:53 PM
Blazers GM Joe Cronin and Timberwolves’ Sachin Gupta chatting pregame. Typical of NBA execs to talk pregame (it’s not necessarily trade stuff, chill 🥸) but first time I’ve seen Cronin do this since he’s been in charge. – 7:53 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdomen) will make his return tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing the last five games, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:50 PM
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdomen) will make his return tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing the last five games, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Damian Lillard, listed as questionable for tonight, is out here on the floor getting his pregame workout in. – 7:21 PM
Damian Lillard, listed as questionable for tonight, is out here on the floor getting his pregame workout in. – 7:21 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said he would be surprised if Damian Lillard does not play tonight against Minnesota.
Will start Larry Nance Jr. in place of Robert Covington at PF. #ripcity – 7:19 PM
Chauncey Billups said he would be surprised if Damian Lillard does not play tonight against Minnesota.
Will start Larry Nance Jr. in place of Robert Covington at PF. #ripcity – 7:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups is “hopeful” Damian Lillard will play tonight. “I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t.” – 7:19 PM
Chauncey Billups is “hopeful” Damian Lillard will play tonight. “I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t.” – 7:19 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 46 is live!
This week we discuss Utah Jazz love/questions, Portland and Boston hate/questions, trade rumours, sumo Zion, and possibly the best Useful or Useless stat segment EVER!
Listen here 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/0Jx5S120po – 7:00 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 46 is live!
This week we discuss Utah Jazz love/questions, Portland and Boston hate/questions, trade rumours, sumo Zion, and possibly the best Useful or Useless stat segment EVER!
Listen here 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/0Jx5S120po – 7:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster 🎨
Art by @botjoy pic.twitter.com/VXHkjZN1J2 – 7:00 PM
Tonight’s Gameday Poster 🎨
Art by @botjoy pic.twitter.com/VXHkjZN1J2 – 7:00 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd pregame, Luka is out tonight at OKC & confirmed out tomorrow at home vs Charlotte. It’s a we’ll see after that. Has missed 4 games this yr w/ injured left ankle & tweaked it Friday in Indiana. Rest of the week schedule is home vs Lakers (Wed) & at Minnesota (Sun) – 6:32 PM
From Jason Kidd pregame, Luka is out tonight at OKC & confirmed out tomorrow at home vs Charlotte. It’s a we’ll see after that. Has missed 4 games this yr w/ injured left ankle & tweaked it Friday in Indiana. Rest of the week schedule is home vs Lakers (Wed) & at Minnesota (Sun) – 6:32 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
I talked with CJ McCollum about starting as NBPA President during this challenging time. We talked a lot about Covid testing protocols and vaccines, plus the human side of being discussed in trade rumors. nytimes.com/2021/12/12/spo… – 5:44 PM
I talked with CJ McCollum about starting as NBPA President during this challenging time. We talked a lot about Covid testing protocols and vaccines, plus the human side of being discussed in trade rumors. nytimes.com/2021/12/12/spo… – 5:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Sunday night hoops 🏀
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/cKQcmWTroW – 5:30 PM
Sunday night hoops 🏀
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/cKQcmWTroW – 5:30 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Quick reports that Nance is going to replace Covington in the starting lineup. Some numbers to consider:
Dame, CJ, Norm, Nance, Nurk: 102.3 ORtg, 95.4 DRtg, +6.9 in 28 total possessions.
Dame, CJ, Norm, RoCo, Nurk:
113.9, 112.3, +1.6 in 576 possessions. – 3:24 PM
Quick reports that Nance is going to replace Covington in the starting lineup. Some numbers to consider:
Dame, CJ, Norm, Nance, Nurk: 102.3 ORtg, 95.4 DRtg, +6.9 in 28 total possessions.
Dame, CJ, Norm, RoCo, Nurk:
113.9, 112.3, +1.6 in 576 possessions. – 3:24 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
NAW scored 37 in a game vs. last year’s LAC team — so I was curious how many NBA players since 1980 have reached that point total in a given night. It’s about 14% of players, which is roughly 1 in 7.
If limiting to players w/ 1000+ min in career, it’s about 1 in 4. -MP pic.twitter.com/n7cjZg1DSs – 3:11 PM
NAW scored 37 in a game vs. last year’s LAC team — so I was curious how many NBA players since 1980 have reached that point total in a given night. It’s about 14% of players, which is roughly 1 in 7.
If limiting to players w/ 1000+ min in career, it’s about 1 in 4. -MP pic.twitter.com/n7cjZg1DSs – 3:11 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Larry Nance Jr. will start at power forward in place of Robert Covington tonight against Minnesota, sources tell @The Athletic . Covington had started first 26 games, averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 26.8 minutes. – 3:08 PM
Larry Nance Jr. will start at power forward in place of Robert Covington tonight against Minnesota, sources tell @The Athletic . Covington had started first 26 games, averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 26.8 minutes. – 3:08 PM