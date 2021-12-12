New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-20) play against the San Antonio Spurs (16-16) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday December 12, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 40, San Antonio Spurs 45 (Q2 05:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy gets burned twice by Doug McDermott on backdoor cuts. He’s gotta be more aware on plays like that if he wants to be a consistent member of the rotation. – 7:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 points in the first half for Jakob Poeltl.
10 of his points in the paint, most catching and finishing off the roll – 7:49 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sheeeeesh @Derrick White 🌪
Derrick’s got 12 PTS, 5 AST and 3 REB midway through the second quarter! pic.twitter.com/FpF7t46ook – 7:48 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Just trying to get a read.
Tonight, are you rooting for the Pelicans to: – 7:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Nickeil gets it IN 😤
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/KVZiz8Dxf6 – 7:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 points in the first half for Derrick White.
6 paint points
3 points from outside
1 FT – 7:42 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tonight marked my annual epiphany of “Oh, that’s who Garrett Temple plays for now.” – 7:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Up ✌️ after the first 12 mins!
📺 @BallySportsSA pic.twitter.com/BsjFFpJpNI – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
End of the first on the road
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/gO0HixD0nw – 7:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs lead Pelicans 28-26 after 1Q despite being outshot 40.7 percent to 52.4 percent. Seven points apiece for White, Poeltl and Walker. – 7:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 2
Jakob, White, Lonnie 7 pts each | Ingram, NAW 6 pts each
Spurs winning mid-range by 2
Teams tied in paint, FT, and 3PT scoring – 7:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans trailed Spurs by as many as 8 points but pull to within 28-26 at the end of the first quarter. Good early minutes from Nickeil and Billy off the bench. Also, Brandon Ingram triple-double watch?
6 points
3 rebounds
3 assists – 7:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Spurs 28, Pelicans 26
Ingram 6 pts, 3 rebs & 3 assts
NAW 6 pts (2-2 on 3s)
Hart 4 pts & 4 rebs – 7:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram with a couple of great moves and finishes here in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nickeil Alexander-Walker 2-2 from 3-point range to start his night. 👀
Pelicans trail Spurs 24-19 with 3 minutes left in the 1st quarter. – 7:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JHart getting into it 👏👏
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/GaDEFbbAYY – 7:27 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Was that Nickeil Alexander-Walker heat check a good idea? NAW. – 7:27 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jakob Poeltl had three offensive rebounds good for seven second-chance points in the first eight minutes. He’s been so good. – 7:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs by 7 going into the 1st timeout.
White with 5 points (3 outside, 2 paint) and 1 assist.
Pelicans are going under on Murray’s P&Rs, so he’s going to the open mid-range with 4 points from the NON-PAINT TWO. – 7:19 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pretty nice opening four minutes for Derrick White, who continues to be back – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A BI hammer to start the night all right 💪💪
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/n7oKTVp4dq – 7:14 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pelicans: Graham, Hart, Jones, Ingram, JV
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl – 7:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 46 is live!
This week we discuss Utah Jazz love/questions, Portland and Boston hate/questions, trade rumours, sumo Zion, and possibly the best Useful or Useless stat segment EVER!
Listen here 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/0Jx5S120po – 7:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The leaders in San Antonio tonight.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/GuTABlNu1s – 6:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
All set for a Sunday Funday at the crib 🏠
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/J88CO1VKpq – 6:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Pelicans (8-20) through 28 games pic.twitter.com/UvnGJ5xs9C – 5:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Ready for the night 🤠
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/t6jmDUEpVx – 5:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Scoring battles for the Spurs through 25 games:
2s: Spurs +214 points
3s: -207 points
FT line: -25 points
Overall: -18 for the season – 5:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“San Antonio’s a good team. They play at an extremely high pace. They share the basketball.” – Pelicans Coach Willie Green on the Spurs – 5:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch live: Coach Green pre game
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Green’s staff includes Teresa Weatherspoon. Asked if it’s heartening to see more teams follow Spurs’ lead in hiring women coaches, Pop said:
“Sure. It’s not an exclusive situation that only men can understand basketball. That’s a pretty foolish notion, so the more the merrier.” – 5:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said Willie Green has done a good job with the Pelicans in a tough situation:
“As a player, he was always a heady sort. He knew what was going on all the time, had a toughness about him. And that translated to his group, I think.” – 5:23 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
With Zion news, it’s time to reset expectations for the season. If Pels manage to get to the play-in, great. Here are my questions for 2 of the key Pelicans moving forward. This is a time where freedom to make mistakes (w/ less pressure to win) could pay dividends in future – MP pic.twitter.com/XkvXHrGxTX – 4:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans are a +14 with Herb Jones on the floor and a -179 when he sits. pic.twitter.com/FcHRS3Vdkd – 4:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“To have someone like that in your circle… it means a lot to me.”
@Lonnie Walker on @Manu Ginobili being a mentor, staying aggressive and remaining confident 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g8ArCdOM0i – 3:15 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
How the #Pelicans fan base has returned to its avid support of the team, Zion, & BI over the last couple weeks despite the national narrative that Z is overweight & the Pels should tank is what this city is about. I’m so proud to cover this team. It is truly Pels 12 vs The World – 3:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Seven players are shooting at least 38% from 3-point range on 3+ attempts per game while averaging less than 20 minutes:
– Kevin Love
– Rudy Gay
– Mike Muscala
– Landry Shamet
– Otto Porter Jr
– Trey Murphy
– Facu Campazzo – 2:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Nothing new to report from Spurs injury report issued by the team this afternoon prior to their game tonight with New Orleans, the second of a back to back.
Primo, Wieskamp and Cacok remain with the Austin Spurs while Zach Collins continues to rehab from ankle surgery. – 2:16 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
No injuries to report for the Spurs heading into tonight’s game, save for Zach Collins. And on that note, we’re nearing time to start being on the lookout for Collins updates. Spurs/Pop loosely mentioned Christmas as a date to watch earlier this season. – 2:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Full Spurs core rotation available tonight.
Collins only player injured.
Primo, Wieskamp, and Cacok are with Austin – 2:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Last night 18 of the 3s the Nuggets attempted were wide open. They made 50% of those wide open 3s.
Overall though, 42% of Denver’s 3s were attempted wide open.
Chart: Spurs opponent % of 3s that are attempted wide open and accuracy on those attempts pic.twitter.com/Av5WEPR21i – 2:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Right back to work!
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/sypwxG0pYw – 1:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin Vassell’s shooting from almost anywhere 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y8qqpQcbWm – 1:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Like Jakob and Thad, Tre Jones sticks to the paint when he needs to shoot the ball pic.twitter.com/vvyuM1CQn1 – 1:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson has been efficient from the corner 3, above the break 3, and wide open 3 pic.twitter.com/AyFkfxlNu7 – 1:41 PM
Jock Landale @JockLandale
Appreciate the opportunity to get some run back in the legs this week @austin_spurs !! #undefeated – 1:41 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are favored by 1.5 tonight against the Pelicans.
The Spurs enter 4-2 as favorites.
Last 10 games:
Spurs 5-5
Pelicans 5-5
Spurs are on 2nd night of back-to-back, Pelicans last played Friday – 1:32 PM
