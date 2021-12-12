Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (5-22) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (13-13) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Sunday December 12, 2021
Orlando Magic 56, Los Angeles Lakers 59 (Q3 09:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron was 5 for 5 from 2 in the 1st half, all at the rim, and 0 for 3 from 3.
He started the 2nd half with B2B 3’s to reach 17 points in his 20 minutes, putting LAL up 1. – 10:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 52, Lakers 49.
Cole Anthony leads the Magic with points (12). Terrence Ross has 11.
Orlando’s 24 minutes away from picking up first win of road trip. – 10:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 52, LA Lakers 49 pic.twitter.com/YpJwGPDiCU – 10:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A LeBron putback of a Westbrook miss was the final bucket of the first half, as LAL trail 52-49.
Lakers were out-boarded 24-20, including 6-3 on the offensive glass, and shot 43.2% overall. – 10:37 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Magic 52, Lakers 49.
Russ looked a little shaken up on the Lakers’ last offensive play, but he’s walking off the court. LeBron leads with 11 points, 7 rebounds. Magic are up in part because even though they have the same number of FGs (19) they have 9 3s to Lakers’ 5. – 10:37 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Lakers aren’t good at anything
The Suns, Warriors and Jazz would all beat them easily in a Playoff series – 10:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 52, Lakers 49
Cole Anthony – 12 pts
Terrence Ross – 11 pts
Second chance points – ORL 13, LAL 4
Points in the paint – LAL 24, ORL 16 – 10:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With Succession already on my brain, I’m unhappy to report that Magic-Lakers has been a Snore on the Floor. AK – 10:29 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LeBron playing straight up bully ball 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/ZlHEh2T9ld – 10:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic’s best defense is offense tonight.
Lakers getting whatever they want in transition. Magic need to force them to start possessions taking the ball out of their own baseline. – 10:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron created most everything for the Lakers to start the 2nd Q, and produced a 14-6 stretch capped by THT’s transition dunk, from LeBron.
LAL lead 32-31. – 10:15 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
LeBron with the chasedown block on R.J. Hampton. This is the hardest backboard swat I’ve seen since Dwight got Stephen Curry, like, 12 years ago. The rebound went to midcourt and JJ Redick scooped it up. pic.twitter.com/1EDZVosWc2 – 10:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Starting to think the rest of the league has figured out the Lakers’ “Dribble the clock down aimlessly until around 7 seconds, then sort-of-but-not-really run a set” play. AK – 10:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
If you could describe this Lakers team in ONE WORD what would it be? – 10:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 25, Lakers 18.
Magic overcome early-quarter turnovers and outscore Lakers 22-9 over the last 8:43 of 1Q.
Half of the Lakers’ points are being classified as “fastbreak” points. – 10:07 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lakers down 25-18 after one against Orlando. And it was as ugly a quarter — for both teams — as the score suggests. – 10:07 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Magic 25, Lakers 18
Anthony, Ross, Franz Wagner all have 5 pts
Second chance points: ORL 11, LAL 2
Bench points: ORL 12, LAL 5 – 10:05 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 25, LA Lakers 18 pic.twitter.com/DOUIwqveRp – 10:05 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Rolo block on Howard‼️‼️‼️‼️
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/Ts8NA3en2v – 10:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have given up 5 offensive boards already, leading to 11 Magic 2nd chance points, most recently a top-of-the-key 3 that put ORL up 25-18 late in the 1st. – 10:01 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic need to get it to Chuma in the middle of the floor more often. Let him get downhill. pic.twitter.com/ObpLVTlq86 – 10:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Robin Lopez’s style of play is so unorthodox that it’s endearing lol – 10:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Lakers scored five points in the first 52 seconds, and have four more over the next 5.2 minutes (give or take). BK – 9:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers haven’t scored in over 3 minutes, as Orlando turned a 9-3 deficit into a 13-9 lead.
Last bucket was at the 8:43 mark. Time out with 5:38 left in the 1st.
Lakers are 4 for 10 from the field with 3 TO’s, and ORL is 5 for 11 with 5 TO’s. – 9:54 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
floater franz!!
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/iiMbEmGBwg – 9:53 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
There are a couple of moments every game or so where I have to remind myself Franz Wagner is a 20-year-old rookie.
Dude’s legit. – 9:51 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Franz Wagner just turned the corner on LeBron James and banked in a floater – 9:49 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
what a dime from @Gary Harris
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/LrZ4ybBTfo – 9:49 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic are gonna need to fix their transition defense to stay in this game. – 9:47 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👑 @LeBron James goes with the “Uniform Hook” Nike LeBron 19 at home! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/QD2abAvL1R – 9:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL opened tonight’s game on a 7-0 run, holding Orlando without a bucket until the 9:07 mark, when rookie Franz Wagner hit a corner 3 at the end of a possession.
LeBron answered with a transition layup to force an early Magic time out. – 9:45 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Bron wasting zero time getting things started.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/mzUKgF1YGO – 9:44 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,157 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 9:44 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Even when he doesn’t make the shot, it’s encouraging to see Wendell Carter Jr. look comfortable taking off-the-dribble jumpers. – 9:43 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Invest in teamwork.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/EYHLAmbHIs – 9:26 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First Five on the Floor
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/ZZDHhTvKlP – 9:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have pulled away from OKC, up 100-81 with 2:26 to go. They will go 2-1 on this trip and be back at .500 as they come home for games Monday against Charlotte (without Luka) and Wednesday against the Lakers. – 9:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 28 at LA LAKERS
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @thats_G_
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰9:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 9 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 9:10 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Same starting lineup for the Lakers as OKC: pic.twitter.com/opnHtz88yU – 9:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting lineups for tonight’s game between the Magic and Lakers: pic.twitter.com/yoowPInL7o – 9:06 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
text don’t call
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/dK0MyQNUU7 – 8:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones has 2 blocks and a steal in 18 minutes tonight.
He’s got at least 1 block and 1 steal in 13 games this season. The only players with more:
Anthony Davis (16)
Jaren Jackson (16) – 8:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Orlando’s top priority is taking care of the basketball and transition defense, given how explosive L.A. can be when they’re able to get out and run. – 8:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel did say everything is “structurally sound” in AD’s knee, which is obviously good news. – 7:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis is out tonight. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he had an ultrasound and everything is intact structurally with his sore knee. He’s day-to-day. – 7:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD out with knee soreness and will be listed as day to day. Got ultrasound on knee, per Vogel – 7:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will be out tonight for a second straight game, but his knee is “structurally sound,” and he’s considered day-to-day moving forward. – 7:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis out tonight against Magic, per Frank Vogel. He’s day to day moving forward. – 7:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on AD: “Anthony is going to be out again tonight. He’ll be considered day-to-day.” – 7:45 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
No official word on AD yet, but he is shooting around…Jumper looks good pic.twitter.com/cF23WIia2h – 7:39 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
past scenes against the Lakers 📸
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/T9HNFgkhCr – 7:14 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
It’s Sunday at home. You know what that means.
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/vRycizfoSw – 7:06 PM
