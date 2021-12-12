Precious Achiuwa isolating dure to Toronto Health and Safety Protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Precious Achiuwa is out vs. Sacramento Monday night due to health and safety protocols. OG Anunoby (hip) and Khem Birch (knee) are also out. – 1:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Toronto Raptors say Precious Achiuwa (health and safety protocols), OG Anunoby (left hip pointer), Khem Birch (right knee swelling), Goran Dragic (not with team) and David Johnson (left calf strain) are out for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 1:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Precious Achiuwa has entered the health and safety protocol. He hasn’t tested positive but came in contact with somebody who did, so he’s isolating as a precaution.
Raptors players and coaches continue to test negative. – 12:22 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors add Precious Achiuwa to OUT list for health and safety protocols. Under local guidelines, team officials say, and not NBA rules. Was in close contact with a GOA guest who tested positive. He’ll isolate until Wednesday night.
Birch, Anunoby out Monday with injuries – 11:57 AM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Raps reporting no positive tests as of this morning but Precious Achiuwa is self isolating for 10 days after post Gala contact with an individual who tested positive. – 11:55 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby and Khem Birch remain out for Monday’s game. Precious Achiuwa is out for city of Toronto health and safety protocols, but no coaches and players have tested positive. Further contact tracing determined Achiuwa had more contact w/ positive case. – 11:51 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Raptors do not have any positive cases among players and coaches. Precious Achiuwa is entering Health & Safety protocols out of an abundance of caution – 11:49 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Justin Champagne (knee) and Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) are questionable vs. Knicks. Birch and Anunoby are out. – 5:40 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Khem Birch and OG Anunoby are out for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks as expected. Justin Champagnie joins the injury report with right knee tendinitis and is questionable along with Precious Achiuwa. – 1:54 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: To sum up, Bulls have these 9 players in protocols: White, Green, DeRozan, Thomas, Jones Jr., Dosunmu, Johnson, LaVine, Brown Jr. Plus two broadcasters in Stacey King and Bill Wennington. White and Green have windows open this week to return. Bulls play Pistons Tuesday. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 12, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Under league rules, the Bulls need to have eight eligible players vs. the Pistons on Tuesday. There have been no Covid-related postponements in the NBA this season, but the Bulls outbreak — with LaVine and Troy Brown the latest — continues and postponements could be an option. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 12, 2021
KC Johnson: Late Saturday, Nikola Vucevic said “most players” had received booster shots. Bulls also were fully vaccinated as of early November. Billy Donovan said some players are asymptomatic. This could be a bumpy winter for the league. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 12, 2021