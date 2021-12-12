RJ Barrett enters NBA's health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Knicks‘ RJ Barrett has entered health and safety protocols and is out today vs. Bucks.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
RJ Barrett out for Knicks’ game against Bucks due to COVID protocols, joining Obi. Burks out too nypost.com/2021/12/12/rj-… – 10:18 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And didn’t tweet – but Knicks added RJ Barrett to health and safety protocols along with Toppin. That’s the worst Knicks have had it in COVID times – last year Burks and Rose in separate times were only losses. – 9:54 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Alec Burks is out today vs. MIL for personal reasons. NYK will also be without Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett, both of whom are out due to NBA health and safety protocols. – 9:52 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
No Alec Burks (personal reasons), RJ Barrett & Obi Toppin (health & safety) for the #Knicks – 9:48 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks announce RJ Barrett in Covid-19 protocols. Obi Toppin and Barrett Eere the two players who spoke in interview room after Toronto contest Friday. – 9:12 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say RJ Barrett (health and safety protocols) is out today vs. Milwaukee. Obi Toppin is also out. – 8:53 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wow… Knicks announce RJ Barrett (health and safety protocols) has also been ruled out of today’s game against Milwaukee.
Obi Toppin has been ruled out as well – 8:53 AM
Wow… Knicks announce RJ Barrett (health and safety protocols) has also been ruled out of today’s game against Milwaukee.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Knicks‘ RJ Barrett has entered health and safety protocols and is out today vs. Bucks. – 8:49 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say RJ Barrett is in the health and safety protocols for today’s game against Milwaukee, after Obi Toppin entered them yesterday. – 8:49 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
RJ Barrett says on the late possession when he kicked to Randle for an open 3, he was gonna stop, turn and go up, but then he saw Randle open and decided to kick out. Called it a “phenomenal” look for Randle.
“I’m taking that shot every time at the end of the game,” he says. – 10:35 PM
RJ Barrett says on the late possession when he kicked to Randle for an open 3, he was gonna stop, turn and go up, but then he saw Randle open and decided to kick out. Called it a “phenomenal” look for Randle.
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
RJ Barrett needs to attack the basket front the restricted area to tie the game. Kicking out to Randle for a three there was not the prudent decision… – 9:49 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he was most “interested” and “super pleasantly surprised” with RJ Barrett’s “team demeanor” for Canada. Talked about he was “way more energetic” and “bouncy” and “fun.” “Teammates liked him.” – 5:57 PM
