Warriors not expected to rest Stephen Curry against Pacers

Anthony Slater: All the Warriors’ veterans are expected to play in Indianapolis tomorrow, including Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Had been discussion of them resting, but they won’t.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Steph Curry will play Monday vs. Pacers, needs seven 3-pointers to break Ray Allen’s record
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 3:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
All the Warriors’ veterans are expected to play in Indianapolis tomorrow, including Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Had been discussion of them resting, but they won’t. – 2:45 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Matisse Thybulle said he couldn’t remember many details of his night because he blacked out while focused on defending Steph Curry.
On an excellent defensive performance, the man who authored it, and why the Sixers need this to carry over moving forward: https://t.co/KzKwvgDv6a pic.twitter.com/SyFseB5Ki8 – 12:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Steph Curry is just seven three-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s record of 2,973
@Sam Mitchell tells @Brian Geltzeiler how Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball #DubNation pic.twitter.com/VubTwO4NtS – 12:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Season plus-minus per game leaders (min. 10 games)
1. Steph Curry, +11.7
2. Nikola Jokić, +9.0
3. Giannis, +8.7
4. Gobert, +8.6
5. Mitchell, +8.5
6. Jrue, +8.2
7. Mikal, +7.8
8. George Hill, +7.6
9. Iguodala, +7.3
10. Clarkson, +7.3
11. Conley, +7.2
12. Garland, +6.9 – 12:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers, Matisse Thybulle make sure Steph Curry has no shot at three-point record in inspiring 102-93 win inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:12 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.75
2. Nikola Jokic: 14.37
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.19
4. Kevin Durant: 14.0
5. Trae Young: 13.09
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.29
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.03
8. James Harden: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/9UfhFnz0Xp – 11:30 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
How Matisse Thybulle and the Sixers slowed down Steph Curry for a night: theathletic.com/3011180 – 10:06 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How Matisse Thybulle made life difficult for Stephen Curry in the 76ers’ most impressive win of the season
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-m… – 10:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers, @Matisse Thybulle make sure Steph Curry has no shot at three-point record in inspiring 102-93 win over #GoldenStateWarriors inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #76ers #NBA #NBA75 – 9:44 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Matisse Thybulle wanted to prevent Steph Curry from making history on his watch. With help from his teammates, who he credited as the real key to his success, he carved out a small piece of his own: phillyvoice.com/matisse-thybul… – 9:11 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers, Thybulle make sure Steph Curry has no shot at three-point record in inspiring 102-93 win inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:52 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers, Matisse Thybulle make sure Steph Curry has no shot at three-point record in inspiring 102-93 win over #GoldenStateWarriors inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:45 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle locked up Steph Curry in the win at home and Philly was in awe of what he did #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/12/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:18 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While Steph Curry is chasing Ray Allen for the NBA’s all-time 3-pointer record, LeBron James had nothing but praise for the Warriors guard. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/10/leb… – 1:00 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Steve Kerr on @Matisse Thybulle guarding Steph Curry tonight:
“He harassed [Steph] really well.. I give Thybulle credit. He was fantastic defensively. He’s a rare combination of length and athleticism and brains. He did as good a job on Steph as anybody I’ve seen in a long time.” – 12:49 AM
Steve Kerr on @Matisse Thybulle guarding Steph Curry tonight:
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Thybulle on guarding Steph Curry: “The physical part is easy… The hardest part is the mental side of understanding where he’s trying to score, not falling asleep on plays. He can just lull you to sleep and before you know it, he’s wide open shooting a 3.” pic.twitter.com/F7YuypvTZM – 12:17 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on his play since getting close to breaking the record: “If you take away the context of these last couple of games, I’m playing the exact same way. Just got to make shots and understand the opposition is not going to want that to happen on their own floor.” – 12:14 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Matisse Thybulle on the key to defending Steph Curry: “Playing hard… Having guys willing to let me take that 1-on-1 matchup and play the rest of the team 4-on-4.”
On if he’s had a matchup like that: “With him and the record and all the hype, this was definitely a unique one.” pic.twitter.com/Uq0jE36Ghs – 12:05 AM
Matisse Thybulle on the key to defending Steph Curry: “Playing hard… Having guys willing to let me take that 1-on-1 matchup and play the rest of the team 4-on-4.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors say they still haven’t made final decision on Steph Curry’s status on Monday at Pacers. Sounds like a rest night is likely (as @Marc Stein reported). Curry: “We’ll make the right decision accordingly…😬” pic.twitter.com/OvE8lRv1f9 – 11:54 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle: ‘I’m still trying to process what I did (against Steph Curry).’ Says he was in the moment each possession and can’t give a self-assessment. – 11:50 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“At least he didn’t break the record…. Against us! I hope he breaks it” – Matisse Thybulle on Steph Curry #Sixers #Warriors – 11:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Matisse Thybulle is the first player ever to block multiple Steph Curry 3pt attempts in a game.
(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/Bd5taDofua – 11:47 PM
Matisse Thybulle is the first player ever to block multiple Steph Curry 3pt attempts in a game.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green on if Steph Curry’s chase for the 3pt record affecting the team: “I think it’s hanging over the world. I think we all want to see it. But if you’re asking me if it’s negatively affecting the team? No.” – 11:47 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle on how he defended Steph Curry so well: pic.twitter.com/4JMpgqwoEX – 11:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Thybulle asked what allowed him to succeed against Steph Curry defensively tonight. “Uh, playing hard?” – 11:43 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Steve Kerr on Matisse Thybulle, who blocked two Steph Curry 3s & held him to 18 pts: “He’s a rare combination of length & athleticism and brains. He did as good a job on Steph as anybody I’ve seen in a long time.”
pic.twitter.com/SGHEMYROe5 – 11:42 PM
Steve Kerr on Matisse Thybulle, who blocked two Steph Curry 3s & held him to 18 pts: “He’s a rare combination of length & athleticism and brains. He did as good a job on Steph as anybody I’ve seen in a long time.”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid praises the job Matisse Thybulle did on Stephen Curry, saying he’s the best perimeter defender in the league and that he can win Defensive Player of the Year. – 11:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
If LeBron was down Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook and they beat the Spurs by 15 points while going for 35 points, 17. points and 8 assists
What would be the headline on Espn? Because I just went there and they’re talking about Steph Curry hitting 3 3-pointers in a loss. – 11:29 PM
If LeBron was down Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook and they beat the Spurs by 15 points while going for 35 points, 17. points and 8 assists
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on if Stephen Curry could have mixed it up more to get going: “I give (Matisse) Thybulle credit. I thought he was fantastic defensively. He’s a rare combination of length and athleticism and brains. He did as good of a job on Steph as anybody I’ve seen in a long time.” – 11:28 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The man who held Steph Curry to shoot 2-13 tonight – and thwarted history – uses his socks as a purse.
cc: @Matisse Thybulle pic.twitter.com/EskgTliYvg – 11:27 PM
The man who held Steph Curry to shoot 2-13 tonight – and thwarted history – uses his socks as a purse.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i cannot stress this enough: if Steph Curry doesn’t break the record in Indiana on Monday and you are in possession of a physical ticket stub to the game the next night at *Madison Square Garden* DO NOT THROW IT AWAY AFTER YOU ARE HOLDING GOLD. – 11:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
They both have done a great job this season of guarding the greatest shooter ever.
BUT….
Who would you pick to defend Stephen Curry?
Mikal Bridges or Matisse Thybulle? #Suns #76ers #Sixers #NBA #NBA75 #ESPN #Warriors #DubNation – 11:10 PM
They both have done a great job this season of guarding the greatest shooter ever.
BUT….
Who would you pick to defend Stephen Curry?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Doc Rivers told his team they should feel like Maximus after the game, and ask the crowd at Wells Fargo- many of whom came to see Steph Curry- “are you not entertained?” – 11:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Four of the 10 worst shooting performances by Steph Curry in his career have come this season (min 20 FGA):
4-21 (19.0%) vs Suns in November
5-21 (23.8%) vs Lakers in October
7-28 (25.0%) vs Spurs in December
6-20 (30.0%) vs 76ers tonight pic.twitter.com/7P3xzGBQ1l – 11:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philly holds Golden State to a season-low 93 points, and Stephen Curry to 3-for-14 shooting, as the Sixers claim a 102-93 victory. Joel Embiid had 26-9-4 for Philly, which got great bench production and overwhelmed Golden State all night defensively. – 11:03 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
We’ll bring out the @WagerTalk 5% rocking chair 💺 late due to the other guys having Steph Curry. 76ers +2.5 cashes in 102-93 W over the Warriors. We’re on a 12-1 run on 5% plays with another up for #NFL tomorrow at https://t.co/H3MqROfC6k. #NBA goes 4-0 Saturday. Congrats to all pic.twitter.com/PLy4sFBrA6 – 11:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers win, 102-93. They are 15-12 on the season and back to .500 at home.
Steph Curry shot 6-20 from the field and made one 3-pointer all night when Matisse Thybulle was on the floor. Strong bench performance. Joel Embiid (26 points) and the starters closed strong. – 11:02 PM
Sixers win, 102-93. They are 15-12 on the season and back to .500 at home.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
76ers harass Steph Curry into 6 of 20 shooting, including 3 of 14 on 3s, in a 102-93 win in Philly. Curry now seven behind Ray Allen on all-time 3-pointers list; Warriors in Indy Monday. – 11:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors lose in Philadelphia. Season-low 93 points. Offense has been the issue in a few marquee matchups this season. Rough night for the bench: 7-of-27 FG, 2-of-16 on 3s. Thybulle and the Sixers swarming scheme made life difficult for Curry. – 11:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 102, Warriors 93. Not only does Philly emphatically squash any chance at Steph Curry making history tonight, their second-half surge and overall defensive effort clinched their most impressive win of the season. – 10:59 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
No isolation was a mistake. Curry should have been looking to take Thybuille off the dribble the moment he had 4 PFs. Forget the screen – 10:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyrese Maxey with a highlight block at one end, followed by a textbook seal, bucket and-one by Embiid at the other, and now Doc Rivers is challenging an Embiid foul on Curry on a 3. Sixers are up 10 with 2 to go. – 10:51 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Stephen Curry recorded his 512th career game with 3 3-pointers, passing Ray Allen for most all-time.
Curry now has the most career games with 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 3-pointers. – 10:49 PM
Stephen Curry recorded his 512th career game with 3 3-pointers, passing Ray Allen for most all-time.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It’s now Sixers 23, Warriors 10 in the fourth quarter. Philly has been awesome defensively, though Golden State has had both Curry and Wiggins miss wide open corner 3s, too. Philly leads by 10 with 3:15 to go. – 10:47 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Sixers throwing waves of defenders at Curry, but it starts with Matisse Thybulle-man, is he a great on-ball defender. – 10:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Warriors 73, Sixers 70 after 3. Stephen Curry is just 2-for-8 from 3, but of more importance to Golden State is the fact Philly managed to withstand the Warriors’ usual third quarter flurry. We’ll see if the Sixers can steal this one. – 10:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
When Dell Curry was on the Bucks, a 10-year-old Steph Curry took part in shootarounds.
Ray Allen: “They’d come and we’d go through drills. They’d be right there with us and they’d hold their own.”
Now, that kid is about to break Allen’s 3-point record: basketballnews.com/breakingnews/s… – 10:14 PM
When Dell Curry was on the Bucks, a 10-year-old Steph Curry took part in shootarounds.
Ray Allen: “They’d come and we’d go through drills. They’d be right there with us and they’d hold their own.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole’s last four road games: 32 points in a win in Detroit without Steph Curry, four third quarter 3s to flip a Clippers game in LA, 28 on 15 shots in Phoenix, three huge third quarter 3s tonight in Philadelphia, up to 19 points, Warriors +20 with him on the floor. – 10:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle continues to blanket Steph Curry as much as possible, but Jordan Poole has had his way against Maxey and Milton, especially here in the 3rd. Warriors up 13 with 5:39 left in the 3rd and we haven’t even really had a hot stretch from Curry yet. – 10:09 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Interesting marketing concept: Come for Stephen Curry. Stay for Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. – 10:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Thybulle playing with four fouls and he isn’t being attacked. Perfect time for Curry to Iso (and not settle) – 10:07 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
For his career in the regular season, Steph Curry has made:
➤ 936 threes in the third quarter
➤ 80 threes against the 76ers
➤ 32 threes in the Wells Fargo Center
This and more data on the eventual 3-point record holder here 👇🏾
https://t.co/jzLQDO47xf pic.twitter.com/FzQsGGbJc1 – 9:55 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Think it’s a pretty bad sign for the Sixers that they’re down 3 with how poorly the Warriors shot on open 3s. Warriors’ top-ranked defense looking the part.
Thybulle can’t bite on Curry two-pointers, don’t think it’s a coincidence that Steph hit his two 3s after he subbed out. – 9:41 PM
Think it’s a pretty bad sign for the Sixers that they’re down 3 with how poorly the Warriors shot on open 3s. Warriors’ top-ranked defense looking the part.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Warriors 49, 76ers 46 at halftime.
Stephen Curry 3-pointers: 1, with it coming inside the final minute of the first half. Barring a late flurry, the wait to pass Ray Allen is likely to continue until Monday in Indiana or — more likely — Tuesday at MSG. – 9:41 PM
Warriors 49, 76ers 46 at halftime.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Two late second quarter 3s from Steph Curry. Eight away from the record. Warriors turned up the defense on Joel Embiid, came from 10 down. Up 49-46 at halftime. Winning again because of league’s top defense. – 9:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Takes until the final two minutes of the first half for Curry to make his first 3 (on his fourth attempt). – 9:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry works Thybulle for a third foul, with 2:26 left in the half. Matisse subbed out – 9:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Feels like a game Sixers are fortunate to lead right now. Some good stuff (Thybulle individual D vs. Curry, Maxey’s start) but Warriors have missed a lot of open 3s + feel like they have a second-half haymaker coming – 9:31 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Matisse Thybulle is locking all windows and doors with Steph Curry (2 for 8, 0 of 3 on 3-pointers) so far tonight. He also has two fouls. – 9:26 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Matisse Thybulle guarding Steph Curry tonight like pic.twitter.com/UxKogjM3v0 – 9:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
But on the serious note, Thybulle is doing a solid job on Curry. He just needs to stay out of foul trouble. Thybulle just picked up his second foul early in the second quarter. – 9:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
2 fouls on Thybulle with 9:14 left in the 2nd quarter. Something to watch, as Doc Rivers has had Thybulle shadow Curry so far, and Thybulle’s done about as well defending Curry as you could have hoped. – 9:15 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Matisse Thybulle just blocked a Steph Curry 3-pointer, which #Sixers fans thoroughly enjoyed. – 9:12 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
So far, Steph Curry is 2-2 on 3s that don’t count & 0-2 on 3s that do. Steph doesn’t need much room to get off his shot, but Philly – & Mattisse Thybulle, in particular – isn’t even giving him those fractions of an inch to shoot. To his credit, Steph ain’t forcing anything. Yet. – 9:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 23-22 after one quarter. Steph Curry is shooting 1-6, including missing both of his three-pointers. He has 2 points. Andrew Wiggins leads the Warriors with 9 points, while Tyrese Maxey has 9 for the Sixers. Philly made 7 of 20 shots. – 9:08 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1Q: Warriors trail 76ers 23-22
-Curry: 2 pts, 1/6 FG, 0/2 3p
-Wiggins: 9 pts 4/6 FG, 1/2 3p – 9:08 PM
After 1Q: Warriors trail 76ers 23-22
-Curry: 2 pts, 1/6 FG, 0/2 3p
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Sixers swarmed Steph Curry well in that first quarter, led by Matisse Thybulle at point of attack. Struggled to find a crack of space. Zero 3s. Missed five of six shots. Only 22 Warriors points. Down one. – 9:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Shake Milton getting the Steph Curry assignment now with the backup unit.
Annndddd as soon as I type that, Thybulle back at the scorer’s table. – 9:04 PM
Shake Milton getting the Steph Curry assignment now with the backup unit.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry is in this Curry 9 Flow again tonight. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/H3pZS4VX1g – 8:46 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Seth Curry broke out the @FamousLos32 Curry 7s tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/m8h359XC44 – 8:39 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Steph Curry gets a big ovation with a few boos from #Sixers fans when introduced last. #Warriors – 8:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My forecast: Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen’s all-time record for 3s on Tuesday night at MSG … with the Warriors weighing a night of rest for him in Indiana. However …
Curry only needs 10 3s tonight in Philly and has done that 22 times. More coverage: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… – 8:35 PM
My forecast: Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen’s all-time record for 3s on Tuesday night at MSG … with the Warriors weighing a night of rest for him in Indiana. However …
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I’m watching Seth Curry warming up in his home arena. On the other side of the court, the lower bowl is full of fans with their phones out…to watch his brother. Seth is probably used to it by now…but yeah, Steph just hit 4 in a row from halfcourt 😆 – 7:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Stephen Curry casually knocking down 5 of 6 logo threes: pic.twitter.com/PMAufweoYq – 7:32 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
Steph Curry needs 10 3s to break the all-time record.
— Primetime national TV game
— vs. his brother
— over/under set at 6.5
— averages 5.5 per gm
Will he do it?
#NBATwitter – 7:25 PM
Steph Curry needs 10 3s to break the all-time record.
— Primetime national TV game
— vs. his brother
— over/under set at 6.5
— averages 5.5 per gm
Will he do it?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Steph Curry on verge of being No. 1 on NBA’s 3-point list, my piece earlier on Steph’s off-season regimen requiring all of his shots to go through middle of the rim. Steph: “It was a mental challenge of trying to be as perfect as possible.” on.nba.com/3vxOiBa – 6:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on coaching Ray Allen, whose career 3-point record the #Warriors ’ Steph Curry is 10 away from breaking: pic.twitter.com/evDKbm0i45 – 6:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If Steph Curry doesn’t break the 3-point record tonight, I wonder if Steph might rest Monday vs. the Pacers (front end of a back-to-back) and attempt to break the record Tuesday vs. the Knicks at Madison Square Garden… – 6:33 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After hitting five triples against the Trail Blazers, Steph Curry trails Ray Allen by 10 3-pointers for the NBA’s all-time record from beyond the arc. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/08/cur… – 6:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Will Stephen Curry break Ray Allen’s three-point record tonight in Philadelphia? – 5:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The moment Steph Curry knew he belonged in the NBA came during a three-point contest in Dallas in 2010. Along the way, everybody who has watched him play had their own realization of when they knew he was different.
Everybody has a Steph story. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:28 PM
The moment Steph Curry knew he belonged in the NBA came during a three-point contest in Dallas in 2010. Along the way, everybody who has watched him play had their own realization of when they knew he was different.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James says Steph Curry is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime basketball player’ sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 4:14 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While Steph Curry is chasing Ray Allen for the NBA’s all-time 3-pointer record, LeBron James had nothing but praise for the Warriors guard. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/10/leb… – 4:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
It’s clear that Seth Curry is growing more comfortable in Philly. He discusses that growing comfort level as well as his partnership with Joel Embiid. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/11/set… via @SixersWire #NBA – 3:09 PM
Nick Friedell: Kerr: “I expect everybody to play tomorrow, but we’ll see.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / December 12, 2021
I’m told that the Warriors, though, are strongly weighing a night of rest for Curry on Monday in the first half of Golden State’s Indiana/New York back-to-back against the Pacers. That approach would significantly increase the odds that the league’s current MVP favorite passes Allen in his lone MSG appearance of the season in Tuesday night’s date with the Knicks. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 10, 2021
