Zach LaVine enters COVID-19 protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Two more Bulls players now in NBA health and safety protocols — Zach LaVine and Troy Brown — according to @Adrian Wojnarowski and @KC Johnson. Lavine played 38 minutes and Brown played 34 minutes against the Heat last night. – 12:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls had 11 players available vs. Heat last night. With Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr., they’re down to nine (as of this exact moment) — with nine in protocols and Patrick Williams injured
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zach LaVine has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Bulls have nine players in protocols, per @KC Johnson. pic.twitter.com/Qup7jPefJs – 12:39 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
With Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. getting added this morning, the Bulls have nine players in the Covid protocols.
And the team has lost two announcers, Stacey King and Bill Wennington, to this Covid outbreak – 12:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols tracker: Zach LaVine added to list as Bulls’ number rises to nine
https://t.co/fm58Ic2ztC pic.twitter.com/nDSmVRPT8C – 12:38 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Bulls star Zach LaVine is expected to miss minimum of 10 days in health and safety protocols, unless he records two negative tests in 24-hour period. – 12:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Two additional Bulls players placed in NBA protocols, including Zach LaVine, who played 37:43 against the Heat on Saturday. These ongoing Heat test results could prove interesting. – 12:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Can confirm Zach LaVine is in protocols as well, which @Adrian Wojnarowski had 1st. – 12:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 12:28 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Heat 118, Bulls 92
LaVine: 33 pts (8th 30-point game), 7 reb, 4 ast
Vucevic: 10 pts, 3-15 FG
Shorthanded Bulls lose second straight in a rout, fall to 17-10
Heat, sans Butler and Bam, were banged up tonight too – 10:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 118, Bulls 92
LaVine 33 pts, 7 rebs; 7-11 from 3
Vucevic 3-15 FGs
Robinson 26 pts
Lowry 16 pts, 14 assists
Dedmon 20 pts, 12 rebs – 10:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Nope, he’s running LaVine, the Vooch and Lonzo back out there down 24 with 7:15 left. – 9:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
It seems logical that Vooch will snap out of this shooting rut at some point, but man is it hurting the Bulls amid all these absences. Just 5 points on 1-for-5 shooting in the first half.
Zach LaVine scores 21 in the first to keep the Bulls within reach of the Heat. – 9:03 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trail 65-52 at halftime. LaVine with 21 points, Vucevic (5 pts) still trying to get going.
Kyle Lowry has 12 assists at half, so Scott Skiles can go on low-key alert – 9:03 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Heat 65, Bulls 52
LaVine: 21 pts, 8-12 FG (5-6 3P)
Lonzo: 12 pts, 3 3s
Vucevic: 5 pts, 1-5 FG
For Miami, Duncan Robinson had 18 pts, Dewayne Dedmon has 14 and Tyler Herro has 10 off the bench. 13-23 from 3P as a team – 9:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls down 13 at the half. Zach LaVine doing his best to keep Gotham safe, but Miami is 15-for-25 from three – that’s 60% for you mathematically challenged. – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 65, Bulls 52 at half
LaVine 21 points; 8-12 FGs
Ball 12 pts, 3 assists
Vucevic 1-5 FGs
Robinson 18 pts
Dedmon 14 pts, 7 rebs
Lowry 9 pts, 12 assists – 9:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat push lead to 17 in second period take 65-52 lead over Bulls into half. Robinson with 18 points (4 of 6 on 3s). Lowry with 12 assists, nine points. LaVine 21 points for Bulls. – 9:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are +16 with LaVine on floor in 2ndQ, -10 when he took a rest – 8:56 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Brutal start for Nikola Vucevic. Has missed first four shots — three of them good looks — and had a costly turnover during that 10-0 Heat run (which began when Zach LaVine checked out) – 8:50 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
In just over four minutes, Bulls have trimmed 39-25 deficit to 43-38. Defense has picked up, and Zach LaVine has 15 points — 9 already in the second quarter – 8:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker should definitely be guarding Zach LaVine to start with the Bulls small ball lineup
Gabe Vincent will get some reps on him too after holding him to 0 of 4 shooting last time around – 7:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Oh I’m surprised Miami chooses to start Vincent over Herro
Makes sense due to defensive reasons and for a viable LaVine defender
Shows how much they love this role for Tyler – 7:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He should be a household name”
@Brian Scalabrine & @Frank Isola love what they see in Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/3kn8jaF7km – 6:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even with so many Bulls out, the reality is they arguably might have three of the five best players on court tonight when counting Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic (with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo again out for the Heat). – 5:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have 11 players, including 3 starters and a top rotation player in Caruso (who could be on minutes limit) vs. Heat.
LaVine, Vucevic, Lonzo, Caruso, Troy Brown Jr., Bradley, Alize, Simonovic, Alfonzo McKinnie, Devon Dotson and Tyler Cook
Heat are banged up too. – 5:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Who’s available for #Bulls tonight? LaVine, Lonzo, Vuc, Caruso, Troy Brown, Alize Johnson, Tony Bradley, Devon Dotson, Tyler Cook, Alfonzo McKinnie, Marlo Simonovic — so 11 players, most likely – 4:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
With Ayo and Stanley Johnson, Bulls now have 7 players in health and safety protocols
As of now, 11 players available vs. Heat: LaVine, Vucevic, Lonzo, Caruso (upgraded today), Troy Brown Jr., Bradley, Alize, Simonovic, Alfonzo McKinnie, Devon Dotson and Tyler Cook – 4:47 PM
KC Johnson: To sum up, Bulls have these 9 players in protocols: White, Green, DeRozan, Thomas, Jones Jr., Dosunmu, Johnson, LaVine, Brown Jr. Plus two broadcasters in Stacey King and Bill Wennington. White and Green have windows open this week to return. Bulls play Pistons Tuesday. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 12, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Under league rules, the Bulls need to have eight eligible players vs. the Pistons on Tuesday. There have been no Covid-related postponements in the NBA this season, but the Bulls outbreak — with LaVine and Troy Brown the latest — continues and postponements could be an option. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 12, 2021
KC Johnson: Late Saturday, Nikola Vucevic said “most players” had received booster shots. Bulls also were fully vaccinated as of early November. Billy Donovan said some players are asymptomatic. This could be a bumpy winter for the league. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 12, 2021