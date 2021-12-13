USA Today Sports

Alize Johnson tests positive for Covid

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls forward Alize Johnson has tested positive for Covid and entered league protocols, source tells ESPN.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BULLS DEPTH CHART
PG: Lonzo / Devon Dotson
SG: Caruso
SF: McKinnie
PF: Cook / Simonovic
C: Vucevic / Tony Bradley
Sidelined: Coby White / Dosunmu / Matt Thomas / Javonte Green / LaVine / DeRozan / Stanley Johnson / Troy Brown / Derrick Jones / Alize Johnson / Patrick Williams – 11:23 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The latest on the Bulls, Alize Johnson in the protocol, and why the game on Tuesday is still on … as of now.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
10 and counting, as Alize Johnson is now in the protocol. White may come out today, as Bulls are testing twice a day on most days now. – 10:14 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls forward Alize Johnson has tested positive for Covid and entered league protocols, source tells ESPN. – 10:11 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Who’s available for #Bulls tonight? LaVine, Lonzo, Vuc, Caruso, Troy Brown, Alize Johnson, Tony Bradley, Devon Dotson, Tyler Cook, Alfonzo McKinnie, Marlo Simonovic — so 11 players, most likely – 4:47 PM

Ira Winderman: Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson joins forward Caleb Martin in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 13, 2021
Alize Johnson: Wow. -via Twitter @AlizeJohnson / December 13, 2021

