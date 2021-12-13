Alize Johnson tests positive for Covid

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls forward Alize Johnson has tested positive for Covid and entered league protocols, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BULLS DEPTH CHART
PG: Lonzo / Devon Dotson
SG: Caruso
SF: McKinnie
PF: Cook / Simonovic
C: Vucevic / Tony Bradley
Sidelined: Coby White / Dosunmu / Matt Thomas / Javonte Green / LaVine / DeRozan / Stanley Johnson / Troy Brown / Derrick Jones / Alize Johnson / Patrick Williams – 11:23 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The latest on the Bulls, Alize Johnson in the protocol, and why the game on Tuesday is still on … as of now.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/12/… – 10:41 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
10 and counting, as Alize Johnson is now in the protocol. White may come out today, as Bulls are testing twice a day on most days now. – 10:14 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls forward Alize Johnson has tested positive for Covid and entered league protocols, source tells ESPN. – 10:11 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Who’s available for #Bulls tonight? LaVine, Lonzo, Vuc, Caruso, Troy Brown, Alize Johnson, Tony Bradley, Devon Dotson, Tyler Cook, Alfonzo McKinnie, Marlo Simonovic — so 11 players, most likely – 4:47 PM
Ira Winderman: Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson joins forward Caleb Martin in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 13, 2021
Josh Robbins: Thomas Bryant (knee injury recovery), Rui Hachimura (return to competition conditioning) and Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocols) are listed as OUT for Monday’s Wizards game in Denver. They are the only people Wizards officials listed on their team’s injury report. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / December 13, 2021