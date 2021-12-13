Bones Hyland: I rapped for some teams at the Draft Combine

Hyland doesn’t lack confidence – on or off the court. For example, he started some of his meetings at the NBA Draft Combine by rapping for the decision-makers in attendance. “I rapped for some of the teams; I have some songs that I’ve made and I did a little snippet of those for them, and they loved it!” Hyland told BasketballNews.com in July. “Just right off the bat, from the rip, I was rapping. I ain’t shy. They just loved me, honestly.”
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With his style of play and personality, Denver rookie Bones Hyland is becoming a fan favorite.
“I’m that guy who’s got the best personality,” @BizzyBones11 told me in July. “No matter what, I can light up a room. I’m a kid you’re gonna fall in love with.” basketballnews.com/stories/nugget… – 4:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on the Nuggets dominating against the Spurs tonight, dampened by a tough fourth quarter stretch that saw multiple injuries.
Great games from Jokić, Monte, AG, Bones, Facu, and Howard. denverstiffs.com/2021/12/11/228… – 12:52 AM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Top Rookies on Sat
Evan Mobley, 15 pts, 15 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk
Alperen Sengun, 15 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl, 3 blk
Franz Wagner, 20 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 blk
Davion Mitchell, 14 pts, 1 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl
Bones Hyland, 16 pts, 1 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl – 12:03 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said “the ball was flying” when I asked about the 33 assists. He then broke it down by player, because it was a collective passing effort. Here’s the full rundown:
Jokić 8
Campazzo 8
Morris 4
Gordon 4
Hyland 3
(Jeff) Green 3
Reed 2
(JaMychal) Green 1 – 11:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they win 127-112.
-Jokić with another MVP caliber performance when his team needed it most
-AG and Monte had some great chemistry with Joker
-Facu/Markus/Bones guard trio was en fuego!
-Zeke-JaMychal both hurt tonight? pic.twitter.com/qByYPeyG5x – 10:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations as the Nuggets lead the Spurs 72-56.
-First time not traveling in three weeks and they’re playing like it
-Markus Howard: shooters SHOOT
-Bones and Facu both played well
-Monte w/9-3-3 and a buzzer beater pic.twitter.com/JU8iTBQ7Fd – 9:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Denver takes a 72-56 lead over the Spurs a half.
Markus Howard is lighting it up from deep as he has 5 3-pointers.
Bones Hyland is shooting lights out with 11 early points & Jokic remains the best player in the world.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jokic is 3 of 3 from 3-point range, but it’s the firm of Hyland & Howard that’s hurting the Spurs. H&H is a combined 8 of 12 from distance off the bench.
Overall, the Nuggets have hit 12 of 22 shots from deep (57.1%) to lead 59-40 with 4:10 left in first half. – 9:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bones and Howard with 21 combined points in the first half off the bench pic.twitter.com/RpTOCoeej8 – 9:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bones Hyland (9 points, 3 of 5 from downtown) is doing a Bones Barry number on the Spurs at the AT&T Center. – 9:28 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland did his best to try to prevent JaMychal Green from getting that technical foul.
Green STILL picked up the technical foul.
The vet has been smarter about the decision making – 9:23 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
JaMychal Green needed to let Bones talk him down there. The rookie’s head was in the right place. – 9:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
J-Myke gets a tech. Bones did everything he could to get in between he and ref … and the official who gave it to him wasn’t even the one he was mad at. – 9:22 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Three straight 3-pointers for Bones Hyland.
Microwave type of scorer that only needs to see one go in before he’s feeling it.
Well, he’s feeling it. – 9:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bones Hyland with 9 points off the bench, all from three
Nuggets are winning the 3PT line by 15 points
DEN by 5 while Jokic is resting – 9:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Need to see some Bones-Nnaji pick and rolls. It’s been too long. – 9:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I don’t have high hopes for the Facu, Markus, Bones, Nnaji, JaMychal lineup. – 9:07 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones Hyland currently the 3rd biggest Nuggets player on the court. – 9:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver needs Bones and Zeke to bring the positive contributions tonight. – 8:58 PM
