Cam Reddish drawing much trade interest

In addition: Rival teams are expressing interest in Hawks swingman Cam Reddish, but those teams believe Atlanta seeks a first-round draft pick for Reddish, sources said. Reddish is averaging career highs across several offensive categories this season, including 11.1 points per game and 37 percent 3-point shooting.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Cam Reddish is picking and taking good looks. Got to keep shooting until they go down. – 9:39 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Smart kick-out from Cam Reddish to Gallo, there, and it results in a 3-pointer.
That gives the Hawks a 91-89 lead vs. the Nets heading into the fourth quarter.
In his first game back, Reddish has four points, two assists and a steal in 14 minutes off the bench. – 9:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Round of applause as Cam Reddish checks in.
First outing for Reddish since Nov. 27 vs. the Knicks. – 8:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot starting for the Hawks again tonight, with Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela.
Cam Reddish available off the bench. – 7:09 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Nets
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela
Cam Reddish is available and will come off the bench. – 7:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish is officially available to play for the Hawks tonight. – 6:18 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish will come off the bench if he’s officially cleared before tonight’s game. – 5:49 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter on getting Cam Reddish back: “It’ll be big. We need bodies right now. It seems like this gym’s half-empty, just got a lot of people obviously out. Cam’s really talented, really good, and any time we can get a player of his caliber out there, it’ll help us a lot.” – 11:31 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish is listed as probable (left wrist sprain) going into the Hawks’ game vs. the Nets, and tells me he’ll play tonight.
“I’m definitely excited to get back out there… Definitely looking to get back out there and contribute and help us win, and looking forward to it.” – 11:29 AM
More on this storyline
Cam Reddish was available on the trade market at the trade deadline and around the draft, multiple NBA executives told HoopsHype. Heading into the season, rival executives are monitoring his availability. “They always say he’s the most talented player on their roster, it’s just that he doesn’t always put it together,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m not sure if he ever will. I like him. I think if he gets in the right situation, he could turn out to be a starting-level player because he can defend multiple positions and he can create any shot he wants. It’s just a matter of his mental approach and getting to the right situation where they know how to get the most out of him.” -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021
One of the executives who spoke with HoopsHype believes a team would be willing to give up a protected lottery pick for Reddish. -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021