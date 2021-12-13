Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

USA Today Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (15-13) play against the Dallas Mavericks (13-13) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday December 13, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 43, Dallas Mavericks 70 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Luka-less Mavs up 27 on the Hornets at halftime … Lakers will see them Wednesday. – 9:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Halftime: Dallas 70, Charlotte 43. Dallas is shooting 56.8% from the field and 63.2% (12-of-19) on 3-pointers. – 9:37 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis just had his most dominant half of the season: 22 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. Highlight was a monster block when Miles Bridges tried to put him on a poster. – 9:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis with 22 points, 12 rebounds before halftime. Mavericks are rolling, up 70-43 at the break. – 9:37 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: Mavs 70, #Hornets 43 – 9:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
22 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks for Porzingis. – 9:35 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Four fouls on PJ Washington with 3:08 remaining in the first half. – 9:33 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
The ref DID NOT understand the assignment 🙂 pic.twitter.com/AUAkWVE24U9:28 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
That was Porzingis’ third block, but seems like he’s had more. – 9:27 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Welcome to the Burke roller rink 🛼 pic.twitter.com/jkKRVJgahj9:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Rough sequence. Miles Bridges gets blocked by Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. swishes a 3-pointer on the next possession. Miles came up gimpy on his left foot and is trying to walk it off. – 9:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Bridges is hurt, limped off the court even before the timeout was called.
Dallas 55, Charlotte 27. – 9:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Vibe check, how are we feeling?
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/s5ya5mlTIM9:19 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Give the Mavericks credit. When they get it rolling on offense, they don’t mess around. They are up 52-27 midway through the second quarter. – 9:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No, really, I think these teams switched uniforms. Charlotte came into the game shooting an NBA-best 38.4% on 3-pointers, but it’s the Mavs who are 9-of-12 while Charlotte is 3-of-14. – 9:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’re cooking ♨️♨️♨️
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/RRzoCJFlfP9:12 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Burke has 12 and Hardaway has 6 off the bench. – 9:11 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets trail 42-22 and James Borrego calls a timeout. Mavs are getting any shot they want. – 9:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🟣⚪️⚪️⚪️
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/NVMcB7Jfmf9:09 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It may not have been a perfect first quarter for the Mavericks, but it wasn’t far from it. They are up 37-20 after KP posts 14 points and Trey Burke has 10 off the bench in just 3:42 of playing time. – 9:07 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
well if trey burke’s unvaccinated he’s basically still in his orlando bubble form – 9:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Who are these Mavericks? Whichever team this is, it leads Charlotte 37-20 after one quarter and is shooting 13-of-19 (68%) from the field, including 6-of-8 from 3-point distance.
Will the real Mavericks stand up? Or is this them? – 9:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
WHAT. A. QUARTER.
#MFFL9:07 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: Mavs 37, #Hornets 20 – 9:06 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier’s 3-pointer with 56 seconds left in the first quarter is the first field goal by a #Hornets starter. – 9:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Pickin’ up right where he left off 👌
@James Bouknight | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/WatTJB2Kv09:05 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets starters are 0 for 10. Not hard to see why they trail 24-13. – 9:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis (14) and Jalen Brunson (7) have all of the Mavericks’ points as they lead 21-13. – 9:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
14 points and 3 rebounds for Porzingis — and a block. – 8:58 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Bouknight checking in for Terry Rozier after he picks up 2 quick fouls. – 8:47 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Rough start for he #Hornets. They’ve missed their first 7 shots and trail 10-0. – 8:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Charlotte has missed its first six shots. Mavericks are up 10-0 after Brunson 3-point play. – 8:45 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: PJ Washington. – 8:44 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s play ball, y’all! 🤠
📍 – Dallas, TX
🆚 – @Dallas Mavericks
⏰ – 8:30PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/kRSHkGG2PK8:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs DAL
PJ Washington is available to play.
LaMelo Ball (Health and Safety Protocols) is out.
Ish Smith (Health and Safety Protocols) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (Not With Team) is out.
Mason Plumlee (Not With Team) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/mUSng0fOmX8:18 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets starters:
Terry Rozier
Cody Martin
Gordon Hayward
Miles Bridges
Nick Richards
PJ Washington is available. – 8:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
CHA starters: Hayward, Bridges, Richards, Rozier, Martin
7:40 tip @theeagledallas8:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (illness, non-COVID) has been upgraded from probable and will be available to play tonight against Dallas #AllFly8:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/PoFEH9Akr58:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Lookin’ a little extra scary tonight 😏
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/Y5miyxv8Oy8:00 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis downs some potassium and politely looks for a place to dispose of the peel before warming up. pic.twitter.com/tR6v7jUeEL7:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said he isn’t ready to reveal his starting lineup yet. Said he has to check on a few things including how PJ Washington looks and feels pregame. – 7:21 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
He’s back: Terry Rozier explains to @theobserver what this last week has been like, what kind of symptoms he had, why he thinks the time off was beneficial and his thoughts on James Bouknight’s play while he’s been out.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…4:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Great to have you back @Terry Rozier!
Back at it tonight! 👊
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/i4i8AtjOzO3:39 PM

