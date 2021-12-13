Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (15-13) play against the Dallas Mavericks (13-13) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday December 13, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 43, Dallas Mavericks 70 (Half)
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Halftime: Dallas 70, Charlotte 43. Dallas is shooting 56.8% from the field and 63.2% (12-of-19) on 3-pointers. – 9:37 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis just had his most dominant half of the season: 22 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. Highlight was a monster block when Miles Bridges tried to put him on a poster. – 9:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis with 22 points, 12 rebounds before halftime. Mavericks are rolling, up 70-43 at the break. – 9:37 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
The ref DID NOT understand the assignment 🙂 pic.twitter.com/AUAkWVE24U – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Welcome to the Burke roller rink 🛼 pic.twitter.com/jkKRVJgahj – 9:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Bridges is hurt, limped off the court even before the timeout was called.
Dallas 55, Charlotte 27. – 9:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Vibe check, how are we feeling?
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/s5ya5mlTIM – 9:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Give the Mavericks credit. When they get it rolling on offense, they don’t mess around. They are up 52-27 midway through the second quarter. – 9:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No, really, I think these teams switched uniforms. Charlotte came into the game shooting an NBA-best 38.4% on 3-pointers, but it’s the Mavs who are 9-of-12 while Charlotte is 3-of-14. – 9:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’re cooking ♨️♨️♨️
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/RRzoCJFlfP – 9:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It may not have been a perfect first quarter for the Mavericks, but it wasn’t far from it. They are up 37-20 after KP posts 14 points and Trey Burke has 10 off the bench in just 3:42 of playing time. – 9:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Who are these Mavericks? Whichever team this is, it leads Charlotte 37-20 after one quarter and is shooting 13-of-19 (68%) from the field, including 6-of-8 from 3-point distance.
Will the real Mavericks stand up? Or is this them? – 9:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Pickin’ up right where he left off 👌
@James Bouknight | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/WatTJB2Kv0 – 9:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis (14) and Jalen Brunson (7) have all of the Mavericks’ points as they lead 21-13. – 9:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Charlotte has missed its first six shots. Mavericks are up 10-0 after Brunson 3-point play. – 8:45 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s play ball, y’all! 🤠
📍 – Dallas, TX
🆚 – @Dallas Mavericks
⏰ – 8:30PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/kRSHkGG2PK – 8:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs DAL
PJ Washington is available to play.
LaMelo Ball (Health and Safety Protocols) is out.
Ish Smith (Health and Safety Protocols) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (Not With Team) is out.
Mason Plumlee (Not With Team) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/mUSng0fOmX – 8:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
CHA starters: Hayward, Bridges, Richards, Rozier, Martin
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (illness, non-COVID) has been upgraded from probable and will be available to play tonight against Dallas #AllFly – 8:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/PoFEH9Akr5 – 8:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Lookin’ a little extra scary tonight 😏
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/Y5miyxv8Oy – 8:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis downs some potassium and politely looks for a place to dispose of the peel before warming up. pic.twitter.com/tR6v7jUeEL – 7:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
He’s back: Terry Rozier explains to @theobserver what this last week has been like, what kind of symptoms he had, why he thinks the time off was beneficial and his thoughts on James Bouknight’s play while he’s been out.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 4:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Great to have you back @Terry Rozier!
Back at it tonight! 👊
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/i4i8AtjOzO – 3:39 PM
