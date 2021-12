Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Not sure there could be a more perfect half for the Mavs as they lead CHA 70-43. Shoot 56.8%. Hit 12 of 19 from 3. Porzingis with a half he’s never had 22 pts 12 rebs and 3 blks. Oh, and they held CHA to 32.8% FG. A great 24. Now to play the full 48. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas