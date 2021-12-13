Daily statistical milestones: Damian Lillard moves past Kevin Willis and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Wayne Ellington No. 82 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Ben Gordon with 1,172 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Kirk Hinrich
Damian Lillard No. 93 in points now
Moved ahead of Kevin Willis with 17,268 points. He’s now 19 away from Jack Sikma
Evan Fournier No. 94 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,117 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from David Wesley
Jrue Holiday No. 98 in steals now
Moved ahead of Norm Nixon with 1,188 steals. He’s now 3 away from Rudy Gay
Khris Middleton No. 100 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Russell Westbrook with 1,100 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Robert Covington, Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell
Jrue Holiday No. 109 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Lindsey Hunter with 1,076 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Gilbert Arenas
Dwight Howard No. 146 in steals now
Moved ahead of Alex English with 1,068 steals. He’s now 3 away from Joe Johnson
Kevin Durant No. 150 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rony Seikaly with 6,428 rebounds. He’s now 37 away from Mickey Johnson
Jonas Valanciunas No. 174 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Benoit Benjamin with 6,074 rebounds. He’s now 21 away from Wayne Cooper
Kevin Durant No. 180 in steals now
Moved ahead of Craig Ehlo with 990 steals. He’s now 2 away from Foots Walker
Jonas Valanciunas No. 186 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 669 blocks. He’s now 1 away from George Gervin
Avery Bradley No. 190 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Donovan Mitchell with 810 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Nate Robinson
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 208 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Ray Felix with 5,664 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Hal Greer
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 210 in points now
Moved ahead of Horace Grant and Josh Smith with 13,002 points. He’s now 15 away from Jeff Mullins
Ben McLemore No. 211 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Monta Ellis, Andrew Wiggins, Marcus Thornton and Mark Jackson with 738 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Caron Butler and Jalen Rose
Carmelo Anthony No. 213 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns and Armen Gilliam with 609 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Danny Green and Derrick McKey
Derrick Favors No. 219 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jim Fox with 5,527 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Marvin Williams
Kristaps Porzingis No. 227 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Marvin Williams with 578 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Andris Biedrins and Eddie Jones
Jrue Holiday No. 227 in points now
Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam with 12,708 points. He’s now 5 away from Bill Cartwright
