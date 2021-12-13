USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Damian Lillard moves past Kevin Willis and more

Daily statistical milestones: Damian Lillard moves past Kevin Willis and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Damian Lillard moves past Kevin Willis and more

December 13, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Wayne Ellington No. 82 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Ben Gordon with 1,172 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Kirk Hinrich

Damian Lillard No. 93 in points now

Moved ahead of Kevin Willis with 17,268 points. He’s now 19 away from Jack Sikma

Evan Fournier No. 94 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,117 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from David Wesley

Jrue Holiday No. 98 in steals now

Moved ahead of Norm Nixon with 1,188 steals. He’s now 3 away from Rudy Gay

Khris Middleton No. 100 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Russell Westbrook with 1,100 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Robert Covington, Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell

Jrue Holiday No. 109 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Lindsey Hunter with 1,076 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Gilbert Arenas

Dwight Howard No. 146 in steals now

Moved ahead of Alex English with 1,068 steals. He’s now 3 away from Joe Johnson

Kevin Durant No. 150 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rony Seikaly with 6,428 rebounds. He’s now 37 away from Mickey Johnson

Jonas Valanciunas No. 174 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Benoit Benjamin with 6,074 rebounds. He’s now 21 away from Wayne Cooper

Kevin Durant No. 180 in steals now

Moved ahead of Craig Ehlo with 990 steals. He’s now 2 away from Foots Walker

Jonas Valanciunas No. 186 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 669 blocks. He’s now 1 away from George Gervin

Avery Bradley No. 190 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Donovan Mitchell with 810 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Nate Robinson

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 208 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Ray Felix with 5,664 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Hal Greer

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 210 in points now

Moved ahead of Horace Grant and Josh Smith with 13,002 points. He’s now 15 away from Jeff Mullins

Ben McLemore No. 211 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Monta Ellis, Andrew Wiggins, Marcus Thornton and Mark Jackson with 738 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Caron Butler and Jalen Rose

Carmelo Anthony No. 213 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns and Armen Gilliam with 609 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Danny Green and Derrick McKey

Derrick Favors No. 219 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jim Fox with 5,527 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Marvin Williams

Kristaps Porzingis No. 227 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Marvin Williams with 578 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Andris Biedrins and Eddie Jones

Jrue Holiday No. 227 in points now

Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam with 12,708 points. He’s now 5 away from Bill Cartwright


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA 🏀 51 PTS for Kevin Durant last night vs the Pistons!
After watching the performance, @Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine believe the @Brooklyn Nets are a championship level team pic.twitter.com/Ffmvm5rsa011:52 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from December 12:
– K. Durant: 51 pts, 7 reb, 9 ast
– L. James: 30 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast
– B. Ingram: 27 pts, 7 reb, 9 ast
– J. Poeltl: 24 pts, 12 reb, +21
– D. White: 24 pts, 8 reb, 9 ast
– K. Middleton: 24 pts, 8 reb, +18
– Giannis: 20 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast – 11:01 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.67
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.47
3. Nikola Jokic: 14.36
4. Kevin Durant: 14.2
5. Trae Young: 13.01
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.23
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.0
8. James Harden: 11.9 pic.twitter.com/FHUjTLf6U710:50 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Dec. 12, 2021: Kevin Durant drops 51
Dec. 13, 2020: Kevin Durant makes Nets preseason debut – 10:34 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops Here’s something with regards to Kentucky.
TyTy Washington can’t shoot the ball 7 times in a game as was the case in the loss to Notre Dame.
Washington had been extremely efficient since the loss to Duke in the opener, but he’s got to be more assertive. – 10:03 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer NBA’s league leaders in minutes played per game over their team’s last ten contests:
1. Kevin Durant: 39.8 minutes per game
2. LeBron James: 39.1 minutes per game – 9:50 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Kevin Durant last night:
✅ 51 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 9 AST
Durant set a new @LCArena_Detroit single-game scoring record, breaking the previous mark of 50 points held by teammate Blake Griffin. pic.twitter.com/pxHzdFanDn9:11 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII Bradley Beal knew Cade Cunningham was a pro before he did. Durant became a fan of Cunningham in high school. Steve Nash is impressed, Willie Green.
‘He’s going to be a problem’: NBA stars, coaches weigh in on Cade Cunningham a month into career
theathletic.com/3010773/2021/1…8:57 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Watch Kevin Durant go off for season high 51, Nets roll past Pistons nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/13/wat…7:30 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype MVP of the Night: Kevin Durant
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/e3uWW5YYyg4:59 AM

Dwight Howard @DwightHoward Check out my new art from @punkshollywood! Really excited for the launch this month and stayed tuned so you don’t my live interview in the Discord! pic.twitter.com/u8IJ2dKHwU2:16 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer For the late night crowd, the Nets just wrapped up a 3-1 road trip. For the second time this season, here’s my closing thoughts from the road. On the Harden/Durant dynamic, Nic Claxton, Patty Mills, health and safety protocols and more: theathletic.com/3012742/2021/1…1:16 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kevin Durant after 51 points in comeback #Nets win: “If we play great defense then we got a little more freedom on the offensive end. It starts with me as the guy that sets the tone on both sides of the ball so I try to do that as much as possible.” #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/12/kev…12:28 AM

Milestones

, , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home