Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (21-5) play against the Indiana Pacers (16-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 13, 2021
Golden State Warriors 44, Indiana Pacers 48 (Q2 01:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry has spent his entire time on the bench getting his upper right leg stretched out pic.twitter.com/wjWM5X0rUH – 8:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Joel Embiid joins Seth Curry as a late scratch for the 76ers. Embiid has some rib soreness that will keep him out of tonight’s matchup. – 8:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid won’t play tonight in Memphis with right rib soreness. Embiid got hit in the side early in Thursday’s loss to Utah, and dealt with pain there again in Saturday’s win over Golden State. – 8:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Something to note — Steph just put a towel down on the floor and is getting stretched out over by the bench by a member of the Warriors training staff. Doesn’t appear to be hurt — just something that he doesn’t usually do during the game. – 8:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Would you rather see Stephen Curry break the NBA 3-point record? – 8:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
coast to coast!
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#SPLASH💦 from SC30
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JK with the smoooth rack attack
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Warriors just don’t look good early here in Indy. Turnovers, lack of intensity, 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. Steph missed a couple of open looks and has just one field goal. Kuminga on the way in for the first time. – 7:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors, down nine early in the second quarter and searching for some life, are subbing Jonathan Kuminga in the game. He’s been out of the rotation recently. – 7:50 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry is wearing the “Count It” Curry 9 Flows tonight, from the @SesameStreet Pack. pic.twitter.com/yQLEAuD2mj – 7:49 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starters for the Sixers:
Tyrese Maxey
Furkan Korkmaz
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Weird start in Indiana…Warriors have more techs (2) than threes (zero, 0-6) after the first quarter. – 7:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
An interesting lineup for the last two minutes of the 1st here — Porter, Moody, Bjelica, JTA and Steph. – 7:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Seth Curry will not play tonight in Memphis due to shoulder soreness. Thybulle and Korkmaz will start with Maxey-Harris-Embiid. – 7:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry is out tonight due to shoulder soreness. Furkan Korkmaz will start #Sixers – 7:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Seth Curry is now OUT tonight.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Seth Curry is out with right shoulder soreness tonight vs. Memphis.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Technical fouls on Draymond Green and Steve Kerr not even three minutes into the game in Indianapolis. Draymond ticked he didn’t get a foul call on an and-1 opportunity, Kerr upset that a goaltend wasn’t called on a Myles Turner block. Only two referees. Two quick T whistles. – 7:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just two officials for Pacers-Warriors. Crew chief Courtney Kirkland has entered the NBA’s health & safety protocols.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
rocking with the same crew.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Six threes to tie Ray Allen.
Seven threes away from history.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Can we get a WARRIORS 🗣
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Steph Curry possibly making history tonight, Steph on his offseason drill that required each shot to go perfectly through rim: “It was a mental challenge of trying to be as perfect as possible.” on.nba.com/3vxOiBa – 6:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Golden State:
Brad Wanamaker – Available (non-COVID illness)
Justin Holiday – Out (return to competition reconditioning)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The last warmup triple before what could be a record setting night. Staying true to form, Curry walked off the floor and signed autographs for a few minutes. He seems to be really loose tonight. pic.twitter.com/EBFPN6cgZ2 – 6:17 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Curry cont: “Nothing really changes besides the anticipation of something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.” – 6:04 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Curry cont: “You have a certain process and routine. I think about it a lot. But it’s not like you come out & you’re counting every time you make a 3, like ‘Oh, this is 7, 8,’ whatever it is.” – 6:04 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Steph Curry on pending milestone: “This one is different. I’ve got a lot left in my career, but it is a career-type milestone that I’ve been thinking about for many years. Playoffs and all that type of stuff, you’re chasing championships. It’s kind of business as usual.” – 6:03 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Here he is. Chance at the record tonight for Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/lVoAiFSy56 – 5:53 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On Monday against the Indiana Pacers, the Golden State Warriors will be without veteran Andre Iguodala due to right knee injury management. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/13/inj… – 5:53 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Tonight will be Steph Curry’s 788th game. He’s 7 threes away from owning the NBA’s all-time threes record. Ray Allen set record in 1300 games. – 5:46 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
On the cusp of Steph Curry owning the NBA’s all-time three point record, Kerr said, “He looks like a normal guy, and he acts like one too.” Great quality for a team leader, Kerr added. – 5:43 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Steph/Warriors fans pouring into The Fieldhouse 2hrs before tip-off. And during Lloyd Pierce’s pre-game availability, there were 28 people in the room — easily the most of the season.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers forward Justin Holiday, who was isolated while in the health & safety protocols for 12 days, won’t play tonight vs Warriors. He called Lloyd Pierce today to alert him that he’s not ready just yet. – 5:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Justin Holiday (return to competition reconditioning) will not play tonight, according to assistant coach Lloyd Pierce. – 5:22 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Pacers are fielding many calls for wing Caris LeVert, whose versatile skill set – particularly his dynamic playmaking and scoring ability – is highly coveted by multiple executives I’ve spoken with. It’s my understanding that Indiana has made LeVert available at the right price. – 5:14 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph chatted with Draymond for two hours after the incident w KD in 2018. He told him he could’ve handled it better. But he also told him that he had his back — always.
“That, for me, that’s big,” Green told me.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe… – 5:06 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Suns, Warriors, Jazz, Nets and Bucks earned top billing, but which team belongs in ESPN’s Top 5 power rankings that wasn’t there this week?
The 76ers?
The Lakers?
I’m thinking the Grizzlies… pic.twitter.com/kn8K1FKPDv – 4:47 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James and Domantas Sabonis named NBA Players of the Week
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After hitting a trio of 3-pointers against the Sixers, Steph Curry needs just seven more triples to pass Ray Allen’s NBA all-time record. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/12/cur… – 4:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Sabonis, LeBron named NBA’s Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/sabonis-leb… – 3:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry a runner-up for Eastern Conference Player of Week that went to Domantas Sabonis. – 3:42 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers star LeBron James and Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 8 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 6 – 12). pic.twitter.com/KXzebF0tgS – 3:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry was among the nominees for the East Player of Week award that just went to Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis. – 3:39 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid was an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominee. Domantas Sabonis won it #Sixers – 3:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Domantas Sabonis named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
He averaged 25 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6 assists her game while shooting 75% — and helped the Pacers to a 3-0 week.
Tony East @TEastNBA
After averaging 25-10-6 last week and leading the Pacers to a 3-0 record, Domantas Sabonis has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week. LeBron wins out west. pic.twitter.com/q5hkDzjlMs – 3:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Domantas. Sabonis. 😤
Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Indiana Pacers forward/center Domantas Sabonis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 8 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 6 – 12), via NBA PR. pic.twitter.com/Yhm8oZjDMl – 3:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 8: Lakers‘ LeBron James and Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis. – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Indiana Pacers forward/center Domantas Sabonis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 8 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 6 – 12). pic.twitter.com/x9lHJZIOeJ – 3:31 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
From yesterday, a #peltonmailbag look at the Warriors’ advantage in games played with current teammates, led by the duo of Steph Curry and Draymond Green: es.pn/3EPgWlb (ESPN+) – 3:27 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls next road game is set for December 27th in Atlanta. Home games leading up to that date include : Lakers, Rockets, Raptors and Pacers. The Bulls play just one game in a 5 day span ( Dec. 21-26) – 3:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Before tonight’s game. look back at the
BEST
PLAYS
OF THE WEEK
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Going to reprise the Warriors mailbag. Shoot me your questions, I know you have some! – 2:26 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
My colleague @Greg Logan is right that Durant is having one incredible season…….But So is his former Warriors teammate could set the all-time three-point record at MSG tomorrow night.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
pregame party 🎉
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With all the Sabonis-Suns talk today, a reminder that such a deal seems pretty unlikely compared to a few other Pacers targets that make more sense. Wrote about all of that last week: bit.ly/3lI1Q9h – 1:30 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
As Stephen Curry gets close to breaking all-time 3-point shooting record, TNT will telecast Knicks-Warriors at Garden Tuesday with Brian Anderson and Reggie Miller on the call. – 1:16 PM
