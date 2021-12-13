Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (8-18) play against the Atlanta Hawks (13-13) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 13, 2021
Houston Rockets 30, Atlanta Hawks 44 (Q2 10:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young’s 16 points in the first quarter are a season-high for him in the first, per @Atlanta Hawks PR. – 8:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hawks 38, Rockets 28 after 1. Hawks went on a 20-3 run, first 17 of those points with Young torching Rockets. He went 5 of 6 for 16 points. Rest of Hawks 7 of 17. Young and Hawks had their most points in a first quarter this season. – 8:09 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1️⃣ down in ATL.
Rockets: 28
Hawks: 38
@Kroger | #Rockets
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished tonight’s first quarter with 16 points, marking a season-high for points in a first quarter, as well as his second-highest scoring quarter this season.
His 16 first quarter points were two shy of tying a career-high for points in a first quarter (18, 2x). – 8:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Hawks 38, Rockets 28
Trae Young: 16 pts (3-3 from 3), 2 ast
Hawks went 7-14 from 3 in the first. – 8:09 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Hawks tie their 1stQ season high with 38 pts, lead the #Rockets 38-28. – 8:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 38-28 over the Rockets at the end of the first.
Young: 16/2/2, 5/6 FG, 3/3 3pt FG
Hawks shot 52 percent from the floor and 7/14 from 3 – 8:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tate really came out of nowhere for this block 😯
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
This game is very difficult to watch with the Hawks wearing ketchup and mustard jerseys. – 8:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young has taken over this game in a hurry, with a game-high 16 points in his first 10 minutes. – 8:04 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Eric Gordon picks up his third foul with 2:33 remaining in the first. Tough, as he’s been the Rockets best defensive option on Trae Young so far. – 8:02 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Eric Gordon picks up his third foul in the first quarter. Josh Christopher was struggling to defend Trae Young, EG took the challenge and immediately got his third. – 8:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The display of emotion from John Collins on the bench after Trae Young’s four-point play… just fantastic 😂
To sum it up in emojis: 😳😱🥳🤪🥶 – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon picks up his third foul while D.J. Augustin was at the table waiting for a deadball to check in. Silas went to midcourt to protest the call. Hawks on a 14-2 run and Young is cooking. – 8:01 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Oh man. Trae Young is on one right now. Back to back crossover triples on Josh Christopher. – 7:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Trae Young faked Josh Christopher from the 3-point line into the lane, hit a 3, and drew a foul on Christopher rushing back. That one will get many viewings. – 7:58 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
I hope they showed John Collins’ reaction to Trae’s 4-point play on TV lol – 7:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
EG making it happen in the first quarter!
🚀 11 PTS in 7 min
🚀 11 PTS in 7 min pic.twitter.com/xNuSD0nFVT – 7:56 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish checks in for the Hawks and immediately hits a 3, then gets a steal on the other end. – 7:55 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Hawks host Houston and are set to administer the people’s elbow in a blowout win. I joined the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off show to terrorize our great producer @RoboHarrisJr and drop a little knowledge prior to #Rockets @ #TrueToAtlanta
Get the write-up at https://t.co/H3MqROfC6k pic.twitter.com/dGkgZxZteA – 7:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Weird to think that while Clint Capela faces the Rockets for the first time, only one Rockets player in tonight’s game, Eric Gordon, played with Capela in Houston. He was traded in Feb., 2020. – 7:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets playing Eric Gordon off the ball with Brooks, Tate initiating offense. They have assists on all seven buckets through six minutes. Gordon with 11 points. – 7:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
starting off strong 😤
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hDrM35KcLr – 7:49 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will start Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, John Collins and Clint Capela vs. the Rockets tonight. – 7:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Brooks, Gordon. Return to the small lineup.
Hawks: Collins, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Capela, Huerter, Young. Capela’s first game against his former team. – 7:05 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Hawks : Tate, Wood, Gordon, Mathews, Brooks
Hawks starters: Capela, Collins, Huerter, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Young – 7:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Great to see the legend @rolandsmartin at Rockets-Hawks. pic.twitter.com/HKrN6zRTWK – 7:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has notched five straight 25+ point, 10+ assist games, joining Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook as one of three players to have such a streak since the NBA-ABA merger. Over his last five games, Young’s averaging 28.6 ppg and 11.2 apg. – 6:48 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
It's getting drippy outside. 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/6ANZ8gJ8Ab – 6:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela, catching up with all of his former teammates in his first game against the Rockets (approx.). pic.twitter.com/ySYEdDdPRO – 6:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Eric Gordon will likely sit one of the games of the Rockets back-to-back with Cleveland and New York this week. – 6:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Stephen Silas said that he interviewed for the Hawks job when it was open before Lloyd Pierce’s hiring. – 6:08 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
No restrictions on Eric Gordon tonight. “He’s good to go,” said Silas. – 6:08 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Stephen Silas says Eric Gordon is good to go tonight. The team is evaluating how he’ll be during back-to-backs. – 6:08 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas on Alperen Sengun: “His basketball instincts are so good that if there’s anything lost in translation (when he communicates through translator), he usually makes the right decision.” – 6:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In the month of December, the Hawks are averaging 15.8 3FGM per game, good for the most made triples per game in the East and second-most in the NBA.
Kevin Huerter is averaging 3.8 3FGM on .559 3FG% – fourth-most 3FGM and second-best 3FG% in the East. – 6:02 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish will come off the bench again, Nate McMillan said. – 5:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish is not on a minute restriction tonight.
Reddish will come off the bench. – 5:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari enters tonight’s game leading the NBA in points off the bench in the month of December pouring in 15.4 ppg.
Gallinari’s the only bench player in the NBA this month to be averaging 15-or-more ppg shooting .500-or-better from the field. – 5:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Last season, the Hawks swept the Rockets in their two-game regular season series, averaging 121.5 ppg, 47.0 rpg and 32.0 apg (.528 FG%, .414 3FG%). Atlanta’s margin of victory in those two outings was +20.5.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Taking on the Hawks tonight. 🚀
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/ujDCyny3y2 – 4:00 PM
Taking on the Hawks tonight. 🚀
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks seeking first-round pick for Cam Reddish? sportando.basketball/en/hawks-seeki… – 3:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – As NBA deals with COVID issues, all Rockets players have had booster shots ift.tt/3dNok4z – 3:18 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls next road game is set for December 27th in Atlanta. Home games leading up to that date include : Lakers, Rockets, Raptors and Pacers. The Bulls play just one game in a 5 day span ( Dec. 21-26) – 3:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets coverage begins TONIGHT at 6:00PM on @ATTSportsNetSW. 🚀
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Was lucky enough to tour @OvertimeElite in Atlanta. Big thought: Too soon to tell if it’s the future of basketball development. But it’s definitely the future of basketball media. https://t.co/AHFGgpyQ99 pic.twitter.com/jsf0RRT73X – 2:20 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic progresses activities to include individual on-court workouts sportando.basketball/en/hawks-bogda… – 2:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain on 11/27) has progressed his activities to include individual on-court workouts. He will be listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Houston and his status will be updated as appropriate. – 2:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain on 11/27) remains out but has progressed his activities to include individual on-court workouts.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hawks say guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain on 11/27) has progressed his activities to include individual on-court workouts. He will be listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Houston. – 2:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic, who’s been out since Nov. 27 with an ankle sprain, has progressed his activities to include individual on-court workouts. He will be listed as out for tonight’s game and his status will be updated as appropriate. – 2:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain on 11/27) has progressed his activities to include individual on-court workouts, Hawks announce.
He’ll be out for tonight’s game vs. Houston. – 2:01 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA has postponed the Bulls next 2 games (Dec. 14 vs Raptors & Dec. 16 at Pistons) as the team has 10 players, along with addt’l staff members in the health & safety protocols. #Rockets are scheduled to play at Bulls on Dec. 20. – 1:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As NBA deals with COVID issues, all Rockets players have had booster shots houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:35 PM
