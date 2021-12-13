Isaiah Thomas joining Nuggets' G League affiliate

Marc Stein: Isaiah Thomas is nearing a deal to join Denver’s @nbagleague affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold) for the upcoming G League Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say, teaming the former All-Star guard with Coach Jason Terry and Lance Stephenson. More from me: marcstein.substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some thoughts on Isaiah Thomas signing in the G League and what he’ll have to show to get back in the NBA.
theathletic.com/news/isaiah-th… – 6:42 PM
Some thoughts on Isaiah Thomas signing in the G League and what he’ll have to show to get back in the NBA.
theathletic.com/news/isaiah-th… – 6:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Isaiah Thomas has signed with the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate for the upcoming G League Showcase, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/na17AiIQje – 5:30 PM
Isaiah Thomas has signed with the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate for the upcoming G League Showcase, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/na17AiIQje – 5:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Had heard Grand Rapids was considering Isaiah Thomas earlier today. @Shams Charania has it as done.
Thomas and Jason Terry are both from the Seattle area. – 5:12 PM
Had heard Grand Rapids was considering Isaiah Thomas earlier today. @Shams Charania has it as done.
Thomas and Jason Terry are both from the Seattle area. – 5:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas is nearing a deal to join Denver’s @nbagleague affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold) for the upcoming G League Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say, teaming the former All-Star guard with Coach Jason Terry and Lance Stephenson.
More from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:02 PM
Isaiah Thomas is nearing a deal to join Denver’s @nbagleague affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold) for the upcoming G League Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say, teaming the former All-Star guard with Coach Jason Terry and Lance Stephenson.
More from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas has cleared @nbagleague waivers and is free to sign with any G League team, league sources say.
The former All-Star, fresh off @FIBAWC qualifying with @usabasketball, plans to play in the G League Showcase in Vegas from Dec. 19-22.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 12:04 PM
Isaiah Thomas has cleared @nbagleague waivers and is free to sign with any G League team, league sources say.
The former All-Star, fresh off @FIBAWC qualifying with @usabasketball, plans to play in the G League Showcase in Vegas from Dec. 19-22.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 12:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Isaiah Thomas reportedly will continue comeback at G-League Showcase nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/12/isa… – 10:00 AM
Isaiah Thomas reportedly will continue comeback at G-League Showcase nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/12/isa… – 10:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Isaiah Thomas signs in G League, will play in Showcase sportando.basketball/en/isaiah-thom… – 9:44 AM
Isaiah Thomas signs in G League, will play in Showcase sportando.basketball/en/isaiah-thom… – 9:44 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas has signed in the NBA G League and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is on the NBA comeback trail. – 6:59 PM
Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas has signed in the NBA G League and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is on the NBA comeback trail. – 6:59 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: Isaiah Thomas is signing with @NBAGrandRapids because of his relationship with Jason Terry. There’s a slim chance he’s ultimately going to get called up to the #Nuggets, league source tells @denverpost. -via Twitter @msinger / December 13, 2021
Shams Charania: Isaiah Thomas has signed with the Denver Nuggets’ NBA G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jason Terry, who is close with Thomas, is head coach of Grand Rapids and will coach IT in the G League Showcase beginning Sunday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 13, 2021
Chris Kirschner: The College Park Skyhawks and NBA veteran Langston Galloway have agreed to a G League deal, source tells the @The Athletic. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / December 12, 2021