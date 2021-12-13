Jamal Murray back in February?

Chris Vernon on Jamal Murray’s potential return: I ran into somebody last night that would know, and they told me February for Jamal (Murray).
Source: Spotify
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas just tried some iteration of the Jamal Murray/Michael Jordan move without the success. Would have been sick if it went down. – 6:32 PM
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray walked in with Michael Malone during his pregame press conference. Jamal: “Play me.” Malone: “Don’t tempt me.” -via Twitter @msinger / November 21, 2021
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray just hopped on IG live and gave #Nuggets fans a promising update. “I can’t hoop yet, but I feel great.” Murray’s pre-game workouts have been ramping up lately. -via Twitter @msinger / November 20, 2021
Katy Winge: Jamal Murray Instagram story progress update: six months in, post ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/STfukifD7T -via Twitter @katywinge / October 20, 2021