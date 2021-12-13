USA Today Sports

Jamal Murray back in February?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas just tried some iteration of the Jamal Murray/Michael Jordan move without the success. Would have been sick if it went down. – 6:32 PM

Michael Singer: Jamal Murray just hopped on IG live and gave #Nuggets fans a promising update. “I can’t hoop yet, but I feel great.” Murray’s pre-game workouts have been ramping up lately. -via Twitter @msinger / November 20, 2021
Katy Winge: Jamal Murray Instagram story progress update: six months in, post ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/STfukifD7T -via Twitter @katywinge / October 20, 2021

