Lakers, Knicks among teams interested in Ben Simmons

The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams interested in Simmons, sources said, although it’s unclear how much traction Philadelphia truly has on any move.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Knicks, Lakers, Wolves, Blazers, Kings, Pacers, Cavs pursuing Ben Simmons sportando.basketball/en/knicks-lake… – 12:36 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Teamed up with @Bobby Marks to take a look at the trade market for Ben Simmons as it currently stands: es.pn/3m1VP7I (ESPN+) – 12:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Knicks and Lakers are reportedly interested in Ben Simmons. New York has sneaky potential as a partner in three-team talks, but you can basically forget L.A. phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:55 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Half the league is interested in Ben Simmons, eh? Sure, why not. – 11:41 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant among targets, but Los Angeles faces obstacles to pull off deal
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers are pursuing Jerami Grant, according to Shams. He also mentioned the Lakers having some interest in Ben Simmons. It really seems as though the Lakers are at least doing their due diligence on the trade market, but obviously quite a bit can chance between now and Feb. 10. pic.twitter.com/sZW3gYXat9 – 9:57 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Shams says the Lakers are interested in Ben Simmons.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Knicks, Lakers, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers and Cavaliers are among the teams interested in #Sixers‘ Ben Simmons, per @Shams Charania – 9:52 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Even with reports that talks may be intensifying, don’t expect the #Sixers’ Daryl Morey to change his mind and trade Ben Simmons unless he gets a difference-maker in return: https://t.co/7jverCZ56u #76ers pic.twitter.com/dQHTmdHbBe – 8:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Folks wanting the #Sixers to trade Ben Simmons sooner rather than later to move up in the standings should prefer waiting if it means landing a bigger-impact player capable of increasing the chances of a deep playoff run: https://t.co/7jverCZ56u pic.twitter.com/3uaIQ1TzMD – 4:10 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Despite a stirring win over the #Warriors, don’t count on Daryl Morey to change his strategy for more immediate help and trade Ben Simmons unless he gets a high-level player back: https://t.co/7jverCZ56u #76ers pic.twitter.com/zGdFzkFKaC – 12:15 PM
The 76ers are ramping up their efforts to spark multi-team trade scenarios to move Simmons, sources said, and a fresh pool of teams has emerged as potential destinations. -via The Athletic / December 13, 2021
The 76ers are currently asking teams for an All-Star-caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks for Simmons, sources said. -via The Athletic / December 13, 2021
As the Philadelphia 76ers begin to gather momentum in trade conversations for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, the Portland Trail Blazers reiterated that one of the Sixers’ top targets — All-NBA guard Damian Lillard — is not available to be discussed, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021
