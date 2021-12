LeBron James replaces Kobe Bryant as the oldest player with a 30-point triple-double

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry continues to say that the pursuit of Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record is not weighing on his mind as he sits on the precipice of earning one of the bigger records in basketball. After another lackluster shooting performance — at least by his own lofty standards in Saturday’s 102-93 loss to the 76ers — Curry insisted as much, as he sits just seven 3-pointers from passing Allen. “If you take away the context of these last couple games, I played the exact same way,” Curry said after a 6-for-20 performance, including going just 3-for-14 from beyond the arc . -via ESPN / December 12, 2021