Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (16-11) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-12) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 13, 2021
Miami Heat 44, Cleveland Cavaliers 55 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
All things considered, not a terrible first half for the Heat. They’re winning the rebounding battle and creating 2nd-chance opportunities. Cleveland has just made 47.4% of its 3s while the non-Tucker Heat are 3 for 18 from deep. If 3-point shooting levels off, it’ll be a game. – 8:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs build a 55-44 lead over the Heat at the end of 1st half.
Jarret Allen and Darius Garland lead the Cavs in scoring, each with 12 pts. Isaac Okoro and Lauri Markkanen both have 10 pts.
Cavs shot 40.4% (19-of-47) from the field and 47.4% from 3 (9-of-19) in 1st half. – 8:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker being a number one option in a game was not something I ever expected heading into the season – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Cavaliers 55, Heat 44. Cleveland shooting 9 of 19 (47.4 percent) on threes and Miami shooting 7 of 24 (29.2 percent) on threes. P.J. Tucker with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Heat. – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cavs 55, Heat 44 at half. Tucker with 14 points, 7 rebounds for Heat. Lowry with 3 fouls. – 8:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hit ’em with the spin move!
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Cavaliers on a 13-1 run and lead the Heat 50-38. Miami shooting 5 of 20 on threes and 1 of 3 from the foul line. – 8:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
After Herro solely shined against drop to begin his career, I’ve seen him develop more switch counters, blitz counters, etc
Length though is the one troubling factor – 8:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat will attempt its first free throws of the night with 3:50 left in the second quarter … and they come with the Cavaliers fouling Duncan Robinson on a three-point attempt. – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami’s worst offense always comes when they try to use Dedmon like Bam
Use Dedmon like Dedmon – 7:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Yurt with a bucket on one end and a block on the other 🎰 pic.twitter.com/XewKLypqEN – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Half of Heat’s first 34 shots have been 3s. Have yet to attempt a free throw, midway through second period. – 7:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
THE BLOCK! 😍
THE THREE! 😍
📺 #CavsHeat on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/wR3RG5EM23 – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Cleveland shooting 35.3 percent on threes this season. But they made 51.6 percent of their threes in a win over the Heat in Miami earlier this month and shooting 50 percent from deep, so far, tonight. – 7:51 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are shooting 7-of-14 from 3 with about 7 minutes left in the first half, with Darius Garland leading the way as he’s shot 3-of-4 from 3. Cavs are having to play more on the perimeter in this first half. – 7:51 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Who should make the All-Star Game?
Per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating, Cavs guard Darius Garland should be in as of now.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat offering the Jeremy Lin defense against Darius Garland. Second body arriving almost all the time. – 7:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat’s counter for Herro tonight against this team is to do more stuff out of the high pick and roll to give him more space
I like it – 7:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler put a little dramatic flair on this buzzer beater 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/JsbblBvCmW – 7:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
PJ Tucker’s rebounding and defense has hit another level recently. He’s got eight points and six rebounds in eight first quarter minutes as the Heat lead the Cavs 25-23. Some rocky but overall solid minutes for KZ Okpala in his opening stint as well. – 7:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 25, Cavaliers 23. Cleveland shooting just 7 of 21 from the field. P.J. Tucker with eight points and six rebounds for the Heat. – 7:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 25, Cavaliers 23 going into second. P.J. Tucker with 8 points, 6 rebounds for Heat. – 7:35 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Sharing is caring 🤲
P.J. up to 8 points already. pic.twitter.com/2o0RUiYtOR – 7:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Hey if ya want to read about #Cavs Isaac Okoro’s offensive presence, you can read that here.
theathletic.com/3006423/2021/1… – 7:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Some rare minutes with both Yurtseven and Okpala on the floor. Heat gotta go big against these Cavs. – 7:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
KZ Okpala and Tyler Herro the first two players off the bench for the Heat. Now Omer Yurtseven in as Dewayne Dedmon called for second foul in the first quarter. – 7:24 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Add another franchise record to Duncan’s bio. pic.twitter.com/PiERKFwPm3 – 7:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on why Victor Oladipo is taking a “big step” this week and the latest on where the Heat stands with COVID-19 testing as cases continue to pop up around the league miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent warming up while wearing masks pregame. – 6:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry wearing a mask during pregame warmups for the second straight game. – 6:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Leading all NBA rookies with seven double-doubles and we’re 6-1 in those games. 👀
#MobleyMonday x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/777xZOxdFp – 6:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores updates status of Fuller, Deiter, other issues: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson is starting today, which means this is his 175th consecutive regular-season appearance. That breaks the franchise record held by Glen Rice, who appeared in 174 straight games for the Heat during a streak that spanned from 1992 to 1994. – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight is the 175th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, breaking the franchise record set by Glen Rice from 1992 to ’94. – 6:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A different Kings starting five from the Cleveland debacle slated for tonight in Toronto:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Alex Len – 6:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Eric Gordon will likely sit one of the games of the Rockets back-to-back with Cleveland and New York this week. – 6:08 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Continue your Rep The Land collection tonight at #CavsHeat￼!
Stop by our Social Zone outside Portal 11 to pick up a pin and learn how you can collect ‘em all this season with @MountainDew! pic.twitter.com/OJ6L7D7tjO – 6:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Nothing gets us hype quite like some @Jarrett Allen jams! 🗣
@RepublicService | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Zs7CBCRqsm – 5:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra calls Victor Oladipo being on Heat trip an ‘emotional and mental boost’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Longtime Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson joins forward Caleb Martin in NBA protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Will limited athleticism catch up to Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:06 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Miami Heat Look Ahead: Ethan Skolnick on SportsXtra youtu.be/E01qeMa1Rx4 via @YouTube – 4:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It really needs to be said how much Oladipo can change things
Miami’s depth has been huge so far, but getting a guy of his caliber no matter the % he’s at is major
Switchy defensive lineups, another initiator/attacker, and just a pure talent
Can never have too many of those – 4:01 PM
It really needs to be said how much Oladipo can change things
Miami’s depth has been huge so far, but getting a guy of his caliber no matter the % he’s at is major
Switchy defensive lineups, another initiator/attacker, and just a pure talent
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo is traveling with the Heat on this trip for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in May. What it means and why Erik Spoelstra called it a “big step” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the latest on where the Heat stands when it comes to COVID-19 testing – 4:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Eastern Conference showdown!
🆚 @Miami Heat
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/ZjaZ48xKL3 – 4:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry a runner-up for Eastern Conference Player of Week that went to Domantas Sabonis. – 3:42 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Kyle Lowry was listed as one of the nominees for NBA player of the week honors. – 3:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry was among the nominees for the East Player of Week award that just went to Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis. – 3:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Only two chances left to participate in this year’s Toy Drive! 🎁
Bring in a new, unwrapped toy tonight or Wednesday to @RMFieldhouse or purchase online on https://t.co/tHTsV9rPpj and we’ll match every donation for underserved families here in Northeast Ohio!
#CavsCare pic.twitter.com/BrCmtUDhHt – 3:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW on The Wes Side: A Miami Heat Trade Season Primer. Teams to watch, Miami’s options and more. wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/miami-heat-t… – 3:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HEATTwitter you think we’ll get one tonight?
@Miami Heat // @betwayusa – 2:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This period of time without Bam Adebayo providing some defensive clarity for when he returns
Switching will always be there, but it’s better as a schematic complement:
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/could-bam… – 2:13 PM
This period of time without Bam Adebayo providing some defensive clarity for when he returns
Switching will always be there, but it’s better as a schematic complement:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Game after Bulls played Heat, NBA, “The Chicago Bulls’ next two games–Tuesday, Dec. 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, Dec. 16 at Toronto–have been postponed. Ten Bulls players, along with additional staff members, are currently in NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.” – 1:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra calls Victor Oladipo being on Heat trip an “emotional and mental boost.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I think it’s helping his morale and motivation. And that’s all it’s about. It’s not about a timetable to anything.” – 1:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Victor Oladipo is traveling with the Heat on this trip for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in May. What it means and why Erik Spoelstra called it a “big step” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the latest on where the Heat stands when it comes to COVID-19 testing – 1:14 PM
