Nets more optimistic about Kyrie Irving's return

There is renewed optimism around Irving returning to the Nets this season, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Emiliano Carchia
The Vertical
There is reportedly “renewed optimism” that Kyrie Irving could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets this season.
Eurohoops
Optimism for a Kyrie Irving return
Alex Schiffer
According to @Shams Charania, there is optimism Kyrie Irving rejoins the Nets this season.
Anthony Puccio
Re Kyrie, Shams reports that it's "unclear" whether Irving's return would come via vaccination or by the Nets simply giving in and letting him play road games.
Zach Lowe
Mentioned on couple of recent Lowe Post pods — including Friday's trade-a-palooza w/ @Bobby Marks — that Nets have never closed door on Kyrie returning.
Mentioned on couple of recent Lowe Post pods — including Friday’s trade-a-palooza w/ @Bobby Marks — that Nets have never closed door on Kyrie returning. That plus Simmons, Harden, sellers, Lakers remedies, more:
Shams Charania
Sources: There's renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season.
Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season.
Ajayi Browne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Pistons Game:
▪️Brooklyn has held Detroit to an average of 91 PPG in their first two meetings.
▪️The Pistons haven’t won a game since Nov.17.
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Pistons Game:
▪️Brooklyn has held Detroit to an average of 91 PPG in their first two meetings.
▪️The Pistons haven’t won a game since Nov.17.
Alex Schiffer
Greetings from the air. Nets announce they're resting James Harden in Detroit. Paul Millsap is back out due to personal reasons. Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are out. Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe remain with Long Island.
Michael Pina
the season is pretty enjoyable, which is wild when you consider the amount of talent that's entirely off screen: zion, kawhi, kyrie, klay, simmons, etc.
Eric Walden
After previously appearing in a COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy documentary, NBA Hall of Famer and Utah Jazz legend John Stockton is now praising unvaccinated Nets star Kyrie Irving and railing against pharmaceutical companies in a new podcast appearance.
Kristian Winfield
🤣🤣 @LethalShooter__ about to include his soul in a deal for Kyrie 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BV63eQgkg4 – 11:10 AM
Kristian Winfield
Timeout, Nets: Kevin Huerter just left James Harden with a side-step 3 to make this a 73-62 game in favor of the Hawks. Atlanta has a bevy of offensive weapons and they're all firing away tonight. Another night the Nets miss Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris on the floor.
Stefan Bondy
Who says no?
Philly gets: Kristaps Porzingis and CJ McCollum
Dallas gets: Kyrie Irving
Nets get: Danny Green, Jalen Brunson and Jusuf Nurkic
Who says no?
Philly gets: Kristaps Porzingis and CJ McCollum
Dallas gets: Kyrie Irving
Nets get: Danny Green, Jalen Brunson and Jusuf Nurkic
Ajayi Browne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Hawks Game:
▪️Brooklyn is tied for 3rd for the BEST defensive rating in the league.
▪️Atlanta is 2nd in the league for the best offensive rating.
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Hawks Game:
▪️Brooklyn is tied for 3rd for the BEST defensive rating in the league.
▪️Atlanta is 2nd in the league for the best offensive rating.
Stefan Bondy
Fellow anti-vax point guard John Stockton throws his support behind Kyrie Irving.
Stockton also explains why he’s adamantly against the vaccine.
Fellow anti-vax point guard John Stockton throws his support behind Kyrie Irving.
Stockton also explains why he’s adamantly against the vaccine.
Zach Lowe
Lowe Post podcast: Kicking off NBA trade season with @Bobby Marks: Pacers noise, Sabonis/Turner, Simmons, Kyrie, gettable guys on rebuilding teams, Lakers remedies, much more
Lowe Post podcast: Kicking off NBA trade season with @Bobby Marks: Pacers noise, Sabonis/Turner, Simmons, Kyrie, gettable guys on rebuilding teams, Lakers remedies, much more:
Jordan Schultz
While it's unclear if Kyrie Irving will play this season, there's at least this positive news from one league source: "He's kept himself in playing shape and could probably go 30+ minutes pretty quickly. He's been getting shots up, running and doing all those things he needs."
Zach Lowe
Lowe Post podcast: It's almost trade season, + @Bobby Marks helps us prep: Indiana's intentions; interest in their centers; Kyrie + Simmons ; Blazers upheaval; Lakers remedies; targets on rebuilding teams, more
Lowe Post podcast: It’s almost trade season, + @Bobby Marks helps us prep: Indiana’s intentions; interest in their centers; Kyrie + Simmons ; Blazers upheaval; Lakers remedies; targets on rebuilding teams, more:
One longtime NBA coach told The Athletic that letting Irving play only in road games would be the equivalent of “dropping a large boulder into a small pond every few weeks” in relation to team chemistry due to the role Irving has on the team. Now that option could be back on the table. It’s unclear whether Irving’s return would be through vaccination — he would need to take one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna to satisfy the mandate — or if he would just practice and play on the road. -via The Athletic / December 13, 2021
Security staff at the venue are seen trying to push the protesters back away from the doors, while chants of “Let Kyrie play” ring out. The arena was forced to briefly go into lockdown until the situation was brought under control, a spokesperson for the Barclays Center told The Independent. -via The Independent / October 26, 2021
“Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule.” An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that no arrests were made over the altercation. -via The Independent / October 26, 2021