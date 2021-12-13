Paul Millsap enters health and safety protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn Nets F Paul Millsap has entered the league’s Covid protocol, sources tell @Malika Andrews and me.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Paul Millsap in health and safety protocols on the status report for tomorrow’s game against the Raptors. Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving remain out. Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe had been with Long Island but aren’t on the report. Makes sense. Nets thin up front. – 5:03 PM
Nets list Paul Millsap in health and safety protocols on the status report for tomorrow’s game against the Raptors. Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving remain out. Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe had been with Long Island but aren’t on the report. Makes sense. Nets thin up front. – 5:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Woj and Malika are reporting that Paul Millsap is in the health and safety protocols. Millsap was listed as out in Detroit due to personal reasons. – 4:58 PM
Woj and Malika are reporting that Paul Millsap is in the health and safety protocols. Millsap was listed as out in Detroit due to personal reasons. – 4:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brooklyn Nets F Paul Millsap has entered the league’s Covid protocol, sources tell @Malika Andrews and me. – 4:57 PM
Brooklyn Nets F Paul Millsap has entered the league’s Covid protocol, sources tell @Malika Andrews and me. – 4:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“We’re missing James (Harden), we’re missing Paul Millsap, so I felt like I had to pick up the scoring a little more.” – 8:29 PM
Kevin Durant says,
“We’re missing James (Harden), we’re missing Paul Millsap, so I felt like I had to pick up the scoring a little more.” – 8:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Detroit. Nets-Pistons tip shortly. No James Harden, but Kevin Durant and co. should be enough against 4-21 Detroit. Paul Millsap is away from the team, but Steve Nash expects him back Monday. More Clax as a result? Maybe some Blake? Updates to come. – 6:01 PM
Greetings from Detroit. Nets-Pistons tip shortly. No James Harden, but Kevin Durant and co. should be enough against 4-21 Detroit. Paul Millsap is away from the team, but Steve Nash expects him back Monday. More Clax as a result? Maybe some Blake? Updates to come. – 6:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Pistons Game:
▪️Brooklyn has held Detroit to an average of 91 PPG in their first two meetings.
▪️The Pistons haven’t won a game since Nov.17.
▪️James Harden, Paul Millsap, Kyrie Irving & Joe Harris are out. – 5:29 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Pistons Game:
▪️Brooklyn has held Detroit to an average of 91 PPG in their first two meetings.
▪️The Pistons haven’t won a game since Nov.17.
▪️James Harden, Paul Millsap, Kyrie Irving & Joe Harris are out. – 5:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says Paul Millsap is expected to rejoin the Nets tomorrow. He’s out tonight for personal reasons. – 4:32 PM
Steve Nash says Paul Millsap is expected to rejoin the Nets tomorrow. He’s out tonight for personal reasons. – 4:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the air. Nets announce they’re resting James Harden in Detroit. Paul Millsap is back out due to personal reasons. Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are out. Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe remain with Long Island. – 4:06 PM
Greetings from the air. Nets announce they’re resting James Harden in Detroit. Paul Millsap is back out due to personal reasons. Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are out. Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe remain with Long Island. – 4:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden (rest) and Paul Millsap (personal reasons) are listed as out tomorrow against Detroit. – 4:01 PM
James Harden (rest) and Paul Millsap (personal reasons) are listed as out tomorrow against Detroit. – 4:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden will rest tomorrow against the Pistons and Paul Millsap will miss the game for personal reasons. #Nets – 4:01 PM
James Harden will rest tomorrow against the Pistons and Paul Millsap will miss the game for personal reasons. #Nets – 4:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets up 103-95 with 5:24 left. Nic Claxton once again with some second-half magic like he had in Dallas and both Harden and Durant are closing. Paul Millsap compared James Johnson to Draymond Green this morning and it makes sense. He does a little of everything. – 9:48 PM
Nets up 103-95 with 5:24 left. Nic Claxton once again with some second-half magic like he had in Dallas and both Harden and Durant are closing. Paul Millsap compared James Johnson to Draymond Green this morning and it makes sense. He does a little of everything. – 9:48 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: As of now, Bulls’ next game is Dec. 19 vs. the Lakers at the United Center. Players potentially eligible to return by then and date they entered protocols: Coby White (Dec. 1) Javonte Green (Dec. 3) DeMar DeRozan (Dec. 6) Derrick Jones Jr. (Dec. 9) -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 13, 2021
Daniel Greenberg: The Chicago Bulls have asked the NBA to postpone their game on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons due to so many players being out because of COVID but there has been no action by the league and they will likely have to play that game, per @KCJHoop . -via Twitter / December 13, 2021