Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-12) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-11) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 13, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 69, Memphis Grizzlies 92 (Q3 03:31)
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
JJJ has been phenomenal this quarter. Getting to his spots offensively and really attacking the paint at will. – 9:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
These Grizzlies have showed up every single night since Ja went down.
That might be the best part of this run. Every NBA team has bad nights sprinkled in. But, nope, these guys have played hard nine games in a row. – 9:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies Halftime Stats:
Dillon Brooks- 14 points, 2 rebounds
Tyus Jones- 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Jaren Jackson Jr.- 9 points, 1 steal, 1 block
De’Anthony Melton- 9 points
Bane- 5 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Bane is just 4 blocks away from a 5×5 – 9:09 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
It’s also been a fun night from Kyle Anderson who has a chance to regain his magic from last year with some guys out. Check out @PAKA_FLOCKA‘s piece on Kyle while you wait for the second half: grizzlybearblues.com/2021/12/13/228… – 9:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
It’s been another solid outing for Tyus Jones who has filled in admirably for Ja Morant. You should check out @StatsSAC piece on Tyus from this morning while you wait out the halftime break: grizzlybearblues.com/2021/12/13/228… – 9:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers trail the Grizzlies 68-56 at the half. Philly is shooting 53 percent from the floor but has eight turnovers. Without Embiid and Curry, Maxey already has 16 points and 5 assists. ICYMI: You can read about his journey to this role here inquirer.com/sixers/a/tyres… – 9:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That was a really late call on Dillon Brooks and he is NOT happy with it. – 9:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
every player who has touched the floor has scored.
we really got a gang full of hoopers. – 8:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
when you have the coldest pump fake in the game, it makes the game easier.
@Desmond Bane | @KillianTillie pic.twitter.com/VuXSF1tAtw – 8:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Drummond looked at the ref after that flop.
He just shook his head. The Grizzlies bench got a laugh out of that one. – 8:54 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
JJJ and Bane are the highlights since Ja has been out but it’s really been everybody stepping up the last few games. Jones has been fantastic stepping into Ja’s spot, Konchar does jitty things, Melton is always doing something. Could go on and on about role players stepping up – 8:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
sheesh that island is a lonely place 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/TBBfIFD7fl – 8:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
This one’s starting to get away from the Sixers, with the Grizz now building a 10 point lead a few minutes into the 2nd. Encouraging start from Tyrese Maxey, though, who continues to attack the rim, hit a 3 and made a nice pass to a cutting Tobias. He’s up to 14/4 in 11 mins. – 8:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyrese Maxey is awesome. He’s been great tonight for the Sixers with 12 early points and 4 assists – 8:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
jitty is 11 of his last 15 from long range.
shouts to @Memphis Grizzlies PR. – 8:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
back and forth. high scoring first quarter.
We lead 37-30. DB has 10. The bench turned up.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/wXdINNpDef – 8:39 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After the 1st qtr, @Memphis Grizzlies up 37-30.
It’s been the defense, Dillon Brooks, and the BENCH for me! – 8:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
OKAY WE’LL LET YOU HAVE THIS ONE @HoHighlights
TURN US UP @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/Evhav4OiKq – 8:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies go on a 9-2 run and take a 32-24 lead with 1:26 left in the first. 10 points from Dillon and Melton has 6 off the bench. – 8:32 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dillon Brooks already in double figures and the 1st qtr isn’t even over yet! – 8:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Charles Bassey minutes incoming for the Sixers with Embiid out. – 8:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies just 2-8 from beyond the arc to start this one. They should start attacking the basket more with Drummond subbing out and Charles Bassey in – 8:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc sticking with the sub pattern of subbing Maxey out for Milton about halfway through the first quarter. Danny Green in there too for Thybulle. – 8:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
JAREN JACKSON JR WITH AUTHORITY! 😤
pic.twitter.com/D9oowZ27m5 – 8:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias has gotten that initial backdoor cut from the left slot at least 20 times since the beginning of last season. – 8:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
YOU CAN PUT THAT ONE ON @SportsCenter TOO. pic.twitter.com/ZoB6ZGST30 – 8:16 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Jaren Jackson Jr just caught a body, and it was named Andre Drummond – 8:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
TRIP JUST PUT DRUMMOND ON A POSTER! Trip with 5 early points for the Grizz – 8:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Korkmaz is either going to drop 37 or he’s going to go 1-14 from the field and I’m honestly not sure which one to expect. – 8:12 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Steven Adams’ streak of winning 13 consecutive opening tips is over after he won the tip but referee Eric Adams called for a do-over and Adams lost the follow-up attempt – 8:11 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
There is a girl at the Grizzlies/ 76ers tonight with a Ben Simmons jersey on with a huge X through it. Philly fans in Memphis are still Philly fans haha – 8:09 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Joel Embiid joins Seth Curry as a late scratch for the 76ers. Embiid has some rib soreness that will keep him out of tonight’s matchup. – 8:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid won’t play tonight in Memphis with right rib soreness. Embiid got hit in the side early in Thursday’s loss to Utah, and dealt with pain there again in Saturday’s win over Golden State. – 8:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Joel Embiid has been downgraded to OUT due to right rib soreness.
Andre Drummond will start in his place. – 8:07 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is now out tonight with right rib soreness. Andre Drummond will start. – 8:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Quick work by the Grizzlies video crew. Already have the X poster over Sengun in the pregame hype video – 8:06 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is out tonight due to rib soreness, a #Sixers official confirms – 8:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is OUT due to right rib soreness.
Andre Drummond will start in his place. – 8:05 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
besties that warm up together stay together. 👯♂️
📱@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/K6mVAwf9nG – 8:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out vs. @Philadelphia 76ers
〽️ @Tyus Jones
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Owyt5AuIuQ – 7:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
#GrizzliesOTD in 2014: Mike Conley scored 36 points, including the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation, to help @Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 120-115 in overtime.
Memphis erased an 18-point deficit over the final 7 minutes of the 4Q to force OT. pic.twitter.com/2ISiGAGF57 – 7:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Grizzlies have been Joel Embiid’s kryptonite. The #Sixers standout has averaged 13.3 points and shot 35.8% in six career games vs. #Memphis. That’s his lowest scoring average and shooting percentage against any #NBA team.
Does he go off tonight? – 7:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starters for the Sixers:
Tyrese Maxey
Furkan Korkmaz
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Seth Curry is a late scratch due to right shoulder soreness. – 7:42 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
we have some good home ones coming up. 👀
🤝@NJMIns pic.twitter.com/0YtMYO3rPq – 7:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Seth Curry will not play tonight in Memphis due to shoulder soreness. Thybulle and Korkmaz will start with Maxey-Harris-Embiid. – 7:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry is out tonight due to shoulder soreness. Furkan Korkmaz will start #Sixers – 7:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Seth Curry is now OUT tonight.
Korkmaz starts in his place (and Thybulle is in with starters again) – 7:33 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Seth Curry is out with right shoulder soreness tonight vs. Memphis.
Sixers will start Maxey, Thybulle, Korkmaz, Harris, Embiid. – 7:33 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
whole lotta buckets in these photos. pic.twitter.com/VWwM6PSVzu – 7:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
dressing well is a form of manners.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/17rW5piOr4 – 6:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Here is what 76ers coach Doc Rivers had to say about the Zach Randolph jersey retirement on Saturday night.
Completely unprompted. pic.twitter.com/FVcMaYIB2L – 6:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams is going through his pregame warm ups now. He’s currently questionable with an ankle sprain. If he’s out, Xavier Tillman figures to start in his place depending on JJJ’s status. pic.twitter.com/fSn9TQQdHY – 6:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Steven Adams (left ankle sprain), Jaren Jackson (left knee soreness) and Desmond Bane (left foot soreness) are all game-time decisions for the #Grizzlies vs. the #Sixers. #Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said all looked at this morning’s shootaround. – 6:28 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins backs up @Ja Morant and @Dillon Brooks by saying that Desmond Bane should absolutely be in the conversation for Most Improved Player. – 6:23 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
we have some good home ones coming up. 👀
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
JJJ, Bane and Steven Adams will go through pregame before a decision is made whether they will play. – 6:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says JJJ, Steven and Bane had good sessions this morning and they’ll have an update after their pregame warm up. – 6:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid continues to improve as a 3-point shooter, bucking trends and bolstering the #Sixers perimeter attack inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:06 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
They aren’t necessarily direct comparisons to one another, but Rudy Gay is shooting 41 percent on 5.0 threes per game this season with the Jazz while Georges Niang is shooting 39 percent on 5.1 attempts in Philly.
Replacing Niang’s shooting was a big question this summer. – 6:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“We haven’t seen star players really be able to dictate their terms in trades…. Ben Simmons…I think he would love to be a Knick. He doesn’t have the ability to guide himself because of his contract.”
@Brian Windhorst talked NYK on The Putback last week: https://t.co/sm8An8n6BT pic.twitter.com/I9IgHb1zyY – 5:44 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers simply can’t risk making a foolish trade for Ben Simmons.
#Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lakers-cant-ri… – 5:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
What up Nets fans! I’m giving away 3 tickets to Nets vs. 76ers on 12/16.
Rules to Enter:
✅ Follow @SociosHoops & @Kristian Winfield
✅ RT this tweet
✅ Comment below which Nets player you would let give you a haircut 💈💇♂️💇♀️
3 Winners will be randomly selected
Must be based in USA* – 4:54 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Suns, Warriors, Jazz, Nets and Bucks earned top billing, but which team belongs in ESPN’s Top 5 power rankings that wasn’t there this week?
The 76ers?
The Lakers?
I’m thinking the Grizzlies… pic.twitter.com/kn8K1FKPDv – 4:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
N.D. Kalu was blown away when he found out he was being inducted into S.A. Sports Hall of Fame:
“Everywhere I went, even when I went to Rice University, Philadelphia, I always carried San Antonio with me. I just have so much love for this city…It helped save me.” – 4:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:50 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid was an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominee. Domantas Sabonis won it #Sixers – 3:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last two games, Kyle Anderson played 46 minutes and traveled 3.30 miles at an average of 4.06 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/KJBuQsvouK – 3:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to @Shams Charania, the Lakers are interested in both Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant.
Former Lakers Forward @samaki_walker tells @BCusterTV & @Howard Beck why Grant is a better fit than Simmons for the #LakeShow. pic.twitter.com/i1YAGmZEOp – 2:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
On the first day of Grizzmas, we present to you… ➡️
Buzzer Beaters ticket deal for tonight’s game against the Sixers!
@GrizzBank | #GrzNxtGen – 2:06 PM
On the first day of Grizzmas, we present to you… ➡️
