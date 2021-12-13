Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (21-4) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday December 13, 2021
Phoenix Suns 25, Los Angeles Clippers 36 (Q2 09:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue pregame on Isaiah Hartenstein: “He amazed me by the way he passed the basketball, his reads, and his instincts with the basketball in his hands and so you don’t really see that a lot from a guy who’s 6-11, 7 foot, to be able to make instinctive plays like he can.” – 11:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said it again pregame, but even with Eric Bledsoe as a ballhandler with the second unit, the reserves’ offense runs through center Isaiah Hartenstein. Again, he finds Kennard on a backdoor cut for a 36-25 lead. – 11:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA takes 36-25 lead after point center Isaiah Hartenstein dime to Luke Kennard.
(I asked Kennard this morning when the dunk is coming… he said soon. That could have been it!) – 11:15 PM
LA takes 36-25 lead after point center Isaiah Hartenstein dime to Luke Kennard.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Clippers whatever they want off the bounce to the rim.
No Ayton for the game.
No McGee in the game right now.
Timeout #Suns. Down 11 with 9:24 left in 1st half. – 11:15 PM
#Clippers whatever they want off the bounce to the rim.
No Ayton for the game.
No McGee in the game right now.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul just huddled the unit out there.
You’re going to see his leadership and aggression go up major notches for this one.
Has scored four quick ones. #Suns down nine. – 11:14 PM
Chris Paul just huddled the unit out there.
You’re going to see his leadership and aggression go up major notches for this one.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka’s message to Tatum: “I gave Jayson examples of what I said to Kawhi as a young rookie, respecting guys too much at times. These guys aren’t your older brother, don’t treat them like that. He took it to heart and came out in attack mode tonight but it’s across the board.” – 11:13 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
+6 after one.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/htpyk48GyX – 11:12 PM
+6 after one.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns lineup to start 2nd quarter:
Paul, Payne, Shamet, Johnson, Wainright at the five. – 11:11 PM
#Suns lineup to start 2nd quarter:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ 1st quarter offense without Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: pic.twitter.com/rvCWulCr43 – 11:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA led by as many as 10 in first quarter, end the period with 27-21 lead vs Suns. Reggie Jackson shot enough FTs to delay Eric Bledsoe’s entry into the game, while Clippers kept Suns off the line entirely. – 11:10 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 27, Suns 21 | End 1 | Clippers 4-7 from behind the arc (Terance, Marcus, Luke and Reggie all hit one) while Phoenix went 1-9 from 3 (Cam Johnson got the one; former Clippers Chris Paul is 0-2, 0-1; Landry Shamet is 1-6, 0-2.) – 11:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First quarter: Clippers 27, Phoenix 21
Clippers recovered to shoot 47% and make 4-of-7 threes, with Reggie leading with 8 points. Suns shooting 37% and 1-9 on threes. Chris Paul with 0 points, 2 assists. – 11:09 PM
First quarter: Clippers 27, Phoenix 21
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: LAC 27, PHX 21
Crowder: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG
McGee: 4 Pts, 4 Reb
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 4 Reb
Jackson: 8 Pts
Suns started 1-for-13, but finished the quarter 9-for-14 – 11:08 PM
End of 1Q: LAC 27, PHX 21
Crowder: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG
McGee: 4 Pts, 4 Reb
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 4 Reb
Jackson: 8 Pts
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williams puts McGee back in with seven seconds left with two fouls. #Suns – 11:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
ooooh boy McGee tries a take foul (I think?) for his second foul. That cannot happen tonight with no depth – 11:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Some nice pop off the dribble from Johnson and Shamet has the Suns now back within 4 somehow – 11:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Something to watch with JaVale McGee as the only available Suns center:
– Hasn’t played 30 minutes all season
– Topped out at 26 minutes Friday night with Jalen Smith as backup
– Has already played a season-high 9 first quarter minutes
– Last played 30+ minutes in March 2019 – 11:03 PM
Something to watch with JaVale McGee as the only available Suns center:
– Hasn’t played 30 minutes all season
– Topped out at 26 minutes Friday night with Jalen Smith as backup
– Has already played a season-high 9 first quarter minutes
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Johnson looking like, huh?
Called for foul.
#Clippers in bonus. FTs rest of the way with 3:25 left in 1st.
#Suns down 20-12. – 10:59 PM
Cameron Johnson looking like, huh?
Called for foul.
#Clippers in bonus. FTs rest of the way with 3:25 left in 1st.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Serge Ibaka arrives from the locker room and takes his sideline seat about eight minutes into the game. – 10:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder 6 points (3-of-5), but has two fouls.
McGee checking back in with 4:30 left in 1st.
30-plus minutes coming for McGee tonight.
#Suns down 17-8. – 10:56 PM
Crowder 6 points (3-of-5), but has two fouls.
McGee checking back in with 4:30 left in 1st.
30-plus minutes coming for McGee tonight.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder: 6 points, 3-5 FG
Rest of Suns: 2 points, 1-12 FG – 10:56 PM
Jae Crowder: 6 points, 3-5 FG
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder playing five on defensive end with McGee out.
Current lineup: Paul, Payne, Bridges, Johnson and Crowder.
#Suns – 10:55 PM
Crowder playing five on defensive end with McGee out.
Current lineup: Paul, Payne, Bridges, Johnson and Crowder.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Crowder at the 5 minutes are happening. Clippers got an easy look for Zubac on the last play, then Crowder’s try for a charge is an and-1 for Reggie Jackson. Suns down 15-6 early – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder 2 out of timeout.
Crowder 2 out of timeout.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Kawhi and PG just settled in on the bench beside Nic Batum during that timeout. I don’t, however, see Serge Ibaka on the bench at the moment. – 10:53 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 7, Suns 2 | 1st, 6:28 | Suns are shooting 1-13. Clippers a lil better: 3-9. – 10:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ offense ran a fair bit through Shamet early and it didn’t produce much. 1-of-13 start shooting. – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 1-of-13 from the field.
Yes 1-of-13 (0-for-7 from 3), but are only down 7-2.
#Clippers 3-of-9 (1-of-2 from 3). – 10:49 PM
#Suns 1-of-13 from the field.
Yes 1-of-13 (0-for-7 from 3), but are only down 7-2.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns (1-for-11) and Clippers (2-for-8) are playing like they’re aware everybody’s still watching the Cardinals-Rams game – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns and Clippers were a combined 0-for-7 to start until Jae Crowder’s long 2 got us started nearly 3 minutes in – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder first points on corner jumper in front of #Clippers bench.
Tie game at Zubac follow dunk. #Suns – 10:44 PM
Crowder first points on corner jumper in front of #Clippers bench.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Don’t think Monty Williams will get too upset with that McGee 3 attempt.
Given ball with shot clock expiring. #Suns – 10:44 PM
Don’t think Monty Williams will get too upset with that McGee 3 attempt.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hey it’s Landry Shamet vs Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/Nd5Gq8eJHA – 10:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard and Landry Shamet guarding one another in the early going, about 55 weeks or so after they were packaged in the same trade… – 10:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I think I see @Stephen A. Smith in the building. #Suns #ClipperNation – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder locked in.
#Suns #ClipperNation #NBA pic.twitter.com/AEKt8rdBA9 – 10:35 PM
Jae Crowder locked in.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on player competitiveness: “All these guys are working out together in the summer…Quite honestly, I gave Jayson examples of what I said to Kawhi as a young rookie, respecting guys too much at times. These guys aren’t your older brother, don’t treat them like that.” – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
First time covering the Suns in another NBA arena! Let’s do this pic.twitter.com/ujtpx6qyUR – 10:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said he showed his team video of the 5-game road trip were guys like D. Mitchell, LeBron and Westbrook were driving lanes unimpeded and his team needed to be more physical. Said he showed Tatum what he said to young Kawhi about not respecting the opponent too much. #Celtics – 10:18 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ime Udoka says he has talked to Jayson Tatum about how he coached Kawhi Leonard. Said he reminded him opponents, “are not your older brothers.” Says Tatum has been respecting opponents too much at times. – 10:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said he told Jayson Tatum something he used to tell a rookie Kawhi Leonard about respecting veteran players too much: “I told him that these guys aren’t your friends. They aren’t your older brother.” He just needs to go at them. – 10:13 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Short-handed Clippers vs. short-handed Suns:
LAC
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
PHX
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
JaVale McGee
Landry Shamet
Chris Paul – 10:01 PM
Short-handed Clippers vs. short-handed Suns:
LAC
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
PHX
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
JaVale McGee
Landry Shamet
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight vs. Phoenix, the Clippers will start:
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
Phoenix:
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
JaVale McGee
Landry Shamet
Chris Paul – 10:01 PM
Tonight vs. Phoenix, the Clippers will start:
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
Phoenix:
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
JaVale McGee
Landry Shamet
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Final prep.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/mXPq5S8ixd – 10:01 PM
Final prep.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/mXPq5S8ixd – 10:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Seat view tonight. #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/G5bVYdLt0t – 9:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Devin Booker (hamstring)
No Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness)
No Paul George (elbow)
No Nicolas Batum (ankle)
Tonight’s game will look NOTHING like Western Conference Finals #Suns won in 6 over #Clippers in advancing to 2021 #NBA Finals.
First meeting since playoffs. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/7ER2o7Iuya – 9:46 PM
No Devin Booker (hamstring)
No Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness)
No Paul George (elbow)
No Nicolas Batum (ankle)
Tonight’s game will look NOTHING like Western Conference Finals #Suns won in 6 over #Clippers in advancing to 2021 #NBA Finals.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty mentioned we could see some Jae Crowder at the 5 tonight with DA and Jalen Smith both out. Stretch-5 time for Bossman? pic.twitter.com/bniTRFaaF6 – 9:41 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Love Hard for #ClipperNation!
Jimmy O. Yang & Darren Barnet are in the building tonight. pic.twitter.com/XjHXOyrDVN – 9:41 PM
Love Hard for #ClipperNation!
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Who’s ready for some late night basketball?!
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/zVbj66W1m6 – 9:34 PM
Who’s ready for some late night basketball?!
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You never want to miss games, especially the way we’re playing, the way we’re balling, but we’ve put some work into this season already and it shows. Just want to make sure I’m 100% before I get out there.” Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT 5th straight. #Suns https://t.co/GDQcCkC6WI pic.twitter.com/m9lYJlgf55 – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns bigs Deandre Ayton, Jalen Smith out for Monday’s game at #Clippers with non-COVID illness (w/video) https://t.co/Gx6ANfdZUa via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/1i9ps8dJAt – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On Sunday, I predicted Suns 3-1 in next 4: at #Clippers at #Blazers vs. #Wizards vs. #Hornets.
Devin Booker (hamstring) was already OUT.
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) and Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness) OUT tonight.
3-1 sticks? https://t.co/etsoGByMW7 pic.twitter.com/cwWbTwhXos – 9:27 PM
On Sunday, I predicted Suns 3-1 in next 4: at #Clippers at #Blazers vs. #Wizards vs. #Hornets.
Devin Booker (hamstring) was already OUT.
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) and Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness) OUT tonight.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams went with his usual “we’ll see” when it comes to how the Suns will handle having only one big man (JaVale McGee) available but in a later answer noted that Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Ish Wainright can play some small-ball 5 in situations like this. – 9:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Suns say no Devin Booker (hamstring) or Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) tonight against the Clippers.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/nWDeAIIbnv – 9:07 PM
Suns say no Devin Booker (hamstring) or Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) tonight against the Clippers.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams is the latest head coach to praise Tyronn Lue and the Clippers for how they switch things up defensively on a game-to-game, quarter-to-quarter basis – 9:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder, Ish Wainright and Cam Johnson “can play the five,” says Monty Williams going into tonight’s game vs. #Clippers as he said #Suns will play small ball. – 9:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams says that Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, and Ish Wainright could play center tonight.
It’s gonna get weird, but then again, the WCF was weird too. – 9:04 PM
Monty Williams says that Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, and Ish Wainright could play center tonight.
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
That was a very elite read from Christian Wood to Jae’Sean Tate in the opposite corner. EG with the heads up. – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns will be without Deandre Ayton and Jalen Smith with non-COVID illness. – 9:01 PM
#Suns will be without Deandre Ayton and Jalen Smith with non-COVID illness. – 9:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Deandre Ayton and Jalen Smith are both out for Monty Williams’ Suns.
JaVale McGee is the only center left with Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric on long term injury. – 9:01 PM
JaVale McGee is the only center left with Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric on long term injury. – 9:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton out tonight vs Clippers – 9:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton and Jalen Smith are both out for the Suns, per Monty Williams – 9:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams says Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is out tonight. Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness) is out as well. – 9:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Paul George was listed as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Suns and Ty Lue said he’s out. No Nic Batum, either. – 8:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he didn’t know whether returning to the G League for reps was a consideration moving forward for Serge Ibaka, as his minutes have decreased. Said they didn’t talk about that. – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
George and Batum out tonight. Same starters tonight as Saturday vs Magic (Jackson, Kennard, Mann, Morris, Zubac) – 8:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Paul George and Nicolas Batum are out for tonight’s game vs the Suns – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue said that he’s had undisclosed conversations with Serge Ibaka about not being in rotation. – 8:39 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on his recent convos with Serge Ibaka: “Keep that between us, we’ve had conversations and that’s about all” he’s gonna say. – 8:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue and CP3 catching up pregame inside Staples. pic.twitter.com/EtytnapOQb – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game night in Los Angeles. #Suns #Clippers pic.twitter.com/37WITDfDhN – 8:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Notorious Rams fan Mikal Bridges, FYI, predicted a 27-20 Rams win back on Friday. Said the squad is “getting there” and got better last week. – 8:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
If I ever write another book the footnotes are gonna be 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QnBJXejPf5 – 8:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Met a Day 1 Twitter homie today with the incomparable @nilamadison! First Suns road trip is already a W pic.twitter.com/FrT0BzWqG0 – 8:01 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Tuesday’s game vs. Phoenix. – 7:58 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Casey Holdahl @CHold
CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Tuesday’s game versus Phoenix. No update yet on how long either are expected to be out. – 7:48 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Four games starting with tonight.
This week’s @PayPal jersey lineup! pic.twitter.com/HtFtigorOR – 6:25 PM
Four games starting with tonight.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns All-Star Devin Booker working way back from hamstring injury with help from LightStim azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns super fan @PHXMRORNG ‘blessed’ for role in ‘Family Dinner on #NBA Lane’ promo of Christmas games (w/#NBA75 promo video) https://t.co/4F5qLr8tWO via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/rl4vDKm9td – 5:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just red lights, infrared. Penetrate the cells. It’s good for healing. It works for me. Some people feel it’s a myth.”
Devin Booker’s road back from hamstring injury includes time in LightStim bed.
Has one back home. One in LA.
Had one on road in #Suns postseason last year. pic.twitter.com/0rj2kvT4dr – 5:24 PM
“Just red lights, infrared. Penetrate the cells. It’s good for healing. It works for me. Some people feel it’s a myth.”
Devin Booker’s road back from hamstring injury includes time in LightStim bed.
Has one back home. One in LA.
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Suns, Warriors, Jazz, Nets and Bucks earned top billing, but which team belongs in ESPN’s Top 5 power rankings that wasn’t there this week?
The 76ers?
The Lakers?
I’m thinking the Grizzlies… pic.twitter.com/kn8K1FKPDv – 4:47 PM
The Suns, Warriors, Jazz, Nets and Bucks earned top billing, but which team belongs in ESPN’s Top 5 power rankings that wasn’t there this week?
The 76ers?
The Lakers?
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Last season, @SkyDigg4 provided a unique perspective on Suns broadcasts, leaning on her own experiences playing at an elite level.
The @PhoenixMercury All-Star returns to Suns broadcasts tomorrow night on @BALLYSPORTSAZ at 7:30PM!
READ MORE 👇 – 4:38 PM
Last season, @SkyDigg4 provided a unique perspective on Suns broadcasts, leaning on her own experiences playing at an elite level.
The @PhoenixMercury All-Star returns to Suns broadcasts tomorrow night on @BALLYSPORTSAZ at 7:30PM!
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🔊 SOUND ON
Mic’d up with the rook @BJ Boston! pic.twitter.com/uVet1dDBFf – 4:36 PM
🔊 SOUND ON
