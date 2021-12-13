Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (11-16) play against the Toronto Raptors (14-14) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 13, 2021
Sacramento Kings 45, Toronto Raptors 70 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Just a couple months into his first year on the job and my guy @kennythomasnba is just bothered and, frankly, disgusted at this Kings team. As I’m sure many fans can relate, I just hope he now understands a little of what I’ve been through over the years 😂😂 – 8:10 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Unselfish basketball is a beautiful thing pic.twitter.com/Iw52Zu8QV8 – 8:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
If that wasn’t Scottie Barnes’ best 2-way half as an NBA player, it was damn close. – 8:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
70-point Raptors half. Not bad for a team that scored 90 a couple nights ago and hasn’t broken 100 in 5 of the last 7 games. They lead the Kings by 25. – 8:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
70-45 Raptors over Kings at half. It shouldn’t be that close. Scottie Barnes playing about as good as a 20-yo can w/ 14 points, 3 blocks. – 8:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
In three halves this season, the Raptors have rung up 178 points on Sacramento
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Siakam heating up after a bit of a slow start. He usually feasts on the always awful Kings, who have few answers for him. Siakam’s last 3 vs. Kings:
32 and 8 (10-12 from field, 10 FTA)
32 and 4 (11-20, 14 FTA)
12 9 and 12 (7-11)
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors, shooting a cool 62%, lead 70-45 at the half. Barnes has 14 to lead the Raps. – 8:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
After starting the game 1-for-5, Pascal Siakam has hit his last 4 shots. He’s also been excellent defensively and his playmaking is off the charts right now. – 8:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Starters back in now. The Raptors’ bench just scored 19 points in about 7 minutes after totalling 24 points over the last 2 games. – 7:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings deficit snowballing. Looking like the way the Cavs close that second quarter on Saturday – 7:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Raptors have dropped 50 on the Kings with 5:59 left in the 2nd quarter – 7:53 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
The Raptors are last in the NBA in bench scoring at 23.3 points per game.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
It’s a layup line again tonight in Toronto. One terrible Kings turnover after another leading to easy buckets by the Raptors. Toronto is shooting 55.3% with 38 field-goal attempts in 17:30. – 7:51 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry harped on the inability for his Kings to come away with the 50/50 balls – that was a textbook 20 seconds of action where Siakim gets the 50/50 – leads to second chance bucket & terrible turnover leads to a FB dunk from Gary Trent Jr. – 7:51 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Raptors up 19 over the Kings with 6:30 in the 2nd quarter. – 7:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Weird, stands monitor say Raptors have grabbed 103% of loose balls today. – 7:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings shooters just aren’t ready to shoot. Catch and fire. It’s not difficult. – 7:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Who knew the secret to the Raptors getting some bench production was playing three undrafted guys, a second rounder and Scottie Barnes. – 7:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Terence Davis came into the game and got isolated for an opposing basket for old time’s sake. – 7:45 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
One of the hardest/most frustrating Kings team to watch during this 15-season playoff drought & that’s saying something. – 7:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Dalano Banton is carving the Kings up. 5 assists. No resistance from the guards. He’s just breaking them down and dealing it. – 7:42 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in hoops IQ, but I think rookie Scottie Barnes might be second. Seeing stuff before anyone else, pointing it out, getting guys in spots, making it work. Ridiculous. – 7:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
39-25 Raptors. Kings can’t even finish a dunk at this point. Raptors bench is running them over. – 7:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kings still shopping trade package of Hield and Bagley nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/13/rep… – 7:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings trailed the Raptors 30-22 at the end of the first quarter. It was the eighth 30-point quarter they’ve given up in the past four games. – 7:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings salvage a decent opening quarter that looked like it could be a disaster early on. Sacramento trails the Raptors in Toronto 30-22 headed to the 2nd. De’Aaron Fox with 8 points for SAC – 7:35 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Fam, @Gary Trent Jr. really said GIMMIE DAT pic.twitter.com/j6OY5szogu – 7:24 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
One of these days, a 10-0 run will help the Kings build a lead, not just get them back into the game after falling in a 11 point hole. – 7:24 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
COVID or Sacramento Kings? Either way there are a lot of empty seats. pic.twitter.com/pXhcwxqNv4 – 7:11 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
The Kings are getting ready to play and I’m off work today so of course I’m already drinking. – 6:59 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors legend Alex Len starts for the Kings, looking for another Revenge Game. – 6:58 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Focused 😤
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors – 12/13:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A different Kings starting five from the Cleveland debacle slated for tonight in Toronto:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Another new starting lineup for the Kings:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors – 12/13:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors announce that @Matt__Devlin and Jack Armstrong will not call games “for a period of time” as a precaution after coming in contact with an individual outside of the organization who tested positive for COVID-19. All the best to Matt & Jack, and hope to have them back soon. – 5:44 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors announce that Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong are self-isolating out of caution and so Paul Jones and Leo Rautins will call the game tonight. Eric Smith and Amy Audibert will call the game tomorrow. – 5:40 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Statement from the Toronto Raptors and MLSE: pic.twitter.com/0G1Gh2Pg6s – 5:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he is still contemplating his starting lineup vs. the Toronto Raptors tonight. – 5:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, Richaun Holmes is still day-to-day with his right eye injury. He’ll likely know more when the team returns to Sacramento late tonight, early tomorrow. – 5:38 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse says one of the great things about VanVleet when he sets up initiatives or partnerships is his willingness to challenge whoever is trying to associate with him on their actions, level of diversity, etc. – 5:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I think you’ll see him on the floor and playing some minutes.” -Alvin Gentry on Damian Jones – 5:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse said he had a good chat with Chris Boucher last week, but joked that “he’s gotta learn (Nick’s) hours a little bit more.”
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Richaun Holmes (eye) will not play in tonight’s game against the Raptors. Gentry says it will be a “day-to-day” thing with Holmes. – 5:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I give him a lot of credit for all of it … the leadership, the voice of reason … I love what he did here,” Nick Nurse on @Fred VanVleet and his scholarship and other initiatives. “That’s real.” – 5:32 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse says the Raptors have replaced Thursday’s postponed game with a couple of sessions, a practice and shooting lab. Looking forward to getting in some extra work (and rest time for the injured guys). Achiuwa (protocols), Anunoby and Birch are out tonight and tomorrow vs Nets. – 5:23 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Precious Achiuwa (health-and-safety); Khem Birch (knee) and OG Anunoby (hip) all out vs. Kings, and Nick Nurse says, Tuesday @ Nets. OG and Khem remain out for ‘forseeable future, says Nurse. – 5:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Paul Millsap in health and safety protocols on the status report for tomorrow’s game against the Raptors. Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving remain out. Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe had been with Long Island but aren’t on the report. Makes sense. Nets thin up front. – 5:03 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans roster moves: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill placed on Reserve/COVID list. RB David Johnson activated from the Reserve/COVID list. – 4:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ games against Pistons, Raptors postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-gam… – 3:53 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
WIN BIG with Game Time
Step 1: Collect Raffle Tickets in Game Time between now and Dec 22
Step 2: Choose one of three Raffle Nights to enter for a chance to attend a Raptors game with three friends
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls next road game is set for December 27th in Atlanta. Home games leading up to that date include : Lakers, Rockets, Raptors and Pacers. The Bulls play just one game in a 5 day span ( Dec. 21-26) – 3:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
One issue with #Bulls postponements, obv, is #NBA sked wasn’t built for makeup games this year. Looks like best option would be to put these games at beginning and end of all-star break — Feb. 17 at Tor, Feb. 23 vs. Det — but we’ll see. NHL is on Olympic break then – 2:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Chicago Bulls’ next two games – Tuesday, Dec. 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, Dec. 16 at Toronto – have been postponed. Ten Bulls players, along with additional staff members, are currently in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. – 2:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The NBA postponed the Chicago Bulls’ next two games against Detroit and Toronto due to the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, which placed 10 players in the league’s health and safety protocols in the last two weeks: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 2:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls-Pistons, Bulls-Raptors first postponed games of NBA season nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/13/bul… – 1:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
– The Chicago Bulls’ next two games – Tuesday, Dec. 14
against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, Dec. 16 at Toronto – have been postponed. Ten
Bulls players, along with additional staff members, are currently in the NBA’s Health and
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors have officially confirmed the postponement of Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls. – 1:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA just announced the Chicago Bulls’ next two games are postponed vs Detroit (Tuesday) and Toronto (Thursday) because 10 Bulls players and additional staff members are in the league’s health and safety protocols – 1:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
NBA announces Thursday Chicago at Toronto game, and Tuesday Bulls-Pistons postponed with 10 Chicago players and additional staff in health and safety protocols – 1:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per NBA: “The Chicago Bulls’ next two games – Tuesday, Dec. 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, Dec. 16 at Toronto – have been postponed. Ten Bulls players, along with additional staff members, are currently in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.” – 1:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The NBA announces that the #Pistons–#Bulls game on Tuesday (and the CHI-TOR game on Thursday) have been postponed due to COVID concerns. – 1:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
In wake of the outbreak with the Chicago Bulls, the NBA postpones tomorrow’s game against Detroit and Thursday’s game at Toronto, the league announces pic.twitter.com/GKVNaPFjRO – 1:48 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA has postponed the Bulls next 2 games (Dec. 14 vs Raptors & Dec. 16 at Pistons) as the team has 10 players, along with addt’l staff members in the health & safety protocols. #Rockets are scheduled to play at Bulls on Dec. 20. – 1:47 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Woj first with Raptors/Bulls on Thursday and Bulls/Pistons postponed with Bulls fighting COVID outbreak. I don’t recall the Raptors getting postponements last year when they were in similar circumstances. – 1:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The NBA is postponing the Bulls’ next two games, per sources. At home vs. Pistons on Tuesday and at Toronto on Thursday. Bulls have 10 players in health and safety protocols. While they do meet league-required minimum of 8, league added nuance to decision. – 1:33 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Do you/would you feel comfortable attending a Raptors/Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena? – 1:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The NBA has postponed the Bulls-Pistons game on Tuesday and Bulls-Raptors on Thursday, source tells ESPN. – 1:33 PM
