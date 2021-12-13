Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (15-12) play against the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday December 13, 2021
Washington Wizards 22, Denver Nuggets 32 (Q2 11:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
At the end of the first quarter, Nikola Jokic has 9 rebounds and the Wizards as a team have 8. – 9:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Nuggets 29-22 after one. DEN is 9-11 FT, Wiz have yet to go to the line. Nuggets also winning rebound margin 18-8. – 9:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Denver 29, Washington 29
Beal: 6 pts., 1 asst.
Bertans: 7 pts.
Jokic: 6 pts, 9 rebs., 3 assts.
Gordon: 10 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
FG%: Denver 47%, Washington 42% – 9:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It appears Vlatko Cancar is getting minutes over Bol once again.
Bol’s chance to play in Denver seems to be over at this point. – 9:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first quarter tonight: 6 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists.
We could be in for one of those nights. – 9:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards are facing their third double-digit, first-quarter deficit in five games. – 9:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
This is the 6th straight game the Wizards have gone down double-digits. Denver leads 22-12 at a timeout in the 1st quarter. – 9:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Wizards cannot hit the broadside of a barn right now. Kinda helping out Denver’s defense, but the Nuggets will surely take it. – 9:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon is one of the better post-entry passers on the roster. – 9:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Aaron Gordon, who is 6-9, has the assignment as Denver’s primary defender on Bradley Beal. It’s a tough matchup for Beal. This is the kind of matchup Gordon enjoys in part because Gordon gets to show off his versatility. – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On Sunday, I predicted Suns 3-1 in next 4: at #Clippers at #Blazers vs. #Wizards vs. #Hornets.
Devin Booker (hamstring) was already OUT.
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) and Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness) OUT tonight.
3-1 sticks? https://t.co/etsoGByMW7 pic.twitter.com/cwWbTwhXos – 9:27 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Trap coming?
No problem when you’re @Bradley Beal 👌 pic.twitter.com/EEp4L1fvDN – 9:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bradley Beal is so good. His defense is better than advertised as is his feel as a passer. He has been fatnastic so far against Denver. – 9:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Getting started with @Bradley Beal operating this too smoothly.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/0URilPfNxq – 9:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija already has 2 steals in the first 6 minutes and a good help contest on Nikola Jokic at the rim.
He’s missed all 3 of his 3-pointers, but Wes Unseld Jr. has encouraged him to play without hesitation. – 9:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver is being saved by free throws early on. Their offensive rhythm is not great early and the Wizards have created some good looks that have not quite fallen.
Denver’s 13-8 lead is not representative of the game so far. – 9:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. is being recognized on the Ball Arena video board for his six-year tenure as a Denver assistant coach. – 9:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Somebody is gonna have to explain the bing bong thing to me after the Nuggets make two free throws.
This is Denver. – 9:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Second foul for Daniel Gafford with 7:10 left in the quarter and in comes Montrezl Harrell – 9:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford has picked up his second foul with 7:10 remaining in the first quarter. – 9:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets have drawn four fouls on Washington so far, including Gafford with two fouls. Montrezl Harrell comes in and will guard Jokić. – 9:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Two fouls in 4:50 for Daniel Gafford which is not ideal on a night the Wizards are facing Nikola Jokic. – 9:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We sure are.
We’ve got fresh warmup shirts for @SpecOlympicsCO night! pic.twitter.com/SdwpITYAX8 – 9:13 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
So are the Wizards going to double Joker in the post or not? – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets get a stop on the first possession of the game. Denver opens the scoring, as a cutting Aaron Gordon gets an easy dunk off a Nikola Jokic assist. – 9:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said before the game that the Wizards intended to show Nikola Jokic different defensive looks. On Denver’s opening possession, Deni Avdija doubled Jokic, helping Daniel Gafford. – 9:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets start out with Gordon on Beal and Davon Reed on Dinwiddie. – 9:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings curb-stomped again, go 0-3 on the road trip, fall in Toronto 124-101. The 0-3 record felt worse somehow due to the margin of defeat, but up next 10 of the next 12 in Sacramento. Won’t leave California until January 6th when they depart for Denver. – 9:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets honored Demaryius Thomas with a moment of silence tonight and some great words from @KyleSpeller. pic.twitter.com/ZPI3K9Yqi7 – 9:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets celebrate the life of Demaryius Thomas with a moment of silence prior to tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/omYQyMmnGg – 9:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets are doing a tribute and moment of silence for Demaryius Thomas. pic.twitter.com/Xyhi9yRWiO – 9:04 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
As Wes Unseld Jr. returns to Denver with the Wizards, it’s good to remember that the Nuggets asked Nikola Jokic to help him secure a head coaching job. “Why would I want to do that?” Coach Michael Malone said Jokic asked him. “I don’t want Wes to leave.” washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/07… – 8:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s hopeful Kyle Kuzma can join the team on its road trip. For that to happen so soon, as outlined in the league’s health and safety protocols, if a fully vaccinated player tests positive, he may return to basketball activities if … – 8:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to roll in the Rocky Mountains.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/zChMrChIs5 – 8:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray is out warming up before tip off as usual. He looks strong and seems like he is right on schedule — if not ahead of schedule — at this time for his return from his ACL tear. – 8:39 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
In the analyst seat tonight!
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Wizards
🔑 Defend the Paint – Wizards are 4th in NBA in PITP
🔑 Attack Mindset – Wash is 28th in Opponent FT’s made
🔑 Minutes without Jokić – bench has to produce. Hold on!
#MileHighBasketball
pic.twitter.com/m6AIyKeNNC – 8:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon is active and in the starting lineup tonight alongside Monte Morris, Davon Reed, Jeff Green and Nikola Jokic. – 8:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s your Jamal Murray update for tonight. pic.twitter.com/glZSJXMncl – 8:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon appears to be active. Interested to see how he matches up with Bradley Beal. – 8:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First 5⃣ on the floor!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/R4BsdncSI2 – 8:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame lounge is live. Come join.
✅ Isaiah Thomas joins the Gold
✅ Wes Unseld back in Denver
✅ Jokic SNUBBED for POTW
youtube.com/watch?v=i7PXND… – 8:30 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said if the Nuggets don’t know the play calls tonight, going up against Wes Unseld Jr, they’ll be in trouble.
“Literally the play calls are the exact same.”
Said there hasn’t been any spicing it up.
Unseld said “hopefully they can tell us where to go at times.” – 8:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon has been warming up for over 20 minutes and hasn’t shown any sign of stopping. Based on his workout so far, I’d venture to guess that he plays tonight.
There is no official word yet. – 8:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs DAL
PJ Washington is available to play.
LaMelo Ball (Health and Safety Protocols) is out.
Ish Smith (Health and Safety Protocols) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (Not With Team) is out.
Mason Plumlee (Not With Team) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/mUSng0fOmX – 8:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Nobody in Denver was as excited to see Coach Unseld as Nikola Jokić was😂😂😂
All love from The Joker! pic.twitter.com/NZmcvH2IyZ – 8:15 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With Barton and JaMychal Green out in addition to Dozier, Porter, Murray and Rivers — and possibly no Aaron Gordon either — things are going to get weird for the Nuggets.
If Gordon can’t play, Denver will only have Morris and Jokic as regular starters. – 8:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon just came out for his regular warmup. pic.twitter.com/Vv8FIfe7Eu – 8:06 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Will Barton (non-COVID illness) is OUT for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 8:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington (illness, non-COVID) has been upgraded from probable and will be available to play tonight against Dallas #AllFly – 8:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets fans, here’s some pregame reading on Nikola Jokić, who’s being asked to do more for his team than just about anybody in the NBA.
denverstiffs.com/2021/12/13/228… – 8:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tip time in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
📍 Denver
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:00 PM
Tip time in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Back in familiar territory!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/rNvprThkfN – 7:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Mile High Fits 🗻
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/5nAPXiG8YT – 7:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
With Kuzma out in covid protocols, Wizards starters in Denver tonight:
Dinwiddie
Beal
KCP
Avdija
Gafford – 7:46 PM
With Kuzma out in covid protocols, Wizards starters in Denver tonight:
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says that in addition to Kyle Kuzma, a Wizards staffer tested positive for Covid. That deals with why they kept Rui Hachimura back in D.C.
Kuzma is feeling fine and Unseld Jr. is optimistic he can join the team on their road trip. – 7:44 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura did not make the trip to Denver, because with Kyle Kuzma entering the health and safety protocols, the Wizards were not sure if they would be permitted under league rules to practice this week on the road. Rui needs the practice time, so he stayed in D.C. – 7:42 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Some covid updates for the Wizards: Wes Unseld Jr. said a staffer tested positive as well. Kyle Kuzma remains in the protocols. Rui Hachimura did NOT travel on this trip because, per Unseld, the team wasn’t sure if they’d be able to practice this week w/ protocols. – 7:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Kyle Kuzma out again (Covid protocol), the Wizards are rolling with the same starters as last game:
Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Avdija, Gafford – 7:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The heartwarming content you’re here for 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OWqe4ZD0qm – 7:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. says he still texts with Nikola Jokic: “Hopefully he has a terrible night tonight.” – 7:34 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight in Denver: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford. – 7:32 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
JaMychal Green (ankle) is officially out tonight vs Washington.
Will Barton (non-covid related sickness) and Aaron Gordon (back soreness) are going through their warmups and will be game time decisions. – 7:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
JaMychal Green (ankle sprain) will not play tonight, Denver coach Michael Malone said. – 7:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton (non-COVID illness) is still questionable too. He did not go through shootaround this morning. – 7:24 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone said that Will Barton is still not feeling well. Stated that he has a virus but reiterated that it is not covid.
Barton is questionable against the Wizards. – 7:23 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says JaMychal Green is out tonight after suffering an ankle injury in San Antonio. Aaron Gordon (back pain) and Will Barton III (non-COVID illness) are questionable for tonight vs. Washington. – 7:23 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
JaMychal Green (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 7:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon (back) is still questionable for tonight, per Malone. – 7:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
It’s a happy return to Denver for Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr., who spent the previous six years on the Nuggets coaching staff, most recently as the team’s associate head coach. pic.twitter.com/f4lx7NmlrD – 7:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look at the Denver Nuggets’ arena on a beautiful late afternoon. Here tonight, the Wizards will begin the first of six consecutive road games, this one at 9 p.m. Eastern. pic.twitter.com/mern5LUMkm – 6:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
New Wind Chimes:
– My top Nuggets trade target
– Markus Howard’s path to Denver
– Jeff Green’s sneaky athleticism
– Austin Rivers’ return?
– Nikola Jokic Stat of the Week
thednvr.com/wind-chimes-my… – 6:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 8 assists for Nikola tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: bit.ly/3DlZTq7
#MileHighBasketball – 6:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Give @kylefredrickson a follow. He’s got you on #Nuggets game coverage for tonight. pic.twitter.com/GF6SJyw0P3 – 6:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
In his homecoming to Denver, Wes Unseld Jr. probably knows the Nuggets as well as they do.
A big coaching game from Unseld (he has admitted he has gotten out coached some games) could go a long way for the 3.5 point favorite underdog starting the West Coast trip off right. – 5:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Coming up big in the fourth!
Our @Clorox Clutch Play of the Week ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PfKOP5fiQ5 – 5:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Isaiah Thomas is signing with @NBAGrandRapids because of his relationship with Jason Terry.
There’s a slim chance he’s ultimately going to get called up to the #Nuggets, league source tells @denverpost. – 5:34 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Isaiah Thomas has signed with the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate for the upcoming G League Showcase, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/na17AiIQje – 5:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We cherish our long-standing partnership with @SpecOlympicsCO and look forward to hosting SOCO night at @BallArenaDenver tonight!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/HdsZ7tl5uG – 5:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas is nearing a deal to join Denver’s @nbagleague affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold) for the upcoming G League Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say, teaming the former All-Star guard with Coach Jason Terry and Lance Stephenson.
More from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Daniel Gafford’s 69.3 true shooting percentage ranks 7th in the NBA this season among players averaging over 20.0 minutes per game.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/hQaROsoJp2 – 4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic averaged 28/13/11/2/1 on 55% shooting last week and didn’t win Player of the Week.
That might sound crazy until you look up the numbers LeBron put up last week.
28/8/8/2/2 on 61/42/87% shooting. pic.twitter.com/dG4inyfszG – 3:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Update to Denver’s injury report: Aaron Gordon (low back pain) is questionable for tonight vs. Wizards. – 3:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“Look at that follow by Gafford!”
An easy choice for the @NATCA Flight of the Week. pic.twitter.com/8ZKfnQUIes – 3:52 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
📓 𝐍𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 📓
This recurring series will analyze stats and film to discuss trends about the team, starting with a look at our new starting lineup, the Nikola and Bones pairing, and more 👀
nba.com/nuggets/news/n… – 3:30 PM
