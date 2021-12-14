Buddy Hield on the block

Jordan Schultz: #Kings have made guard Buddy Hield available, league sources say. Hield’s 3-point shooting (40 percent career) and overall scoring ability could be a huge boost to a contending team searching for added floor spacing. I’m told the asking price is hefty, but feasible.
Source: Twitter @Schultz_Report
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Kings have made guard Buddy Hield available, league sources say. Hield’s 3-point shooting (40 percent career) and overall scoring ability could be a huge boost to a contending team searching for added floor spacing. I’m told the asking price is hefty, but feasible. – 11:07 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Solomon Hill (hamstring injury), Buddy Hield (playing for Kings) wish each other speedy recoveries nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/13/sol… – 9:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️
Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Cavs hold on to beat Sacramento, 117-103, for their seventh win in nine games. All of the wins have been by 13 or more points. Darius Garland with 16 points and a career high 13 assists. Isaac Okoro led with 20 points. Buddy Hield had 21 for the Kings. – 10:23 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Cleveland’s 29-point halftime lead over Sacramento is down to 10. Buddy Hield has 19 points off the Kings’ bench. There is 6:30 left. – 10:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Another 3-pointer by Buddy Hield. The Kings are within 10 with 6:50 remaining after trailing by 29. – 10:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield triple. Kings within…13. 8:20 remaining in the fourth. – 10:01 PM
One source said the Kings are still shopping a package including Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III in hopes of getting a good player in return. Sources told The Bee over the summer the Kings had expressed interest in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam. -via Sacramento Bee / December 13, 2021
Hield’s name is likely to come up multiple times between now and the NBA’s February 10 trade deadline, like it did during the offseason. He’s under contract for another two seasons at nearly $40 million, but with his declining scale money and his ability to launch from distance, there should be a market. -via Kings Beat / December 6, 2021
Buddy Hield recently broke Peja Stojakovic’s franchise record for three-pointers, but it remains to be seen how many more threes he’ll make for the Kings. “Buddy’s going to be gone,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype bluntly. “They already traded him and had a done deal.” -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021