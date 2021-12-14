Daily statistical milestones: Ricky Rubio moves past Joe Johnson and more

USA Today Sports

December 14, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Buddy Hield No. 63 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson, CJ Miles and Shane Battier with 1,253 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Clifford Robinson

Ricky Rubio No. 70 in assists now

Moved ahead of Joe Johnson with 5,002 assists. He’s now 38 away from Walt Frazier

DJ Augustin No. 75 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marco Belinelli and Dennis Scott with 1,220 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Chuck Person

Al Horford No. 89 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Juwan Howard with 7,429 rebounds. He’s now 63 away from James Donaldson

Jeff Green No. 117 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nick Anderson with 1,056 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Allen Iverson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

DeMarcus Cousins No. 170 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Nenê with 722 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Michael Cage

Eric Bledsoe No. 176 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jason Richardson with 996 steals. He’s now tied with Michael Finley

Bradley Beal No. 184 in points now

Moved ahead of Chuck Person with 13,862 points. He’s now 12 away from Andre Iguodala

Tristan Thompson No. 186 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Vern Mikkelsen and Rudy Gay with 5,946 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Zelmo Beaty

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 206 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Danny Schayes and Hal Greer with 5,672 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Rich Kelley

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 209 in points now

Moved ahead of Jeff Mullins with 13,022 points. He’s now 36 away from Metta World Peace

Danny Green No. 211 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Derrick McKey with 612 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Darko Milicic

Al Horford No. 219 in assists now

Moved ahead of Marc Gasol with 2,997 assists. He’s now tied with Greg Anthony and Johnny Dawkins

Jeff Green No. 222 in points now

Moved ahead of Lamar Odom with 12,782 points. He’s now 21 away from Sidney Wicks

Kristaps Porzingis No. 225 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andris Biedrins and Eddie Jones with 583 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Kent Benson

Jrue Holiday No. 226 in points now

Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 12,728 points. He’s now 12 away from Johnny Newman

Jayson Tatum No. 242 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 677 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Danny Ferry and Dennis Schroeder

Nikola Jokic No. 243 in assists now

Moved ahead of Tyreke Evans and Jim Jackson with 2,858 assists. He’s now tied with Beno Udrih


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Koreen @ekoreen You’re not gonna believe this, but after playing MEM (no Morant), Milwaukee (no Giannis), WASH, OKC, Knicks and SAC, Raps are up to 16th in defensive rating. – 12:07 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.78
2. Stephen Curry: 14.68
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.51
4. Kevin Durant: 14.1
5. Trae Young: 13.42
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.16
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.16
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.94 pic.twitter.com/rNvCPQYNSq11:35 AM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report #Kings have made guard Buddy Hield available, league sources say. Hield’s 3-point shooting (40 percent career) and overall scoring ability could be a huge boost to a contending team searching for added floor spacing. I’m told the asking price is hefty, but feasible. – 11:07 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Here’s the lead up and four-straight no-calls that resulted in Nikola Jokic’s ejection tonight:
– Illegal screen by Beal in the backcourt
– Left elbow to the face from Bertans
– Kneed in the groin by Dinwiddie
– Gets tangled up with Dinwiddie while setting a screen pic.twitter.com/6xlstNTamu2:36 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman New @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌
-Latest on Middleton’s knee
-Celtics defense on Giannis
-Bucks defensive adjustments without Brook
-3P luck starting to turn away from Bucks
-Are Boston a legit squad in the East?
📺 https://t.co/di7N07o9Ia
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or75rZX pic.twitter.com/E1pHHhAsJg1:27 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU The funny thing is
Terance Mann really gonna downplay that Johnny Cage MKII fireball of a pass to Eric Bledsoe for 3
anyway
LA up 103-84 with 2:38 left as garbage time formally commences. – 12:48 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Hard to describe Terance Mann’s pass just there to Eric Bledsoe for a three to go up 103-84. It worked, though. – 12:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Tyronn Lue calls timeout to get Eric Bledsoe in the game.
Clippers up 94-77 with 6:35 left in the fourth quarter. – 12:36 AM

