Daily statistical milestones: Ricky Rubio moves past Joe Johnson and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Buddy Hield No. 63 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson, CJ Miles and Shane Battier with 1,253 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Clifford Robinson
Ricky Rubio No. 70 in assists now
Moved ahead of Joe Johnson with 5,002 assists. He’s now 38 away from Walt Frazier
DJ Augustin No. 75 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marco Belinelli and Dennis Scott with 1,220 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Chuck Person
Al Horford No. 89 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Juwan Howard with 7,429 rebounds. He’s now 63 away from James Donaldson
Jeff Green No. 117 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nick Anderson with 1,056 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Allen Iverson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
DeMarcus Cousins No. 170 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Nenê with 722 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Michael Cage
Eric Bledsoe No. 176 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jason Richardson with 996 steals. He’s now tied with Michael Finley
Bradley Beal No. 184 in points now
Moved ahead of Chuck Person with 13,862 points. He’s now 12 away from Andre Iguodala
Tristan Thompson No. 186 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Vern Mikkelsen and Rudy Gay with 5,946 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Zelmo Beaty
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 206 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Danny Schayes and Hal Greer with 5,672 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Rich Kelley
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 209 in points now
Moved ahead of Jeff Mullins with 13,022 points. He’s now 36 away from Metta World Peace
Danny Green No. 211 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Derrick McKey with 612 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Darko Milicic
Al Horford No. 219 in assists now
Moved ahead of Marc Gasol with 2,997 assists. He’s now tied with Greg Anthony and Johnny Dawkins
Jeff Green No. 222 in points now
Moved ahead of Lamar Odom with 12,782 points. He’s now 21 away from Sidney Wicks
Kristaps Porzingis No. 225 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andris Biedrins and Eddie Jones with 583 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Kent Benson
Jrue Holiday No. 226 in points now
Moved ahead of Bill Cartwright with 12,728 points. He’s now 12 away from Johnny Newman
Jayson Tatum No. 242 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 677 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Danny Ferry and Dennis Schroeder
Nikola Jokic No. 243 in assists now
Moved ahead of Tyreke Evans and Jim Jackson with 2,858 assists. He’s now tied with Beno Udrih
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.78
2. Stephen Curry: 14.68
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.51
4. Kevin Durant: 14.1
5. Trae Young: 13.42
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.16
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.16
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.94 pic.twitter.com/rNvCPQYNSq – 11:35 AM
– Illegal screen by Beal in the backcourt
– Left elbow to the face from Bertans
– Kneed in the groin by Dinwiddie
– Gets tangled up with Dinwiddie while setting a screen pic.twitter.com/6xlstNTamu – 2:36 AM
-Latest on Middleton’s knee
-Celtics defense on Giannis
-Bucks defensive adjustments without Brook
-3P luck starting to turn away from Bucks
-Are Boston a legit squad in the East?
📺 https://t.co/di7N07o9Ia
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or75rZX pic.twitter.com/E1pHHhAsJg – 1:27 AM
Terance Mann really gonna downplay that Johnny Cage MKII fireball of a pass to Eric Bledsoe for 3
anyway
LA up 103-84 with 2:38 left as garbage time formally commences. – 12:48 AM
Clippers up 94-77 with 6:35 left in the fourth quarter. – 12:36 AM
