Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (4-22) play against the Chicago Bulls (10-10) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 14, 2021
Detroit Pistons 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (PPD)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant has a triple double tonight against Toronto. He had 51 points on Sunday vs. Detroit. Nets say Durant is the first player in team history to have a 50-point game and a triple-double in consecutive games. Shorthanded Nets down 3 to Toronto with 1:10 to go in 4th. – 9:49 PM
Kevin Durant has a triple double tonight against Toronto. He had 51 points on Sunday vs. Detroit. Nets say Durant is the first player in team history to have a 50-point game and a triple-double in consecutive games. Shorthanded Nets down 3 to Toronto with 1:10 to go in 4th. – 9:49 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I was going to ask, if McBride & Knox are playing ahead of him, what it would take for Kemba Walker to play again…
But given what’s happened w/ the Bulls & Nets, I guess I know the answer. – 8:14 PM
I was going to ask, if McBride & Knox are playing ahead of him, what it would take for Kemba Walker to play again…
But given what’s happened w/ the Bulls & Nets, I guess I know the answer. – 8:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Might be time to max @Zach LaVine just for his work in the King’s Man promotion. Outstanding movie series, and well done by LaVine. – 7:23 PM
Might be time to max @Zach LaVine just for his work in the King’s Man promotion. Outstanding movie series, and well done by LaVine. – 7:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, Youtube version. Among the topics, the Lakers have been linked to trade talk w/Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Are either realistic scenarios? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/RlkJKiKgnVI?t=… – 7:21 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, Youtube version. Among the topics, the Lakers have been linked to trade talk w/Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Are either realistic scenarios? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/RlkJKiKgnVI?t=… – 7:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
You heard @Isiah Thomas! Ring in the new year with some Deeetroit Basketball! 🍾
We have partnered with @cheurlin1788 to give away 4 tickets to see the #Pistons play the Spurs at home on New Years Day. Must be 21+ to enter.
𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 » https://t.co/5cUCorfAut pic.twitter.com/Sh53Z8QJt4 – 3:56 PM
You heard @Isiah Thomas! Ring in the new year with some Deeetroit Basketball! 🍾
We have partnered with @cheurlin1788 to give away 4 tickets to see the #Pistons play the Spurs at home on New Years Day. Must be 21+ to enter.
𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 » https://t.co/5cUCorfAut pic.twitter.com/Sh53Z8QJt4 – 3:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’re celebrating #NBAJerseyDay with jersey giveaways!
For a chance to win:
1️⃣ Like & RT this tweet
2️⃣ Must be following us
Our two (2) lucky winners will be randomly selected & notified via DM Friday. pic.twitter.com/hXy5AaexJG – 3:05 PM
We’re celebrating #NBAJerseyDay with jersey giveaways!
For a chance to win:
1️⃣ Like & RT this tweet
2️⃣ Must be following us
Our two (2) lucky winners will be randomly selected & notified via DM Friday. pic.twitter.com/hXy5AaexJG – 3:05 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
This is real. Bulls, Lakers, Knicks, Nets, Browns, Rams…Please be safe. – 2:59 PM
This is real. Bulls, Lakers, Knicks, Nets, Browns, Rams…Please be safe. – 2:59 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Crazy that NBA & NFL players testing positive or entering COVID protocols is a daily thing now. Been a long time since Rudy Gobert shutdown the NBA. Bulls barely hanging on & Browns added 8 players to their reserve/COVID list. 37 NFL players tested positive on Mon 👀 – 2:08 PM
Crazy that NBA & NFL players testing positive or entering COVID protocols is a daily thing now. Been a long time since Rudy Gobert shutdown the NBA. Bulls barely hanging on & Browns added 8 players to their reserve/COVID list. 37 NFL players tested positive on Mon 👀 – 2:08 PM