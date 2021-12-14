Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (22-5) play against the New York Knicks (15-15) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 14, 2021
Golden State Warriors 44, New York Knicks 46 (Q2 02:11)
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
“Evan: if you had to guess, who on the Warriors do you think is about to get a wide open dunk?” pic.twitter.com/g9iDatbP7f – 8:29 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks fans reading about their players getting Covid-19 and so few of them in masks tonight at a packed-house Garden. – 8:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Step back, knock down.
@Miles McBride pic.twitter.com/FvmTVniaRV – 8:24 PM
Step back, knock down.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Steph Curry was moved to tears after breaking the record. pic.twitter.com/XJpAEbOudu – 8:24 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have outscored the Warriors by 8 points since Duece McBride checked into the game. – 8:22 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
The crazy thing is, Curry is going to start shooting more and more 3s every season as he loses steps. That number is gonna be wild when he’s all said and done – 8:21 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Draymond has assisted on 479 of Steph’s threes. I’m gonna go ahead and say that’s a record. Teammates 10 years. (Ray Allen & Reggie Miller didn’t have a same teammate for more than 6 years.) – 8:20 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Bjelica is the anti-Omri Casspi. Will shoot anytime, from anywhere. – 8:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steph Curry’s dad wanted him on the Knicks. Now he’s happy it didn’t happen.
In the place he long ago wanted to call home, Curry eclipsed Ray Allen with the most treys in league history.
Steph Curry’s dad wanted him on the Knicks. Now he’s happy it didn’t happen.
In the place he long ago wanted to call home, Curry eclipsed Ray Allen with the most treys in league history.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Cool: Watching Steph Curry break the all-time 3-point record.
Also cool: Watching the Madison Square Garden crowd rise to its feet in anticipation on each Golden State possession leading up to the record-breaker. – 8:14 PM
Cool: Watching Steph Curry break the all-time 3-point record.
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Your quarter-season reminder, especially imporant in those color uniforms and playing the Knicks:
Bjelica is not David Lee.
Your quarter-season reminder, especially imporant in those color uniforms and playing the Knicks:
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I was going to ask, if McBride & Knox are playing ahead of him, what it would take for Kemba Walker to play again…
But given what’s happened w/ the Bulls & Nets, I guess I know the answer. – 8:14 PM
I was going to ask, if McBride & Knox are playing ahead of him, what it would take for Kemba Walker to play again…
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Stephen Curry, 3-Point King.
All 2,974 broken down by distance, type, opponent, defender, and more.
https://t.co/5HP0rLjDrg pic.twitter.com/Ettcj3JfWI – 8:13 PM
Stephen Curry, 3-Point King.
All 2,974 broken down by distance, type, opponent, defender, and more.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While all eyes are on Steph Curry from beyond the arc, the Warriors guard added an acrobatic layup to his highlight reel vs. the Pacers on Monday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/13/wat… – 8:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Curry break record, pass Ray Allen to become NBA’s 3-point king nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/14/wat… – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Steph Curry just broke Steph Curry’s NBA record for career 3-pointers. Alas, the game was not stopped to mark the occasion. – 8:09 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Stephen Curry is rewriting history.
The highlights.
The testimonials.
The records.
@sportingnews, Inside the rise of the 3-point king.
✍️ @KyleIrv_
Stephen Curry is rewriting history.
The highlights.
The testimonials.
The records.
@sportingnews, Inside the rise of the 3-point king.
✍️ @KyleIrv_
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Only regret is Klay Thompson couldn’t be there for the celebratory moment. He’s a big part of the record achievement. But they’ll have their moment, you can bet. And Klay will have his, too, before long. Maybe before Christmas. – 8:08 PM
Only regret is Klay Thompson couldn’t be there for the celebratory moment. He’s a big part of the record achievement. But they’ll have their moment, you can bet. And Klay will have his, too, before long. Maybe before Christmas. – 8:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
First reserves in the game for the Knicks tonight: Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson. They are on the floor with Alec Burks. – 8:06 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Another 🔥 look at the record-setting 3
(📼 @Golden State Warriors)
pic.twitter.com/a2uTfyohDe – 8:05 PM
Another 🔥 look at the record-setting 3
(📼 @Golden State Warriors)
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Welcome to The Garden, @aliciakeys!
📹 @DouglasElliman Celebrity Row pic.twitter.com/KpIsa9gEBp – 8:05 PM
Welcome to The Garden, @aliciakeys!
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Annnnnd we finally get what everyone in the building came to see:
a Miles McBride 3-pointer – 8:05 PM
Annnnnd we finally get what everyone in the building came to see:
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Rookie Miles McBride is backup PG tonight as Kemba Walker gets passed over again. – 8:05 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
“My backcourt,” @Mark Jackson told me on Jan. 6, 2014, reiterating what he’d told other reporters earlier in the season about Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson, “is the best-shooting backcourt tandem in the history of the game. And it’s not even close.” – 8:05 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Feature: An interactive look at Stephen Curry’s remarkable rise from Warriors rookie to NBA three-point king, w/ beautiful charts from @arturgalocha @washingtonpost @PostSports https://t.co/qvnV6POjro pic.twitter.com/mLpwlAxnkf – 8:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I love the fact Curry set the record in the original design and color scheme of the old SF Warriors . – 8:02 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Warriors’ Stephen Curry sets NBA record for career three-pointers, surpassing Ray Allen @washingtonpost @PostSports https://t.co/yNQWGVwt48 pic.twitter.com/4CAI49ekmv – 8:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One of my sports claims to fame is seeing Steph Curry when he was a college freshman. He went to my school’s rival. I thought he was one of the most naturally gifted players I’d ever seen… but too short for the NBA. He got a growth spurt & the rest is history. Congrats to him. – 8:02 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Game tied at 24-24. The Curry record is a big deal, but this is still an important game for the Warriors. – 8:01 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Love seeing Draymond be the first to embrace Steph like that, knowing they did that together. Along with Klay, all etched in history together. – 8:01 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Tuesday Night Thoughts:
Steph Curry is incredible. Was at Ford Field for Elite 8 in 2008 vs KU. Dude was incredible then. Was just a soph.
Islanders uniforms are still badass.
The song “I’m So Alone” by Men at Large is such a great jam. Underrated. – 7:59 PM
Tuesday Night Thoughts:
Steph Curry is incredible. Was at Ford Field for Elite 8 in 2008 vs KU. Dude was incredible then. Was just a soph.
Islanders uniforms are still badass.
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Reminder that @Mark Jackson got laughed at for calling @Stephen Curry & @KlayThompson the greatest shooting backcourt of all-time.
Who’s laughing now? – 7:57 PM
Reminder that @Mark Jackson got laughed at for calling @Stephen Curry & @KlayThompson the greatest shooting backcourt of all-time.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
I’m old enough to remember that Seth Greenberg never offered Stephen Curry a scholarship. – 7:57 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Nearly impossible to pick just one, but my favorite Curry three is 2015 Round 1, Game 3 vs. New Orleans. 20-point comeback, falling out of bounds, nearly impossible. But he made it possible. And after that shot, the unthinkable (championships, 73 wins, etc.) became thinkable. – 7:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
A league of his own.
2,974 career threes for Stephen Curry, making NBA history as the all-time leader in threes made pic.twitter.com/aHyfbXHO5o – 7:54 PM
A league of his own.
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Stephen Curry reached 2,974 3-pointers in 789 games. Ray Allen previously held the record with 2,973 3-pointers in 1,300 career games.
Curry beat Allen’s record in 511 less games. He’s only played 60.7% of Allen’s career! pic.twitter.com/0BSZziEI6J – 7:54 PM
Stephen Curry reached 2,974 3-pointers in 789 games. Ray Allen previously held the record with 2,973 3-pointers in 1,300 career games.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
If Knicks wanted to slow down Steph Curry at MSG tonight, they should have signed Ray Felton. – 7:54 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Woo…was writing so fast couldn’t properly appreciate Stephen Curry’s moment. Great to see him finally get that out of the way. But one day soon, we will be calling him Stephen3000 when he hits that way-out number that NOBODY will reach anytime soon. – 7:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
All the emotion that Steph held back came pouring out after the shot went down. He got a big hug from Draymond — as teammates came to floor. He handed the game ball to his dad — and then walked back to center court for another hug from Ray Allen.
A moment he’ll never forget. – 7:53 PM
All the emotion that Steph held back came pouring out after the shot went down. He got a big hug from Draymond — as teammates came to floor. He handed the game ball to his dad — and then walked back to center court for another hug from Ray Allen.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Legendary moment at the World’s Most Famous.
Congrats, @Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/OAHOmbsdHe – 7:52 PM
Legendary moment at the World’s Most Famous.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick news story on Steph Curry passing Ray Allen for the NBA’s career 3-pointers record: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:52 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
As we celebrate Steph Curry becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader, I wrote about how far he might take the record and the challengers who could someday surpass it: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 7:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Histor-3.
@Golden State Warriors breakdown of Stephen Curry becoming #NBA all-time leader in 3s made, passing Ray Allen, aka Jesus Shuttlesworth.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/nvYqwyo8dJ – 7:51 PM
Histor-3.
@Golden State Warriors breakdown of Stephen Curry becoming #NBA all-time leader in 3s made, passing Ray Allen, aka Jesus Shuttlesworth.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Curry Family Record Book
3-point goals
1. Stephen Curry – 2,974 / 43.1%
2. Dell Curry – 1,245 / 40.2%
Curry Family Record Book
3-point goals
1. Stephen Curry – 2,974 / 43.1%
2. Dell Curry – 1,245 / 40.2%
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
By the way, I called the Knicks game weeks ago… *hair flip* 👀😂
@Malika Andrews @Kendrick Perkins @Rjeff24 – 7:49 PM
By the way, I called the Knicks game weeks ago… *hair flip* 👀😂
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire challenges Stephen Curry fans to take our 10-question quiz about the two-time NBA MVP. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/14/ste… – 7:49 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Ha, starting another countdown, only 26 for Curry to become the first man to 3,000. – 7:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
FYI @NBAonTNT Ray Allen’s teammate on the Milwaukee Bucks…Dell Curry. May be a bit of trivia to pass on to the crew. Thank you. – 7:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Good to see former Warriors GM Larry Riley at MSG. Stephen Curry originally wanted to be drafted by NY. Steph’s father and agent made that clear to Riley. Steph didn’t work out for the Warriors. Riley didn’t care knowing Steph’s game and character and drafted him before Knicks. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Steph Curry record breaking 3 in MSG. An extended hug with Draymond Green after. pic.twitter.com/ONHtS9L50z – 7:48 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
You can debate greatest scorer, you can debate greatest rebounder, you can debate greatest passer, etc. Does anyone disagree that Steph Curry is greatest “shooter” of all time? – 7:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Colorado Buffaloes legend Alec Burks forever in history pic.twitter.com/bWlrqx3RAt – 7:46 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I get that it’s meant as a compliment but referring to Steph Curry as “the greatest shooter ever” is reductive & facile. Doesn’t consider the competitiveness, work ethic & discipline required to be THIS good. Check his handle, finishes at the rim, craftiness. He’s more than his J – 7:46 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Stephen Curry has been the greatest shooter of all-time for a while now but breaking the record still felt like a moment and great work by all involved to make it as big as it deserved to be. – 7:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Glad Curry was allowed to have and savor that moment tonight. Now it’s time for him to put that record totally out of reach for a while – 7:46 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Steph Curry just set the NBA record for 3-pointers made. And he got a long moment to enjoy it as they stopped the Knicks-Warriors game to honor him. A long valedictory moment for Steph Curry at MSG pic.twitter.com/LXVdZfcdu6 – 7:46 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Going into Warriors trivia forever: Who assisted on Steph Curry’s record-breaking three pointer? Andrew Wiggins! – 7:45 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Steph Curry is good at the basketball: nytimes.com/2021/12/14/spo… – 7:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Savor greatness when you get to see it. Stephen Curry defines greatness.
What a great moment with Ray Allen there. – 7:44 PM
Savor greatness when you get to see it. Stephen Curry defines greatness.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Madison Square Garden did a hell of a job acknowledging and respecting that historic moment in the NBA. Congratulations Stephen Curry. – 7:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
2,974 3-pointers for Steph Curry. Changed the game forever, and will almost certainly add a lot more 3-balls to that total. He could finish his career with one of those records that seem unbreakable. #Respect – 7:44 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Let record reflect, Larry Riley is at Madison Square Garden tonight — the man who drafted Steph Curry, period, end of story. – 7:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The fact that Steph Curry broke Ray Allen’s record in like 500 fewer games is the craziest part to me. Greatest shooter we’ve ever seen – 7:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Curry has probably known this record was coming for years – he’s the best shooter the game has seen. But he still is very emotional as the moment arrived. – 7:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Not that he needed this 3-point record to validate it, but Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all-time.
Also one of the few superstars that hasn’t really changed over the years. – 7:43 PM
Not that he needed this 3-point record to validate it, but Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all-time.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No player in the years I’ve been around this game has more fundamentally changed how it’s been played than Stephen Curry.
That he’s now the all-time leader in three-point makes just feels right, with no disrespect to those who came before him – 7:43 PM
No player in the years I’ve been around this game has more fundamentally changed how it’s been played than Stephen Curry.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
STEPH CURRY BROKE THE CAREER THREE-POINT RECORD! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
H I S T 3⃣ R Y
Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter this game has ever seen 👏 pic.twitter.com/BmEhQFcJDH – 7:43 PM
H I S T 3⃣ R Y
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Steph Curry is your new all-time leader in 3-pointers in NBA history. This is the one that got him the record pic.twitter.com/D4U2dTGhMh – 7:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Standing ovation. Hugs, kisses, congratulations. Here comes Dell. Draymond/Steph embrace – 7:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Garden scoreboard showing Steph’s parents as Curry is honored for setting the all-time record for most three-point field goals. Dell comes out of the stands to hug Steph. His Davidson coach – and long Island guy – Bob McKillop shown, too. – 7:42 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Curry does it. Kerr calls time out. Knicks PA congratulates Curry on 3-point record. Curry hugging everyone. – 7:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Steph Curry becomes the NBA’s all-time leader in career 3PTers made pic.twitter.com/eUYOxe168C – 7:42 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
The first one: #NBA 10/30/2009 at Phoenix
Play Type: Off Screen > Catch and Shoot
Defended By: Lou Amundson
On Court:
PHX: Steve Nash – Leandro Barbosa – Grant Hill – Lou Amundson – Channing Frye
GSW: Stephen Jackson – Kelenna Azubuike – Anthony Morrow – Andris Biedrins pic.twitter.com/RNwqdtesiN – 7:41 PM
The first one: #NBA 10/30/2009 at Phoenix
Play Type: Off Screen > Catch and Shoot
Defended By: Lou Amundson
On Court:
PHX: Steve Nash – Leandro Barbosa – Grant Hill – Lou Amundson – Channing Frye
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry three-pointer records:
— Career 3s
— 3s in a season
— 3s per game
— Games w/ 12+ 3s
— Games w/ 11+ 3s
— Games w/ 10+ 3s
— Games w/ 9+ 3s
— Games w/ 8+ 3s
— Games w/ 7+ 3s
— Games w/ 6+ 3s
— Games w/ 5+ 3s
— Games w/ 4+ 3s
Steph Curry three-pointer records:
— Career 3s
— 3s in a season
— 3s per game
— Games w/ 12+ 3s
— Games w/ 11+ 3s
— Games w/ 10+ 3s
— Games w/ 9+ 3s
— Games w/ 8+ 3s
— Games w/ 7+ 3s
— Games w/ 6+ 3s
— Games w/ 5+ 3s
— Games w/ 4+ 3s
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Its official no player in NBA history has made more 3s than Stephen Curry in a regular season. – 7:41 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
A celebration of Steph Curry’s record-breaking two thousand nine hundred and seventy-four career three-pointers 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/Ba7lgGKmcw – 7:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
All-time threes:
Ray Allen — 2,973 in 1,300 games
Steph Curry — 2,974 in 789 games
All-time threes:
Ray Allen — 2,973 in 1,300 games
Steph Curry — 2,974 in 789 games
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Stephen Curry is the NBA’s new all-time 3-point leader with 2,974 career threes, hitting his second three of the game with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter to eclipse Ray Allen’s career mark. Curry set the record in his 789th career game, 511 contests fewer than Allen. – 7:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
With a high-arcing 3, Curry breaks the all-time 3-pointers record. Very cool moment here at MSG. – 7:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1. Stephen Curry, GSW – 2,974
What a moment at Madison Square Garden.
1. Stephen Curry, GSW – 2,974
What a moment at Madison Square Garden.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And that didn’t take long. Hugs for Curry and he screams loud – almost as loud as the crowd – with the record in hand. – 7:40 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
And there it is: history in Madison Square Garden for Stephen Curry.
A new 3-point record has been set! – 7:40 PM
And there it is: history in Madison Square Garden for Stephen Curry.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors guard Stephen Curry is now the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals made after passing an in attendance Ray Allen tonight against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nDdqcDdjJZ – 7:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Record broken.
History made.
Game changed. Forever.
Record broken.
History made.
Game changed. Forever.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State’s Stephen Curry is now No. 1 on the NBA’s all-time record for three-pointers, surpassing Ray Allen. – 7:40 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry has broken Ray Allen’s NBA record for most career 3PM.
Curry surpassed Allen’s mark of 2,973 3PM in just 789 games. Allen had more than 1,000 fewer 3PM at the same point in his career. pic.twitter.com/2AiUToCWhF – 7:40 PM
Stephen Curry has broken Ray Allen’s NBA record for most career 3PM.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Nerlens Noel doing a good job with the wrap around steal after Steph passes him on high P&R – second time tonight. – 7:40 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Curry should just rack up 40 on 2-pointers as Knicks overplay the line all night then break the record late – 7:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
How many shots will it take for Curry to break the record (including 2s)? – 7:39 PM
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
If I’m the warriors, no one shoots until Steph breaks the record 😂😂😂 – 7:38 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
This is so nuts here at the Garden. Every time Curry has the ball in his hands, the whole arena stands with phones in hand. – 7:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Crowd is behind Curry. Reeally behind him. Standing when he gets the ball. He is an honorary member of the Knicks tonight. – 7:38 PM
Crowd is behind Curry. Reeally behind him. Standing when he gets the ball. He is an honorary member of the Knicks tonight. – 7:38 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
it has to be a relocation three off of a shovel pass from draymond, doesn’t it? – 7:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#SPLASH💦 No. 2,973
*tying Ray Allen’s NBA record* pic.twitter.com/tJtdYASPKV – 7:36 PM
#SPLASH💦 No. 2,973
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
No one has caused Knicks and Nets fans to cheer louder this season than Steph Curry – 7:36 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Curry ties record with his first shot. pic.twitter.com/Q2LTKgc1wI – 7:35 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry just tied Ray Allen with his first three of the game. – 7:35 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Record tied. Curry wants to get this off his chest early. 1-for-2 from 3 already. – 7:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Fans were standing up as Curry dribbled the ball up the floor on the next possession. He missed pretty badly. – 7:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Initial defender on Curry: Former teammate Alec Burns. Steph burns AB with his first 3-ball. Ties him with Ray Allen – 7:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Curry hits his first 3 from straight away. Tied for the record. – 7:34 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Our Warriors-Knicks Watch Party is LIVE!
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Here at Madison Square Garden, where the Warriors are wearing their uniforms that look like Knicks uniforms. We now return to tweets about Stephen Curry. – 7:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Warriors fans (specifically Steph Curry fans) have taken over MSG. – 7:28 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Ray Allen sent a classy message to Steph Curry via Instagram as Curry approached Allen’s 3-point record. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/14/ray… – 7:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr might have hinted at a huge game for Stephen Curry today against the New York Knicks. pic.twitter.com/H6WKbhk3p2 – 7:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Stephen with the pregame magic, naturally 💦 pic.twitter.com/VcK826Abbm – 7:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Get your popcorn ready 🍿
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Among those in attendance for the Steph Curry show at MSG tonight (per Warriors):
Ed Burns
Pete Davidson
Adam Duritz
Michael J. Fox
Andy Grammer
Alicia Keys
Julito McCullum
Tracy Morgan
Chris Rock
Jon Stewart
Michael Strahan
Tierra Whack
Among those in attendance for the Steph Curry show at MSG tonight (per Warriors):
Ed Burns
Pete Davidson
Adam Duritz
Michael J. Fox
Andy Grammer
Alicia Keys
Julito McCullum
Tracy Morgan
Chris Rock
Jon Stewart
Michael Strahan
Tierra Whack
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s Rose and Burks in the backcourt for the Knicks tonight to start, along with Fournier, Randle and Noel. – 7:09 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Stephen Curry, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and their social media manager Spike Lee. pic.twitter.com/jbX4dX5eRJ – 7:09 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Dirk Nowitzki on Steph Curry: “I don’t think there’s anybody in sight now that can break his record… He changed the game. He makes it look too easy. He’s the best shooter I’ve ever seen.” pic.twitter.com/FUSYAwoMrh – 7:07 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
If the Warriors can just get the Steph 3-point record out of the way quickly then they can just all take turns napping on the bench. Sounds like it’s been quite a day. – 7:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
How Pacers game night is different with the Warriors in town last night, a chance to witness Steph Curry and history.
Plus, Malcolm Brogdon welcomed challenge and kept Curry from setting the record. But Pacers failed to close the game.
How Pacers game night is different with the Warriors in town last night, a chance to witness Steph Curry and history.
Plus, Malcolm Brogdon welcomed challenge and kept Curry from setting the record. But Pacers failed to close the game.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Here’s a quick pregame post on why the Warriors are ramping up their COVID-19 protocols: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:03 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Steph Curry either goes 0-for-12 or 11-for-19 from deep tonight. No inbetween … 😂 – 7:03 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The timeline of GSW travel woes:
-No plane postgame, mech issues
-returned to Indy hotel, which had checked them out. Some team personnel had to double up in rooms
-departed 10:30am for NYC
-landed at noon at JFK
-got to hotel 1pm
-tipoff vs Knicks 7:30pm, a back-to-back – 7:02 PM
-No plane postgame, mech issues
-returned to Indy hotel, which had checked them out. Some team personnel had to double up in rooms
-departed 10:30am for NYC
-landed at noon at JFK
-got to hotel 1pm
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose will start at point guard. Alec Burks will fill in for RJ Barrett at SF. And Kemba Walker will…never mind. – 7:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose and Alec Burks are starting for the Knicks vs. GSW, team says. – 6:57 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
The Curry 9 Flows tonight say:
“2974: Longevity. Accuracy. Volume. Range.” pic.twitter.com/R7CYyjhhYZ – 6:53 PM
The Curry 9 Flows tonight say:
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steph Curry share a group hug at MSG center court. That’s Spike Lee in the orange suit and hat trying to get the right pic for the Gram. pic.twitter.com/K5AiG45Dx8 – 6:44 PM
Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steph Curry share a group hug at MSG center court. That’s Spike Lee in the orange suit and hat trying to get the right pic for the Gram. pic.twitter.com/K5AiG45Dx8 – 6:44 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of. pic.twitter.com/FTKA6yCVso – 6:40 PM
Concrete jungle where dreams are made of. pic.twitter.com/FTKA6yCVso – 6:40 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Ray Allen is on the floor at MSG talking to Spike Lee, dressed in a bright orange suit. Reggie Miller is right near them. Guess Allen got here on time despite his concerns on IG. All to see Steph Curry take the record Miller held and Allen holds for at least a few more hours. – 6:40 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kerr believes setting 3-point record at MSG would mean something to Stephen Curry. “It’s The Mecca. This is the spot. The place if you ask any player in NBA their favorite arena, I would guess the majority would say the Garden. I know it’s mine. It’s my favorite atmosphere.” – 6:27 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
In an era defined by volume 3-point shooting, Steph Curry stands alone.
This is the 4th season he’s averaged 5.0 made 3s per game.
Nobody else in NBA history has done it once. – 6:27 PM
In an era defined by volume 3-point shooting, Steph Curry stands alone.
This is the 4th season he’s averaged 5.0 made 3s per game.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Dad swag.
Congrats to the Burks family! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/3Mkq4Tupgl – 6:25 PM
Dad swag.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on the possibility of Stephen Curry breaking the record in Madison Square Garden:
“It’s the Mecca…It’s my favorite atmosphere in the league. There’s a ton of history here. It’s New York. It’d be great if it happened tonight.” – 6:25 PM
Steve Kerr on the possibility of Stephen Curry breaking the record in Madison Square Garden:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers listing Seth Curry (right shoulder soreness) and Joel Embiid (rib soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat. – 6:21 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Warriors got in at 1 p.m. fter plane trouble last night in Indy. Steve Kerr: I told coaches it’s still better than old days when we flied commercial. It was routine to fly day of game on back-to-back. We weren’t on Continental. We flew charter. I’m not worried about our guys.” – 6:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘The thing about Steph is he’s always one shot away from being hot.’
Warriors coach Steve Kerr, referring to you know who – 6:11 PM
‘The thing about Steph is he’s always one shot away from being hot.’
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Regarding the Warriors’ travel woes with the plane’s mechanical problems, Kerr said he’s not worried about his players at all. “Still better than the old days flying coach.” – 6:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Heading into a contest against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Steph Curry needs just two 3-pointers to break Ray Allen’s NBA all-time record. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/14/cur… – 6:00 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Seth Curry and Joel Embiid are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Heat – 5:52 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, and Quentin Grimes are out for the Knicks tonight against the Warriors. Alec Burks is back. – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Questionable
Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness
Joel Embiid, Rib soreness
Out
Aaron Henry, G League
Paul Reed, G League
Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness
Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons
Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Questionable
Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness
Joel Embiid, Rib soreness
Out
Aaron Henry, G League
Paul Reed, G League
Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness
Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid (right rib soreness) and Seth Curry (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable for Sixers-Heat.
Butler, Adebayo, Martin, Morris and Oladipo are out for Miami. Tyler Herro is questionable with a right quad contusion. – 5:33 PM
Joel Embiid (right rib soreness) and Seth Curry (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable for Sixers-Heat.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With history waiting for Steph Curry, here is our prediction and best bet for Tuesday’s Warriors vs. Knicks game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/14/war… – 5:32 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Jordan Hill checking Twitter every time the Knicks play Stephen Curry and the Warriors pic.twitter.com/a7i0N6XWBr – 5:16 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Since I’m hosting a Watch Party for Warriors-Knicks tonight, I decided to submit a @PrizePicks entry using players from this game.
I won $75 yesterday so we’ll see if I can keep my streak alive. pic.twitter.com/D910AjNMX0 – 5:13 PM
Since I’m hosting a Watch Party for Warriors-Knicks tonight, I decided to submit a @PrizePicks entry using players from this game.
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Twist: Steph Curry focuses on Tony Delk’s record* for most points by a guard without a 3pm tonight, so that he can break Ray Allen’s record in Boston on Friday.
*This is actually MJ’s record and AI has tied Delk’s 53 more recently but I wanted an excuse to tweet about Tony Delk pic.twitter.com/mtorBns8ue – 4:29 PM
Twist: Steph Curry focuses on Tony Delk’s record* for most points by a guard without a 3pm tonight, so that he can break Ray Allen’s record in Boston on Friday.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before Steph Curry hunts for history against the Knicks on Tuesday, Warriors Wire looked back at his 54 point performance at the Garden from 2013. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/14/war… – 4:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Just a reminder of the 2009 draft:
7. Steph Curry
8. New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/VwfyO4cmBx – 4:12 PM
Just a reminder of the 2009 draft:
7. Steph Curry
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Stephen Curry has literally made more 3s than he’s missed at Madison Square Garden.
Career 51.1 3FG% at MSG.
Here’s where he stacks up amongst his peers at MSG:
more Steph talk tonight after the game live with @Amin Elhassan on @LeBatardShow: https://t.co/HljKKry3Sq pic.twitter.com/rKxHLAX0lT – 4:10 PM
Stephen Curry has literally made more 3s than he’s missed at Madison Square Garden.
Career 51.1 3FG% at MSG.
Here’s where he stacks up amongst his peers at MSG:
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks-Warriors ticket prices soar with Stephen Curry likely to break 3-point record at Madison Square Garden
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 4:04 PM
Knicks-Warriors ticket prices soar with Stephen Curry likely to break 3-point record at Madison Square Garden
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀LIVE POSTGAME SHOW TONIGHT🏀
⌚️ Right after Warriors-Knicks
🏴☠️ @LeBatardShow YouTube
🎙️ @Amin Elhassan @Tom Haberstroh
⁉️ Special guests!
🏀LIVE POSTGAME SHOW TONIGHT🏀
⌚️ Right after Warriors-Knicks
🏴☠️ @LeBatardShow YouTube
🎙️ @Amin Elhassan @Tom Haberstroh
⁉️ Special guests!
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe… – 4:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle: “He tried to make the right plays (vs. MIL) & that’s the most important thing…. I see the work that he puts in.
“I have the utmost confidence in him. The whole team does.” More: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 3:45 PM
From earlier: Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle: “He tried to make the right plays (vs. MIL) & that’s the most important thing…. I see the work that he puts in.
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
3 viable trade destinations for #Knicks point guard Kemba Walker.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/3-trade-destin… – 3:37 PM
3 viable trade destinations for #Knicks point guard Kemba Walker.
#NBA
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Steph’s had some big moments in ‘The Mecca’ pic.twitter.com/DRsaH9YqB7 – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dell Curry told me last night that, yes, it’s all true: The Curry Camp wanted Stephen Curry to be drafted a Knick.
All these years later, given Steph’s history in the building, it just had to be MSG for his takeover of the NBA record for 3s.
Full story: marcstein.substack.com/p/garden-party… – 3:28 PM
Dell Curry told me last night that, yes, it’s all true: The Curry Camp wanted Stephen Curry to be drafted a Knick.
All these years later, given Steph’s history in the building, it just had to be MSG for his takeover of the NBA record for 3s.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
This is real. Bulls, Lakers, Knicks, Nets, Browns, Rams…Please be safe. – 2:59 PM
Scott Howard-Cooper @SHowardCooper
As the #Warriors head into MSG to play the #Knicks… pic.twitter.com/0I3IlqvjWT – 2:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
One more look at last nights game & then it’s on to the Knicks
@Verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/zDtxBC0XUB – 2:50 PM
One more look at last nights game & then it’s on to the Knicks
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The injury report shows all Warriors starters available for the second night of a back to back at the Garden with Steph Curry closing in on the three point record. Otto Porter Jr is out with left foot injury management, his typical status for back to backs. – 2:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Steph Curry is two three pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record!
@DavidsonMBB & Steph Curry’s college coach, Bob McKillop, tells @EvCoRadio & @LegsESPN why Steph always had the green light to shoot in college #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ZNmsu8BrQ9 – 2:06 PM
Steph Curry is two three pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record!
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain had 63 points and 30 rebounds in a loss to the Lakers.
It was the last of 106 consecutive 25-point games for Chamberlain, the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/TdBdZfQ8Ds – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain had 63 points and 30 rebounds in a loss to the Lakers.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
What is your favorite Knick jersey? 👀
#NBAJerseyDay | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/WcQ4Sizgxv – 2:00 PM
What is your favorite Knick jersey? 👀
Golden State Warriors @warriors
What’s your all-time favorite Warriors jersey? 🤔
#NBAJerseyDay – 1:45 PM
What’s your all-time favorite Warriors jersey? 🤔
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Frazier to miss Knicks games on MSG while in COVID protocol
Cold Spring Harbor-raised Wally Szczerbiak will fill in as Knicks analyst for games on MSG. newsday.com/sports/media/w… – 1:41 PM
Frazier to miss Knicks games on MSG while in COVID protocol
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Steph Curry of #Warriors has a great history at Madison Square Garden. But is his 3-pointers made over/under of 5 1/2 a sensible bet? Or are there better bets for bettors? usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-bettin… – 1:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter is resting tonight. No other surprises on the Warriors’ injury report. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala are all playing against the Knicks. – 1:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The first edition of the NBA weekly mailbag unsurprisingly had a lot of questions about Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and the Lakers. I answered them here https://t.co/gMUFJYBS29 pic.twitter.com/SJjpF96K4O – 1:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
With Steph Curry set to break the 3-point record, tonight’s tickets at the Garden are the most expensive on record, according to tickpick.com
The average purchase price is $373. Now the ‘get-in’ price is over $500.
Never knew the 3-point record could be such a draw – 1:30 PM
With Steph Curry set to break the 3-point record, tonight’s tickets at the Garden are the most expensive on record, according to tickpick.com
The average purchase price is $373. Now the ‘get-in’ price is over $500.
