James Harden, Bruce Brown enter health protocols

Kristian Winfield: James Harden and Bruce Brown have entered the health and safety protocols and are OUT tonight against the Raptors, increasing the Nets’ tally to 7 players out tonight.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Harden enters NBA health, safety protocols; Nets with seven players in protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/14/har… – 7:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets announce their starting five for tonight: Patty Mills, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton and David Duke Jr. – a guard on a two-way deal who takes James Harden’s starting backcourt spot. – 7:02 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Now no Harden and no Bruce Brown. So basically the Raptors are playing Durant, Patty Mills and Blake Griffin. – 6:42 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
I’ll be on @CBSSportsHQ in a few minutes to talk Harden into the Health & Safety Protocols and what to expect league-wide going forward. cbssports.com/live – 6:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden has entered the NBA’s COVID protocols and is out for tonight’s game, the Nets say.
James Harden has entered the NBA’s COVID protocols and is out for tonight’s game, the Nets say.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
No Harden, Aldridge, Brown, Millsap, Bembry, Carter, Johnson (7 players) due to health and safety protocols. Seems like the Nets shouldn’t be interacting with anyone in the near future and yet… – 6:39 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Harden has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per Nets – 6:30 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden (health and safety protocols) and Bruce Brown (health and safety protocols) have been listed as out for tonight’s game against the Raptors, the team says. – 6:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
James Harden and Bruce Brown are out tonight due to health and safety protocols, Nets say. – 6:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden and Bruce Brown have now entered health & safety protocols. #Nets – 6:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nash’s point about waiting for test results was valid
Nash’s point about waiting for test results was valid
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce James Harden and Bruce Brown are out for tonight’s game against the Raptors due to health and safety protocols. – 6:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets just announced James Harden and Bruce Brown have entered the health and safety protocols. That’s seven players in them for Brooklyn in the last 24 hours. – 6:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets‘ James Harden and Bruce Brown have entered health and safety protocols and are out tonight vs. Raptors. – 6:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden and Bruce Brown have entered the health and safety protocols and are OUT tonight against the Raptors, increasing the Nets’ tally to 7 players out tonight. – 6:29 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nets star James Harden has entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 6:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Very little out of Nick’s pre-game chinwag, he didn’t spell it out but no reason starters will change, Flynn will get plenty of run at backup PG and never mind all the Nets that are out, the Durant-Harden-Mills troika’s a handful.
Very little out of Nick’s pre-game chinwag, he didn’t spell it out but no reason starters will change, Flynn will get plenty of run at backup PG and never mind all the Nets that are out, the Durant-Harden-Mills troika’s a handful.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Be careful making assumptions about James Harden’s “impending free agency” and the idea he might bolt Brooklyn:
Be careful making assumptions about James Harden’s “impending free agency” and the idea he might bolt Brooklyn:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With Jevon Carter out, the Nets have only James Harden at the point guard at this point on the roster. I expect Durant, just like he did on Sunday, to be more of a playmaker and maybe we see David Duke bring the ball up, a bit more too. Not too many options. – 10:54 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
By my count here’s who is available for the Nets tonight: Durant, Harden, Brown, Mills, Thomas, Sharpe, Claxton, Griffin, Duke and Edwards. – 10:46 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have been outscored by 12 and 14 in Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown’s minutes so far tonight – 6:54 PM
Tony East: Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as OUT against the Pacers tomorrow in health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / December 14, 2021
Ryan Blackburn: Nuggets injure update: Austin Rivers is QUESTIONABLE to return from health and safety protocols. JaMychal Green is OUT and may be out for awhile. Aaron Gordon and Will Barton are both PROBABLE. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / December 14, 2021
Josh Lewenberg: Steve Nash on recent COVID spike: “It’s the new normal but it’s scary because I don’t know that there’s an end in sight. This is the world we may live in indefinitely. We’ve all been affected by this. I’ve lost family members. The day-to-day life has changed and may not go back.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / December 14, 2021