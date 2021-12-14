Joe Harris available?

Brooklyn has been open to discussing trades for Irving, sources told B/R, although none of those calls have seemed to generate significant traction. But Brooklyn has expressed a surprising willingness to discuss sharpshooter Joe Harris, according to league sources, though he would surely require a pricey offer. “It’s crazy to me; he’s their only real three-and-D player,” said one assistant general manager. “But his name keeps popping up.”
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Paul Millsap in health and safety protocols on the status report for tomorrow’s game against the Raptors. Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving remain out. Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe had been with Long Island but aren’t on the report. Makes sense. Nets thin up front. – 5:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think we all knew it was going to work out, but damn has Patty Mills been great for the Nets. Even bigger when you factor in Joe Harris missing so much time. – 7:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Pistons Game:
▪️Brooklyn has held Detroit to an average of 91 PPG in their first two meetings.
▪️The Pistons haven’t won a game since Nov.17.
▪️James Harden, Paul Millsap, Kyrie Irving & Joe Harris are out. – 5:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the air. Nets announce they’re resting James Harden in Detroit. Paul Millsap is back out due to personal reasons. Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are out. Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe remain with Long Island. – 4:06 PM
