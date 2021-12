Kevin Durant wants Kyrie Irving back

Shams Charania: I’m not sure if there is wiggle room, there might not be but I think that it’s clear that the players and the coaches want Kyrie Irving to be back in the lineup ASAP. So from what I’m told the players want Kyrie Irving back. And so, does management? Does ownership? Do they look at that and open that door? One of those avenues is how Kyrie Irving finds himself back on the floor, either fulfilling the vaccine mandate, or the door opening to him starting to play on the road and practice at home. There were conversations before that October 12 decision was made about whether it would be feasible, and clearly the players on the current roster didn’t believe it would be. Now has that changed in the last few weeks? Could that now be tenable? Could that now be what the players want? I think those are all questions that I’m not here to answer but those are all the questions that I believe exist. -via Apple Podcasts / December 14, 2021