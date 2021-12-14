Khris Middleton injury not serious?

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton suffered a hyperextended left knee late in the third quarter of Milwaukee’s 117-103 loss to the Celtics at TD Garden and did not return, but initial signs are that the injury won’t cause him to be out for a lengthy period of time. “We’ll know more tomorrow, but I think there’s some hope that it’s not serious,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But you’ve got to weigh it and give it time.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: When Khris Middleton limped off the court in Boston with a hyperextended left knee Monday night, the Bucks held their breath. After the game, however, they were optimistic the All-Star forward wouldn’t be out long-term. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:41 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Now at @TheAthletic:
Khris Middleton injury, lousy second quarter sink Bucks in loss to Celtics: “We weren’t at our best” theathletic.com/3014946/2021/1… – 8:38 AM
Now at @TheAthletic:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks’ Middleton leaves game with hyperextended knee, coach hopes its not serious nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/14/buc… – 7:30 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Khris Middleton suffers hyper-extended left knee
Khris Middleton suffers hyper-extended left knee
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌
-Latest on Middleton’s knee
-Celtics defense on Giannis
-Bucks defensive adjustments without Brook
-3P luck starting to turn away from Bucks
-Are Boston a legit squad in the East?
📺 https://t.co/di7N07o9Ia
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or75rZX pic.twitter.com/E1pHHhAsJg – 1:27 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The point guards have been Phoenix’s best shot blockers.
Besides that… LA did what they had to do to start this fourth quarter, getting a dunk from Mann, a lay from Jackson, another middy from Mook.
85-71 LA lead with 9:30 left in regulation. – 12:31 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Khris Middleton injury update: Bucks star leaves loss vs. Celtics with hyperextended knee
cbssports.com/nba/news/khris… – 10:26 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Celtics are fun when they try passing. Grant Williams turning into prime Steve Kerr from 3 is a potentially important development. Blah game for Bucks, gotta hope Middleton is OK. – 10:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says the team will know more tomorrow, but that initially there are positive indications about the hyperextended left knee suffered by Khris Middleton tonight will not wind up being too serious. He will go home with the Bucks to Milwaukee tonight. – 10:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics win 117-103, in what was a thoroughly impressive performance after an ugly first quarter. Jayson Tatum was on fire, going for 42 points on 16-for-25 shooting, including 7-for-13 from 3, and Jaylen Brown returned. For Milwaukee, the focus will be on Khris Middleton’s knee. – 9:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics run past the #Bucks 117-103 to get a much-needed win and back to .500. Tatum 42, Brown 19, GWilliams 17 (5 3pt). Holiday 20, Antetokounmpo 20, Connaughton 15.
Middleton 4, leaves game with knee injury. – 9:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Celtics 117, Bucks 103
– Antetokounmpo 20pts/8reb/3ast
– Holiday 20pts/8ast
– Connaughton 15pts/9reb/2ast
Bucks bookend road trip with Ls in MIA/Boston, while winning in Houston/NY.
Now the attention turns to Middleton, who left the game with a left knee hyperextension. – 9:51 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Middleton: Important to remember the term hyperextension is more of a description of what happened to the knee and not an actual diagnosis. Further testing needed to examine what damage (if any) has occurred. – 9:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bucks say Khris Middleton will not return to tonight’s game with a hyperextended left knee. – 9:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks say Khris Middleton suffered a left knee hyperextension. He will not return to this one. – 9:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bucks announced Khris Middleton is OUT for the rest of tonight’s game due to a left knee hyperextension. – 9:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Khris Middleton has been limping ever since going down onto the court on the last defensive possession for the Bucks, and he’s just checked out of the game and walked straight off the court and back to Milwaukee’s locker room. – 9:16 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Khris Middleton limping off with a leg injury. Heads straight to the Bucks locker room. – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Uh oh. Khris Middleton just gave a foul and limped off the court for the Bucks. Went direclty to the locker room. – 9:16 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Middleton landed awkwardly going up for that defensive rebound. He stayed on the ground before going up the floor for the offensive possession.
Just took a foul on Schroder to get off the floor. Walked directly back to the Bucks locker room with Bucks trainer Scott Faust. – 9:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Khris Middleton is headed directly to the locker room, favoring his left leg. #Celtics #Bucks – 9:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton got up a little slowly with a wince/grimace after hitting the court the #Celtics last trip down. – 9:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 7 points (3 of 5 shooting) and Khris Middleton has 4 points (2 of 8) for the #Bucks – 8:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Khris Middleton has joined the “Posting up Marcus Smart is not a mismatch.” Club – 8:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is doing a great job denying Middleton. Al Horford has been awesome on Giannis. C’s are holding them to a combined 11 points. Problem is they’re still behind, which is not ideal – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Langford has done a nice job defensively tonight. He’s really battling Middleton on every trip he picks him up. – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Middleton missed a shot against Boston and I’ve seen everything now. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Bobby Portis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – December 13, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis
OUT: Boston: Richardson Milwaukee: Lopez, Matthews, DiVincenzo, Ojeleye pic.twitter.com/nrEl172R8D – 7:04 PM
More on this storyline
That said, the Bucks felt optimistic Middleton’s injury wouldn’t be a long-term one. He was seen walking out of Milwaukee’s locker room under his own power after the game, and Budenholzer’s positive outlook was echoed by teammates Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Don’t be hurt,” Holiday said with a smile, when asked what his message to Middleton was postgame. “Better be back next game.” “He’s positive [about it],” Holiday added. “But he never really shows a sign of weakness. He’s always going to be a positive person.” -via ESPN / December 14, 2021
Chase Hughes: The Bucks have Khris Middleton (illness) and Brook Lopez (back) listed as OUT against the Wizards tonight. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / November 7, 2021