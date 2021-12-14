Mark Cuban denies trade talks for Kyrie Irving

Marc Stein: Just spoke to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who says his team, contrary to reports, has had no trade discussions with the Nets about Kyrie Irving. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is now available to play tonight’s game against the Raptors. The Nets have 7 players in health and safety protocols and two (Irving/Harris) out altogether. NBA minimum players for a game is 8. If the Nets ruled Durant out, they would have had to postpone this game. – 6:35 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kyrie Irving Would ‘Love To Be Playing But The Boundaries Are Still The Same,’ Steve Nash Says via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I have connected with him…but not with any intel or insight that things are changing….I know he’d love to be playing but I think the boundaries are still the same as they were before recent reports.”
-Steve Nash on the reports of ‘renewed optimism’ for Kyrie Irving return – 6:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash had no changes or updates regarding Kyrie Irving: “I know he’s working out and he’d love to be playing. But the boundaries are the same as they were before recent reports.” #Nets – 6:03 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I know he’s working out — The boundaries are still the same as they were before recent reports.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving. – 6:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Just spoke to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who says his team, contrary to reports, has had no trade discussions with the Nets about Kyrie Irving.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:23 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on hints at a Kyrie return, the Cavs, Celtics getting a big win, latest trade reports, COVID issues for teams, and Isaiah Thomas getting a chance in the G League. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/0flYDd… – 4:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
DAL is among teams to have reached out to BKN about Kyrie Irving, per SNY sources; Kristaps Porzingis came up in discussion; unclear if talks advanced. More here: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 4:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Is Kyrie hinting he’s coming back soon? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/6C7wQtjs6s – 1:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Just to be clear. Close contact w/ a confirmed case no longer puts vaccinated players in protocol & all the #Nets – other than Kyrie – are vaccinated, so the only way they’d enter #NBA protocol would be a positive or inconclusive test. nypost.com/2021/12/14/lam… via @nypostsports – 12:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons trade rumors, December 15 key date tomorrow, Kyrie Irving return “optimism”
Nets team covid outbreak ahead of Thursday showdown, Fire up your questions for a @Liberty_Ballers Sixers mailbag pic.twitter.com/vrsm5QLqBp – 11:09 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Trade season! Nets at a crossroads with Kyrie, latest Simmons chatter, Knicks as buyers or sellers, will the Warriors go all-in plus eyes on the Celtics, Clippers and Blazers. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:00 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving seems to be preparing more and more for his return.
Via Instagram pic.twitter.com/xZuZ0EA7es – 8:01 AM
More on this storyline
The Dallas Mavericks were among teams to reach out to the Nets about a trade involving Kyrie Irving, per SNY sources. And in those trade talks, sources say Kristaps Porzingis was brought up. It’s unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced past a preliminary stage. -via SportsNet New York / December 14, 2021
To that end, it’s worth noting that, as of late last month, Brooklyn remained open to talking trades involving Irving, per SNY sources. ESPN reported in late October that the Nets were taking calls on potential Irving trades, but not making them. In the weeks following that report, several teams said Brooklyn has continued to take that approach with the All-Star guard. -via SportsNet New York / December 2, 2021
“I would’ve said Philly legitimately made sense with the swap of Ben Simmons and Kyrie,” one of the executives told HoopsHype. “That’s a team I could’ve seen who’s going for it and needs a scoring guard. That’s literally the only one I could see.” -via HoopsHype / November 9, 2021