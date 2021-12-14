Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (21-5) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (16-16) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 14, 2021
Phoenix Suns 73, Portland Trail Blazers 75 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 75, Suns 73: end of third quarter. 17 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 17 points, 5 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. @Robert Covington with a go-ahead three at the quarter buzzer and we’ve got some life in the building! – 11:48 PM
Blazers 75, Suns 73: end of third quarter. 17 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 17 points, 5 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. @Robert Covington with a go-ahead three at the quarter buzzer and we’ve got some life in the building! – 11:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talked about not being comfortable playing so many small guys.
Right now, with McGee in foul trouble and Ayton looking a bit winded, he might have to go with small ball for a stretch in the 4th.
#Suns down 2 as Covington hits 3 off Lillard penetration and dish. – 11:47 PM
Monty Williams talked about not being comfortable playing so many small guys.
Right now, with McGee in foul trouble and Ayton looking a bit winded, he might have to go with small ball for a stretch in the 4th.
#Suns down 2 as Covington hits 3 off Lillard penetration and dish. – 11:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: POR 75, PHX 73
Ayton: 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 8-11 FG
Paul: 12 Pts, 10 Ast, 5 Reb
Crowder: 11 Pts, 5-10 FG
Lillard: 17 Pts, 6 Ast
Blazers close 3Q on a 14-2 run to take the lead – 11:47 PM
End of 3Q: POR 75, PHX 73
Ayton: 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 8-11 FG
Paul: 12 Pts, 10 Ast, 5 Reb
Crowder: 11 Pts, 5-10 FG
Lillard: 17 Pts, 6 Ast
Blazers close 3Q on a 14-2 run to take the lead – 11:47 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Landry fired that pass through the defense 👀 pic.twitter.com/sh8OoMTEK7 – 11:46 PM
Landry fired that pass through the defense 👀 pic.twitter.com/sh8OoMTEK7 – 11:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Blazers finally putting some offense together after 21 and 22 points in the first two quarters.
This is a big stretch. Paul will get his last rest and Ayton is staying in because McGee has 5 fouls. – 11:44 PM
Blazers finally putting some offense together after 21 and 22 points in the first two quarters.
This is a big stretch. Paul will get his last rest and Ayton is staying in because McGee has 5 fouls. – 11:44 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers down just 73-69 to the Suns despite not looking good most of the night. – 11:42 PM
The Blazers down just 73-69 to the Suns despite not looking good most of the night. – 11:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Blazers are on an 8-2 run and there’s life in the building again. Monty needs a timeout to talk it over. Suns have missed some opportunities to distance themselves – 11:41 PM
Blazers are on an 8-2 run and there’s life in the building again. Monty needs a timeout to talk it over. Suns have missed some opportunities to distance themselves – 11:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Blazers pull within four again, 73-69, with 2:22 left in 3rd.
Timeout #Suns
Portland on 8-2 run. – 11:41 PM
#Blazers pull within four again, 73-69, with 2:22 left in 3rd.
Timeout #Suns
Portland on 8-2 run. – 11:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee four fouls.
4:03 left in 3rd.
Williams sticks with him.
Then McGee picks up fifth foul.
Ayton back in for McGee.
3:36 left in 3rd.
Ayton has played 24 minutes after missing last two games with non-COVID illness. #Suns – 11:38 PM
JaVale McGee four fouls.
4:03 left in 3rd.
Williams sticks with him.
Then McGee picks up fifth foul.
Ayton back in for McGee.
3:36 left in 3rd.
Ayton has played 24 minutes after missing last two games with non-COVID illness. #Suns – 11:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee just picked up his 5th foul with 3:36 to go in the 3rd. DA checks back in. McGee’s only played 8 minutes tonight… – 11:37 PM
JaVale McGee just picked up his 5th foul with 3:36 to go in the 3rd. DA checks back in. McGee’s only played 8 minutes tonight… – 11:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul pulls the chair on Larry Nance Jr. and shakes his head before saying “that ain’t no damn mismatch!” pic.twitter.com/UJH5Xvj7CR – 11:35 PM
Chris Paul pulls the chair on Larry Nance Jr. and shakes his head before saying “that ain’t no damn mismatch!” pic.twitter.com/UJH5Xvj7CR – 11:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton after two straight misses stays locked in defensively and forces a steal that leads to a 3 pic.twitter.com/xEwk4GcJt8 – 11:28 PM
Deandre Ayton after two straight misses stays locked in defensively and forces a steal that leads to a 3 pic.twitter.com/xEwk4GcJt8 – 11:28 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Suns begin the second half with a 10-2 run and now lead 59-45. – 11:26 PM
Suns begin the second half with a 10-2 run and now lead 59-45. – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Two Bridges 3 sandwiches his steal. #Suns up 14.
Timeout #Blazers. 8:55 left in 3rd – 11:26 PM
Two Bridges 3 sandwiches his steal. #Suns up 14.
Timeout #Blazers. 8:55 left in 3rd – 11:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Aggressive Mikal Bridges? Aggressive Mikal Bridges.
Suns back up by 14 thanks to a 10-2 run to start the 3Q and the Blazers need a timeout – 11:26 PM
Aggressive Mikal Bridges? Aggressive Mikal Bridges.
Suns back up by 14 thanks to a 10-2 run to start the 3Q and the Blazers need a timeout – 11:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I laugh every time someone larger than Chris Paul tries to drive on him and gets a half step ahead before he just slaps the ball outta their hands – 11:24 PM
I laugh every time someone larger than Chris Paul tries to drive on him and gets a half step ahead before he just slaps the ball outta their hands – 11:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton is on pace for 26 points on 12 shots.
13 at half on 5-of-16.
Now with 15 and 5 on 6-of-7 shooting. #Suns up eight. – 11:23 PM
Ayton is on pace for 26 points on 12 shots.
13 at half on 5-of-16.
Now with 15 and 5 on 6-of-7 shooting. #Suns up eight. – 11:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saw Devin Booker on the court in street clothes throwing passes to teammates warming up for 2nd half.
Yep.
He’s itching to get back out there. #Suns – 11:22 PM
Saw Devin Booker on the court in street clothes throwing passes to teammates warming up for 2nd half.
Yep.
He’s itching to get back out there. #Suns – 11:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 49, #Blazers 43 H.
PHX: Ayton 13. Crowder 9. Team: 44.2% FG (5-of-15 3s)
POR: Lillard 14 Powell 12. Team: 37% FG (3-of-18 3s)
Paint points: Blazers 22, Suns 18.
Turnovers: Suns 11 (Led to 11 POR points). Blazers 8 (Led to 9 PHX points.
Biggest lead: Suns 14. Blazers 2 – 11:10 PM
#Suns 49, #Blazers 43 H.
PHX: Ayton 13. Crowder 9. Team: 44.2% FG (5-of-15 3s)
POR: Lillard 14 Powell 12. Team: 37% FG (3-of-18 3s)
Paint points: Blazers 22, Suns 18.
Turnovers: Suns 11 (Led to 11 POR points). Blazers 8 (Led to 9 PHX points.
Biggest lead: Suns 14. Blazers 2 – 11:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Close one at the half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/C8LLoySbqh – 11:09 PM
Close one at the half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/C8LLoySbqh – 11:09 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Sun 49, Trail Blazers 43
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211214/… – 11:08 PM
First Half Box Score: Sun 49, Trail Blazers 43
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211214/… – 11:08 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers didn’t look good at all in the first half yet trail the Suns at the half by just 49-43 while shooting 37% and 16.7%. – 11:07 PM
Blazers didn’t look good at all in the first half yet trail the Suns at the half by just 49-43 while shooting 37% and 16.7%. – 11:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Suns 49, Blazers 43: halftime. 14 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. 12 points, 4 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:06 PM
Suns 49, Blazers 43: halftime. 14 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. 12 points, 4 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 49, POR 43
Ayton: 13 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-6 FG
Crowder: 9 Pts, 4-9 FG
Cam Johnson: 6 Pts, 4 Reb
Lillard: 14 Pts, 6-13 FG
Blazers close 2Q on 8-4 run – 11:05 PM
Halftime: PHX 49, POR 43
Ayton: 13 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-6 FG
Crowder: 9 Pts, 4-9 FG
Cam Johnson: 6 Pts, 4 Reb
Lillard: 14 Pts, 6-13 FG
Blazers close 2Q on 8-4 run – 11:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I’m pretty sure Chris Paul just ran the ball down the floor because he heard the Blazers bench telling the players they have a foul to give.
He got fouled, and then on the inbounds …. he does the rip through. No one like him. – 11:05 PM
I’m pretty sure Chris Paul just ran the ball down the floor because he heard the Blazers bench telling the players they have a foul to give.
He got fouled, and then on the inbounds …. he does the rip through. No one like him. – 11:05 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Lmao the Blazers took a foul because they had one to give and then CP immediately hunted a rip through to get free throws. – 11:05 PM
Lmao the Blazers took a foul because they had one to give and then CP immediately hunted a rip through to get free throws. – 11:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Blazers cut #Suns lead to four before Paul gets Powell on rip through.
Hadn’t done it in a while. Not sure why he crowded him that tight that far away from the basket.
Hits FTs. #Suns up six. – 11:05 PM
#Blazers cut #Suns lead to four before Paul gets Powell on rip through.
Hadn’t done it in a while. Not sure why he crowded him that tight that far away from the basket.
Hits FTs. #Suns up six. – 11:05 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Classic CP3: Hears the Blazers’ bench telling players they have a foul to go and starts his drive early, then does a ripthrough on the ensuing inbounds to get two free throws. – 11:04 PM
Classic CP3: Hears the Blazers’ bench telling players they have a foul to go and starts his drive early, then does a ripthrough on the ensuing inbounds to get two free throws. – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns getting sloppy here as of late. #Blazers cut lead to six on Nurkic follow. – 11:02 PM
#Suns getting sloppy here as of late. #Blazers cut lead to six on Nurkic follow. – 11:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Feels like the next 2:35 could be big if the Suns want to put the Blazers in a hole or make this a game heading into the second half – 11:00 PM
Feels like the next 2:35 could be big if the Suns want to put the Blazers in a hole or make this a game heading into the second half – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lillard called for travel.
Very slightly, but he moved that extra inch after establishing pivot foot.
#Suns – 10:56 PM
Lillard called for travel.
Very slightly, but he moved that extra inch after establishing pivot foot.
#Suns – 10:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul turnover.
Powell bucket.
Ayton turnover.
Crowd getting a little energized.
#Suns up 10. – 10:53 PM
Paul turnover.
Powell bucket.
Ayton turnover.
Crowd getting a little energized.
#Suns up 10. – 10:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton’s in one of those zones right now here he’s feeling out his space really well and the elite touch is there. Dangerous offensive player when that’s happening – 10:51 PM
Ayton’s in one of those zones right now here he’s feeling out his space really well and the elite touch is there. Dangerous offensive player when that’s happening – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton post up, jump hook over Nurkic. Has 11 on 4-of-4 FGs. Timeout #Suns. Up 40-28 with 6:18 left in half. – 10:49 PM
Ayton post up, jump hook over Nurkic. Has 11 on 4-of-4 FGs. Timeout #Suns. Up 40-28 with 6:18 left in half. – 10:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul getting very long rest.
Has taken just one shot. Has seven assists already.
#Suns up 12. – 10:48 PM
Chris Paul getting very long rest.
Has taken just one shot. Has seven assists already.
#Suns up 12. – 10:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
More of shots not falling on both sides than anything else but a good stint for the Shamet + reserves lineup to maintain the lead. Ayton and Bridges now back in. – 10:47 PM
More of shots not falling on both sides than anything else but a good stint for the Shamet + reserves lineup to maintain the lead. Ayton and Bridges now back in. – 10:47 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers are shooting 29.6% from the field and 16.7% on threes. Down 36-24 to the Suns in the 2Q. – 10:46 PM
Blazers are shooting 29.6% from the field and 16.7% on threes. Down 36-24 to the Suns in the 2Q. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee blocked Little dunk attempt in transition, but called for foul.
3rd foul on McGee.
He was watching the replay on the big screen, turned to #Suns bench with his hands out like, what was that.
Ayton in.
#Suns up 12 as Bridges scores. 8:27 left in half. – 10:46 PM
McGee blocked Little dunk attempt in transition, but called for foul.
3rd foul on McGee.
He was watching the replay on the big screen, turned to #Suns bench with his hands out like, what was that.
Ayton in.
#Suns up 12 as Bridges scores. 8:27 left in half. – 10:46 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Incredible clash at the rim with Nassir Little going up to dunk at full speed and JaVale McGee blocking him clean up top, albeit with more than enough body contact down low for a foul. Little split the two free throws, so McGee still saved a point. – 10:46 PM
Incredible clash at the rim with Nassir Little going up to dunk at full speed and JaVale McGee blocking him clean up top, albeit with more than enough body contact down low for a foul. Little split the two free throws, so McGee still saved a point. – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee just shook his head after a foul was called on that block on Nassir Little. That’s his 3rd foul – 10:45 PM
JaVale McGee just shook his head after a foul was called on that block on Nassir Little. That’s his 3rd foul – 10:45 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Suns 32, Trail Blazers 21
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211214/… – 10:39 PM
First Quarter Box Score: Suns 32, Trail Blazers 21
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211214/… – 10:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Suns 32, Blazers 21: end of first quarter. 6 points, 1 assist for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 2 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. POR shooting 33 percent from the field, PHX shooting 55 percent. – 10:37 PM
Suns 32, Blazers 21: end of first quarter. 6 points, 1 assist for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 2 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. POR shooting 33 percent from the field, PHX shooting 55 percent. – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 32, POR 21
Ayton: 9 Pts, 3-3 FG
Crowder: 9 Pts, 4-7 FG
Shamet: 5 Pts
Lillard: 6 Pts, 2-5 FG – 10:36 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 32, POR 21
Ayton: 9 Pts, 3-3 FG
Crowder: 9 Pts, 4-7 FG
Shamet: 5 Pts
Lillard: 6 Pts, 2-5 FG – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne pull up 3, good.
Before the game, Monty Williams said Payne and McGee make him scratch his head on their shot selection at times.
That may have fallen under that type of shot even though it went in.
#Suns up 32-21 at end of 1st. – 10:36 PM
Cameron Payne pull up 3, good.
Before the game, Monty Williams said Payne and McGee make him scratch his head on their shot selection at times.
That may have fallen under that type of shot even though it went in.
#Suns up 32-21 at end of 1st. – 10:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So I think the Suns’ offense found the rhythm it was lacking last night. Having DA back and going from the Clippers’ defense to the Blazers helps – 10:32 PM
So I think the Suns’ offense found the rhythm it was lacking last night. Having DA back and going from the Clippers’ defense to the Blazers helps – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup:
Payne, Payton, Johnson, Crowder, McGee.
Thoughts? – 10:31 PM
#Suns current lineup:
Payne, Payton, Johnson, Crowder, McGee.
Thoughts? – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Earlier, Ayton picked up foul on moving screen, but had he just faced up and went at Nurkic, he’d like would’ve been fouled by Nurkic, who has two fouls.
Sometimes, it’s recognizing, you know what, he just picked up a foul. Let’s try to get him his 3rd.
#Suns 22-14. Ayton 9. – 10:28 PM
Earlier, Ayton picked up foul on moving screen, but had he just faced up and went at Nurkic, he’d like would’ve been fouled by Nurkic, who has two fouls.
Sometimes, it’s recognizing, you know what, he just picked up a foul. Let’s try to get him his 3rd.
#Suns 22-14. Ayton 9. – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williams gave Ayton a low five and pat on the bottom as Ayton came out the game.
Has nine points in seven minutes.
#Suns up 20-14. – 10:25 PM
Williams gave Ayton a low five and pat on the bottom as Ayton came out the game.
Has nine points in seven minutes.
#Suns up 20-14. – 10:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Defensive rotations got a step off for a handful of possessions (which I think is what ticked CP3) but looked good for those past few. Paul is finding a nice pocket for Ayton on the rolls. DA being able to finish on a catch around FT line is big. – 10:20 PM
Defensive rotations got a step off for a handful of possessions (which I think is what ticked CP3) but looked good for those past few. Paul is finding a nice pocket for Ayton on the rolls. DA being able to finish on a catch around FT line is big. – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with seven as he finishes above the rim.
Timeout #Blazers. #Suns up two with 6:30 left.
Doesn’t seem to be laboring out there. Curious to see when JaVale McGee enters the game.
At midway point of 1st quarter now. I give it another two, 2-1/2 minutes and McGee checks in. – 10:19 PM
Ayton with seven as he finishes above the rim.
Timeout #Blazers. #Suns up two with 6:30 left.
Doesn’t seem to be laboring out there. Curious to see when JaVale McGee enters the game.
At midway point of 1st quarter now. I give it another two, 2-1/2 minutes and McGee checks in. – 10:19 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Blitzing Chris Paul on pick and rolls does not seem to be any sort of way to defend. – 10:19 PM
Blitzing Chris Paul on pick and rolls does not seem to be any sort of way to defend. – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton has 7 of the Suns’ first 13 points, as well as a steal and an assist, in 5 minutes. Welcome back, big fella – 10:18 PM
Deandre Ayton has 7 of the Suns’ first 13 points, as well as a steal and an assist, in 5 minutes. Welcome back, big fella – 10:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Damian Lillard’s carving up the Suns defense to start this one. Need to do a better job once they screen Mikal Bridges to free Dame up – 10:16 PM
Damian Lillard’s carving up the Suns defense to start this one. Need to do a better job once they screen Mikal Bridges to free Dame up – 10:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul slammed his hand on the stanchion after picking up his second foul. Not one to show that type of visible frustration in Phoenix that often. – 10:15 PM
Chris Paul slammed his hand on the stanchion after picking up his second foul. Not one to show that type of visible frustration in Phoenix that often. – 10:15 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Suns have the 6-6 Mikal Bridges guarding Damian Lillard. – 10:11 PM
The Suns have the 6-6 Mikal Bridges guarding Damian Lillard. – 10:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton with what looked like a block, a steal and then an and-1 finish in about 90 seconds – 10:11 PM
Deandre Ayton with what looked like a block, a steal and then an and-1 finish in about 90 seconds – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton already presence on defense.
Challenged inside shot of Nance Jr. from back.
Then got steal.
Now has 3-point play.
But just got called for defensive 3 seconds. #Suns up 5-1. – 10:10 PM
Ayton already presence on defense.
Challenged inside shot of Nance Jr. from back.
Then got steal.
Now has 3-point play.
But just got called for defensive 3 seconds. #Suns up 5-1. – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Let’s do this. #Suns #Blazers #RipCity pic.twitter.com/qEpVYxb12O – 10:04 PM
Let’s do this. #Suns #Blazers #RipCity pic.twitter.com/qEpVYxb12O – 10:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton up top for dunk in warmups.
AND.
Wait for Ish Wainright off the glass smash. #Suns pic.twitter.com/g3z3n8GONX – 9:57 PM
Deandre Ayton up top for dunk in warmups.
AND.
Wait for Ish Wainright off the glass smash. #Suns pic.twitter.com/g3z3n8GONX – 9:57 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/XJ7HnXxrVX – 9:47 PM
Starting 🖐️
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/XJ7HnXxrVX – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns big Deandre Ayton returns after missing two games with non-COVID illness https://t.co/7pQMdWQlcs via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/0gDaKaoCqG – 9:37 PM
Phoenix #Suns big Deandre Ayton returns after missing two games with non-COVID illness https://t.co/7pQMdWQlcs via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/0gDaKaoCqG – 9:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Next man up.
📼 Roll The Tape vs. Phoenix pic.twitter.com/xDrQ0E1UYH – 9:00 PM
Next man up.
📼 Roll The Tape vs. Phoenix pic.twitter.com/xDrQ0E1UYH – 9:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry sets 3-point record: LeBron, Chris Paul, Tom Brady react to Warriors star breaking Allen’s mark
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 8:53 PM
Stephen Curry sets 3-point record: LeBron, Chris Paul, Tom Brady react to Warriors star breaking Allen’s mark
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton is back for tonight’s game at Portland after missing last two with non-COVID illness.
When asked if he’s on a minutes count tonight, #Suns coach Monty Williams said they’ll see how Ayton feels. – 8:51 PM
Deandre Ayton is back for tonight’s game at Portland after missing last two with non-COVID illness.
When asked if he’s on a minutes count tonight, #Suns coach Monty Williams said they’ll see how Ayton feels. – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just watched it.”
#Suns coach Monty Williams on Stephen Curry become the #NBA all-time leader in 3s made.
“An amazing accomplishment” pic.twitter.com/WPvwfFuaSp – 8:46 PM
“I just watched it.”
#Suns coach Monty Williams on Stephen Curry become the #NBA all-time leader in 3s made.
“An amazing accomplishment” pic.twitter.com/WPvwfFuaSp – 8:46 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
We are previewing Suns-Blazers and sharing our thoughts on some @PrizePicks over/unders in this game: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:41 PM
We are previewing Suns-Blazers and sharing our thoughts on some @PrizePicks over/unders in this game: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“No struggle, no strength.”
Monty Williams when asked about playing with guys out as he said #Suns need to be able to play small.
Said Monday night’s game he was an uncomfortable game to coach playing so many small guys in terms of who is setting screen.
#NBA75 – 8:39 PM
“No struggle, no strength.”
Monty Williams when asked about playing with guys out as he said #Suns need to be able to play small.
Said Monday night’s game he was an uncomfortable game to coach playing so many small guys in terms of who is setting screen.
#NBA75 – 8:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said he doesn’t want his players looking over their shoulders when they take shots. Then he joked, “Except Cam Payne. And JaVale, shooting 3s.” – 8:35 PM
Monty said he doesn’t want his players looking over their shoulders when they take shots. Then he joked, “Except Cam Payne. And JaVale, shooting 3s.” – 8:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) will play tonight – 8:30 PM
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) will play tonight – 8:30 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
No real update on CJ McCollum’s status but Chauncey Billups said McCollum isn’t doing anything on court yet. Billups added he’s unsure of a potential timeline for McCollum to return. – 8:26 PM
No real update on CJ McCollum’s status but Chauncey Billups said McCollum isn’t doing anything on court yet. Billups added he’s unsure of a potential timeline for McCollum to return. – 8:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chauncey Billups said he doesn’t have a timeline for when CJ McCollum will return – 8:18 PM
Chauncey Billups said he doesn’t have a timeline for when CJ McCollum will return – 8:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The first colorways of the @Damian Lillard x @adidas Basketball Dame 8 have been spot on pic.twitter.com/8F7tGep5k3 – 8:16 PM
The first colorways of the @Damian Lillard x @adidas Basketball Dame 8 have been spot on pic.twitter.com/8F7tGep5k3 – 8:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Curry Family Record Book
3-point goals
1. Stephen Curry – 2,974 / 43.1%
2. Dell Curry – 1,245 / 40.2%
3. Seth Curry – 625 / 44% – 7:51 PM
Curry Family Record Book
3-point goals
1. Stephen Curry – 2,974 / 43.1%
2. Dell Curry – 1,245 / 40.2%
3. Seth Curry – 625 / 44% – 7:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) OUT for #Blazers tonight vs. #Suns. #RipCity – 7:45 PM
CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) OUT for #Blazers tonight vs. #Suns. #RipCity – 7:45 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
The first one: #NBA 10/30/2009 at Phoenix
Play Type: Off Screen > Catch and Shoot
Defended By: Lou Amundson
On Court:
PHX: Steve Nash – Leandro Barbosa – Grant Hill – Lou Amundson – Channing Frye
GSW: Stephen Jackson – Kelenna Azubuike – Anthony Morrow – Andris Biedrins pic.twitter.com/RNwqdtesiN – 7:41 PM
The first one: #NBA 10/30/2009 at Phoenix
Play Type: Off Screen > Catch and Shoot
Defended By: Lou Amundson
On Court:
PHX: Steve Nash – Leandro Barbosa – Grant Hill – Lou Amundson – Channing Frye
GSW: Stephen Jackson – Kelenna Azubuike – Anthony Morrow – Andris Biedrins pic.twitter.com/RNwqdtesiN – 7:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster vs Phoenix 🎨
Art by David Kitcher pic.twitter.com/pW78Zu57VM – 7:15 PM
Tonight’s Gameday Poster vs Phoenix 🎨
Art by David Kitcher pic.twitter.com/pW78Zu57VM – 7:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The shorthanded Suns are learning hard lessons that could pay dividends down the road – https://t.co/GeydGLQnbj via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/qzms70z2jN – 7:02 PM
The shorthanded Suns are learning hard lessons that could pay dividends down the road – https://t.co/GeydGLQnbj via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/qzms70z2jN – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Blazers
OUT: Devin Booker (hamstring), Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness), Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee).
QUESTIONABLE: Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness).
G-League: Chandler Hutchison (Santa Cruz). – 7:00 PM
#Suns injury report vs. #Blazers
OUT: Devin Booker (hamstring), Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness), Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee).
QUESTIONABLE: Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness).
G-League: Chandler Hutchison (Santa Cruz). – 7:00 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
I gotta say COVID going crazy through the NBA and the Grizzlies in Portland has me worried. – 6:45 PM
I gotta say COVID going crazy through the NBA and the Grizzlies in Portland has me worried. – 6:45 PM
Ishmail Wainwright @Wainright24
I’m sorry but I have to say this , there is no second “w” in my last name. Been getting that for years.
“WAINRIGHT” 😁 thank you ! – 6:43 PM
I’m sorry but I have to say this , there is no second “w” in my last name. Been getting that for years.
“WAINRIGHT” 😁 thank you ! – 6:43 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Happy #NBAJerseyDay!
Reply or quote tweet us with a pic/video with your favorite all-time Suns jersey. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/usVYCgsOGW – 6:00 PM
Happy #NBAJerseyDay!
Reply or quote tweet us with a pic/video with your favorite all-time Suns jersey. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/usVYCgsOGW – 6:00 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Down went Phoenix. Up next, the Jazz.
Says Marcus Morris Sr., who’s been lights out lately: “Utah’s a great team, a veteran team. Been around each other for a long time, so it’s gonna be another dogfight. Should be fun.”
ocregister.com/2021/12/14/cli… – 5:56 PM
Down went Phoenix. Up next, the Jazz.
Says Marcus Morris Sr., who’s been lights out lately: “Utah’s a great team, a veteran team. Been around each other for a long time, so it’s gonna be another dogfight. Should be fun.”
ocregister.com/2021/12/14/cli… – 5:56 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Who was your favorite artist growing up?
Here’s what the guys listened to when they were kids! 🎶
@Ticketmaster | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/aP8Itw4Hti – 5:22 PM
Who was your favorite artist growing up?
Here’s what the guys listened to when they were kids! 🎶
@Ticketmaster | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/aP8Itw4Hti – 5:22 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
𝘿𝘼𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙍, 𝘿𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙍 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝘿𝙍𝙄𝙋
The first 700 fans who donate a $50+ toy or $50+ worth of non-perishable food items will get access to The Old Fashioned event, a ticket to Suns vs Wizards & a piece of Warren Lotas apparel!
More Info: https://t.co/TDQLtN8MHA pic.twitter.com/vHf8RzQRJB – 4:57 PM
𝘿𝘼𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙍, 𝘿𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙍 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝘿𝙍𝙄𝙋
The first 700 fans who donate a $50+ toy or $50+ worth of non-perishable food items will get access to The Old Fashioned event, a ticket to Suns vs Wizards & a piece of Warren Lotas apparel!
More Info: https://t.co/TDQLtN8MHA pic.twitter.com/vHf8RzQRJB – 4:57 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
The Future of the Blazers with @tcbbiggs
🔘 Joe Cronin (4:55)
🔘 Dame (21:42)
🔘 CJ (32:53)
🔘 Nurkic/RoCo (41:45)
🔘 The defense (46:15)
🔘 Nassir Little (53:35)
🔘 Trades (1:02:14)
🎧 https://t.co/CjPZxfhgvi
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dl6hUldeKB – 4:35 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
The Future of the Blazers with @tcbbiggs
🔘 Joe Cronin (4:55)
🔘 Dame (21:42)
🔘 CJ (32:53)
🔘 Nurkic/RoCo (41:45)
🔘 The defense (46:15)
🔘 Nassir Little (53:35)
🔘 Trades (1:02:14)
🎧 https://t.co/CjPZxfhgvi
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dl6hUldeKB – 4:35 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
The 3rd edition of my book, How to Play the Game: What Every Sports Attorney Needs to Know is here‼️ pic.twitter.com/H6DacCg6VQ – 4:19 PM
The 3rd edition of my book, How to Play the Game: What Every Sports Attorney Needs to Know is here‼️ pic.twitter.com/H6DacCg6VQ – 4:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns list Deandre Ayton as questionable for tonight. Jalen Smith remains out, and Chandler Hutchison is on a G League assignment with Santa Cruz – 4:10 PM
Suns list Deandre Ayton as questionable for tonight. Jalen Smith remains out, and Chandler Hutchison is on a G League assignment with Santa Cruz – 4:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight’s Suns game in Portland. Devin Booker (left hamstring strain), Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) and Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness) remain out. Chandler Hutchison was also transferred back to the G League. – 4:03 PM
Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight’s Suns game in Portland. Devin Booker (left hamstring strain), Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) and Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness) remain out. Chandler Hutchison was also transferred back to the G League. – 4:03 PM