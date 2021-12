Quentin Grimes enters NBA's health and safety protocols

The Knicks now have three players in COVID-19 protocols as rookie shooting guard Quentin Grimes has been ruled out Tuesday vs. the Warriors . Grimes is coming off a breakout 27-point performance Sunday vs. Milwaukee when he hit a rookie record seven 3-pointers. Knicks power forward Obi Toppin, who previously had the hot hand, was put into protocols Saturday night and missed the game against the Bucks. RJ Barrett was put into protocols Sunday morning and was also absent.Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post