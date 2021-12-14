Quentin Grimes enters NBA's health and safety protocols

USA Today Sports

The Knicks now have three players in COVID-19 protocols as rookie shooting guard Quentin Grimes has been ruled out Tuesday vs. the Warriors. Grimes is coming off a breakout 27-point performance Sunday vs. Milwaukee when he hit a rookie record seven 3-pointers. Knicks power forward Obi Toppin, who previously had the hot hand, was put into protocols Saturday night and missed the game against the Bucks. RJ Barrett was put into protocols Sunday morning and was also absent.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes becomes latest Knick to enter COVID-19 protocols; Alec Burks expected to return; Warriors have plane trouble; Curry two 3-pointers away from record nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…9:55 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quentin Grimes added to COVID protocols after breakout #Knicks game #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/14/que…8:19 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Quentin Grimes joins Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett as Knicks unavailable tonight against the Warriors because of health and safety protocols. – 8:14 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say rookie Quentin Grimes has entered the health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against Golden State. Grimes becomes the third Knick in the last four days, along with Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett, to enter the protocols. – 8:04 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols) is out tonight vs. Golden State. – 7:56 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes has been placed in health and safety protocols. – 7:46 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Knicks say that Quentin Grimes has been placed in health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game – 7:45 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes joins RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin in health and safety protocols, the Knicks say. He’s of course OUT tonight against the Warriors. – 7:45 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quentin Grimes has now been put into Covid-19 protocol. – 7:44 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And now there are three – including the fill in find from Sunday — Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game against Golden State. – 7:44 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ugh…
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game against Golden State. – 7:44 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Quentin Grimes yesterday:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 3 STL
✅ 7-13 3P
The only player in NBA history with more 3PM in his first career start is Paul Watson with eight on April 16, 2021.
Grimes also set a @New York Knicks rookie record for most 3PM in a game. pic.twitter.com/vsFezUpF0s9:31 AM

Michael Singer: #Nuggets are expecting Austin Rivers back tomorrow from health & safety protocol, I’m told. In addition, today also marks last day of Davon Reed’s 10-day, so he’s likely headed back to Grand Rapids. With Rivers coming back, team isn’t expecting any more hardship exceptions. -via Twitter @msinger / December 13, 2021

