Quentin Grimes enters NBA's health and safety protocols

The Knicks now have three players in COVID-19 protocols as rookie shooting guard Quentin Grimes has been ruled out Tuesday vs. the Warriors. Grimes is coming off a breakout 27-point performance Sunday vs. Milwaukee when he hit a rookie record seven 3-pointers. Knicks power forward Obi Toppin, who previously had the hot hand, was put into protocols Saturday night and missed the game against the Bucks. RJ Barrett was put into protocols Sunday morning and was also absent.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes becomes latest Knick to enter COVID-19 protocols; Alec Burks expected to return; Warriors have plane trouble; Curry two 3-pointers away from record nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:55 AM
Quentin Grimes becomes latest Knick to enter COVID-19 protocols; Alec Burks expected to return; Warriors have plane trouble; Curry two 3-pointers away from record nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:55 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quentin Grimes added to COVID protocols after breakout #Knicks game #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/14/que… – 8:19 AM
Quentin Grimes added to COVID protocols after breakout #Knicks game #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/14/que… – 8:19 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Quentin Grimes joins Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett as Knicks unavailable tonight against the Warriors because of health and safety protocols. – 8:14 AM
Quentin Grimes joins Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett as Knicks unavailable tonight against the Warriors because of health and safety protocols. – 8:14 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say rookie Quentin Grimes has entered the health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against Golden State. Grimes becomes the third Knick in the last four days, along with Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett, to enter the protocols. – 8:04 AM
The Knicks say rookie Quentin Grimes has entered the health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against Golden State. Grimes becomes the third Knick in the last four days, along with Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett, to enter the protocols. – 8:04 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols) is out tonight vs. Golden State. – 7:56 AM
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols) is out tonight vs. Golden State. – 7:56 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Knicks say that Quentin Grimes has been placed in health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game – 7:45 AM
Knicks say that Quentin Grimes has been placed in health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game – 7:45 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And now there are three – including the fill in find from Sunday — Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game against Golden State. – 7:44 AM
And now there are three – including the fill in find from Sunday — Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game against Golden State. – 7:44 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ugh…
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game against Golden State. – 7:44 AM
Ugh…
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game against Golden State. – 7:44 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Quentin Grimes yesterday:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 3 STL
✅ 7-13 3P
The only player in NBA history with more 3PM in his first career start is Paul Watson with eight on April 16, 2021.
Grimes also set a @New York Knicks rookie record for most 3PM in a game. pic.twitter.com/vsFezUpF0s – 9:31 AM
Quentin Grimes yesterday:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 3 STL
✅ 7-13 3P
The only player in NBA history with more 3PM in his first career start is Paul Watson with eight on April 16, 2021.
Grimes also set a @New York Knicks rookie record for most 3PM in a game. pic.twitter.com/vsFezUpF0s – 9:31 AM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge (health & safety protocols), DeAndre Bembry (health & safety protocols), Jevon Carter (health & safety protocols) and James Johnson (health & safety protocols) are all out tonight vs. TOR. -via Twitter @IanBegley / December 14, 2021
If the Knicks are missing all three players vs. the Warriors, it might finally give Tom Thibodeau impetus to play point guard Kemba Walker, a DNP-CD the past seven games since his demotion. -via New York Post / December 14, 2021
Michael Singer: #Nuggets are expecting Austin Rivers back tomorrow from health & safety protocol, I’m told. In addition, today also marks last day of Davon Reed’s 10-day, so he’s likely headed back to Grand Rapids. With Rivers coming back, team isn’t expecting any more hardship exceptions. -via Twitter @msinger / December 13, 2021