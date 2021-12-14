Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen's All-Time three-point record

Golden State Warriors PR: Stephen Curry is the NBA’s new all-time 3-point leader with 2,974 career threes, hitting his second three of the game with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter to eclipse Ray Allen’s career mark. Curry set the record in his 789th career game, 511 contests fewer than Allen.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Draymond has assisted on 479 of Steph’s threes. I’m gonna go ahead and say that’s a record. Teammates 10 years. (Ray Allen & Reggie Miller didn’t have a same teammate for more than 6 years.) – 8:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steph Curry’s dad wanted him on the Knicks. Now he’s happy it didn’t happen.
In the place he long ago wanted to call home, Curry eclipsed Ray Allen with the most treys in league history.
Steph Curry’s dad wanted him on the Knicks. Now he’s happy it didn’t happen.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Cool: Watching Steph Curry break the all-time 3-point record.
Also cool: Watching the Madison Square Garden crowd rise to its feet in anticipation on each Golden State possession leading up to the record-breaker. – 8:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Stephen Curry, 3-Point King.
All 2,974 broken down by distance, type, opponent, defender, and more.
https://t.co/5HP0rLjDrg pic.twitter.com/Ettcj3JfWI – 8:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Stephen Curry is rewriting history.
The highlights.
The testimonials.
The records.
@sportingnews, Inside the rise of the 3-point king.
✍️ @KyleIrv_
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Tuesday Night Thoughts:
Steph Curry is incredible. Was at Ford Field for Elite 8 in 2008 vs KU. Dude was incredible then. Was just a soph.
Islanders uniforms are still badass.
The song “I’m So Alone” by Men at Large is such a great jam. Underrated. – 7:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
These guys held the all-time 3FG crown, in turn, until tonight:
Brian Taylor, 1979-81
Joe Hassett, 1981-84
Darrell Griffith, 1984-85
Larry Bird, 1985-88
Dale Ellis, 1988-90
Michael Adams, 1990-92
Ellis, 1992-97
Reggie Miller, 1997-2010
Ray Allen, 2010-2021
(h/t @Basketball-Reference ) – 7:55 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Stephen Curry reached 2,974 3-pointers in 789 games. Ray Allen previously held the record with 2,973 3-pointers in 1,300 career games.
Curry beat Allen’s record in 511 less games. He’s only played 60.7% of Allen’s career! pic.twitter.com/0BSZziEI6J – 7:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
All the emotion that Steph held back came pouring out after the shot went down. He got a big hug from Draymond — as teammates came to floor. He handed the game ball to his dad — and then walked back to center court for another hug from Ray Allen.
A moment he’ll never forget. – 7:53 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Histor-3.
@Golden State Warriors breakdown of Stephen Curry becoming #NBA all-time leader in 3s made, passing Ray Allen, aka Jesus Shuttlesworth.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/nvYqwyo8dJ – 7:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Curry Family Record Book
3-point goals
1. Stephen Curry – 2,974 / 43.1%
2. Dell Curry – 1,245 / 40.2%
3. Seth Curry – 625 / 44% – 7:51 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I get that it’s meant as a compliment but referring to Steph Curry as “the greatest shooter ever” is reductive & facile. Doesn’t consider the competitiveness, work ethic & discipline required to be THIS good. Check his handle, finishes at the rim, craftiness. He’s more than his J – 7:46 PM
I get that it’s meant as a compliment but referring to Steph Curry as “the greatest shooter ever” is reductive & facile. Doesn’t consider the competitiveness, work ethic & discipline required to be THIS good. Check his handle, finishes at the rim, craftiness. He’s more than his J – 7:46 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Savor greatness when you get to see it. Stephen Curry defines greatness.
What a great moment with Ray Allen there. – 7:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Not that he needed this 3-point record to validate it, but Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all-time.
Also one of the few superstars that hasn’t really changed over the years. – 7:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No player in the years I’ve been around this game has more fundamentally changed how it’s been played than Stephen Curry.
That he’s now the all-time leader in three-point makes just feels right, with no disrespect to those who came before him – 7:43 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry three-pointer records:
— Career 3s
— 3s in a season
— 3s per game
— Games w/ 12+ 3s
— Games w/ 11+ 3s
— Games w/ 10+ 3s
— Games w/ 9+ 3s
— Games w/ 8+ 3s
— Games w/ 7+ 3s
— Games w/ 6+ 3s
— Games w/ 5+ 3s
— Games w/ 4+ 3s
— Games w/ 3+ 3s pic.twitter.com/h7LsPVZzem – 7:41 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
StatMuse @statmuse
All-time threes:
Ray Allen — 2,973 in 1,300 games
Steph Curry — 2,974 in 789 games
If Steph keeps up his pace and plays the same amount of games as Ray, he has a chance to break 5,000 threes. pic.twitter.com/Bs5k6IYXDl – 7:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
👌🏆 Congratulations @Stephen Curry on passing Ray Allen for the most three pointers all-time!
#CurryWatch #DubNation pic.twitter.com/FpZDuPDs92 – 7:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1. Stephen Curry, GSW – 2,974
What a moment at Madison Square Garden.
🏆 🏆 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5TjdiywTb9 – 7:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
And there it is: history in Madison Square Garden for Stephen Curry.
A new 3-point record has been set! – 7:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry has broken Ray Allen’s NBA record for most career 3PM.
Curry surpassed Allen’s mark of 2,973 3PM in just 789 games. Allen had more than 1,000 fewer 3PM at the same point in his career. pic.twitter.com/2AiUToCWhF – 7:40 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Among those in attendance for the Steph Curry show at MSG tonight (per Warriors):
Ed Burns
Pete Davidson
Adam Duritz
Michael J. Fox
Andy Grammer
Alicia Keys
Julito McCullum
Tracy Morgan
Chris Rock
Jon Stewart
Michael Strahan
Tierra Whack
Ramy Youssef – 7:13 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
How Pacers game night is different with the Warriors in town last night, a chance to witness Steph Curry and history.
Plus, Malcolm Brogdon welcomed challenge and kept Curry from setting the record. But Pacers failed to close the game.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/inside-game-… – 7:03 PM
How Pacers game night is different with the Warriors in town last night, a chance to witness Steph Curry and history.
Plus, Malcolm Brogdon welcomed challenge and kept Curry from setting the record. But Pacers failed to close the game.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/inside-game-… – 7:03 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Steph Curry either goes 0-for-12 or 11-for-19 from deep tonight. No inbetween … 😂 – 7:03 PM
Steph Curry either goes 0-for-12 or 11-for-19 from deep tonight. No inbetween … 😂 – 7:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
The Curry 9 Flows tonight say:
“2974: Longevity. Accuracy. Volume. Range.” pic.twitter.com/R7CYyjhhYZ – 6:53 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
In an era defined by volume 3-point shooting, Steph Curry stands alone.
This is the 4th season he’s averaged 5.0 made 3s per game.
Nobody else in NBA history has done it once. – 6:27 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on the possibility of Stephen Curry breaking the record in Madison Square Garden:
“It’s the Mecca…It’s my favorite atmosphere in the league. There’s a ton of history here. It’s New York. It’d be great if it happened tonight.” – 6:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Questionable
Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness
Joel Embiid, Rib soreness
Out
Aaron Henry, G League
Paul Reed, G League
Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness
Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons
Jaden, Springer, Concussion protocol – 5:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid (right rib soreness) and Seth Curry (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable for Sixers-Heat.
Butler, Adebayo, Martin, Morris and Oladipo are out for Miami. Tyler Herro is questionable with a right quad contusion. – 5:33 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Twist: Steph Curry focuses on Tony Delk’s record* for most points by a guard without a 3pm tonight, so that he can break Ray Allen’s record in Boston on Friday.
*This is actually MJ’s record and AI has tied Delk’s 53 more recently but I wanted an excuse to tweet about Tony Delk pic.twitter.com/mtorBns8ue – 4:29 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
StatMuse @statmuse
Just a reminder of the 2009 draft:
7. Steph Curry
8. New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/VwfyO4cmBx – 4:12 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Stephen Curry has literally made more 3s than he’s missed at Madison Square Garden.
Career 51.1 3FG% at MSG.
Here’s where he stacks up amongst his peers at MSG:
more Steph talk tonight after the game live with @Amin Elhassan on @LeBatardShow: https://t.co/HljKKry3Sq pic.twitter.com/rKxHLAX0lT – 4:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks-Warriors ticket prices soar with Stephen Curry likely to break 3-point record at Madison Square Garden
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 4:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dell Curry told me last night that, yes, it’s all true: The Curry Camp wanted Stephen Curry to be drafted a Knick.
All these years later, given Steph’s history in the building, it just had to be MSG for his takeover of the NBA record for 3s.
Full story: marcstein.substack.com/p/garden-party… – 3:28 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Steph Curry is two three pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record!
@DavidsonMBB & Steph Curry’s college coach, Bob McKillop, tells @EvCoRadio & @LegsESPN why Steph always had the green light to shoot in college #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ZNmsu8BrQ9 – 2:06 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
With Steph Curry set to break the 3-point record, tonight’s tickets at the Garden are the most expensive on record, according to tickpick.com
The average purchase price is $373. Now the ‘get-in’ price is over $500.
Never knew the 3-point record could be such a draw – 1:30 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The current get-in for tonight’s Knicks-Warriors game is $565, making this the most expensive ticket on record for a Knicks game, according to @TickPick.
The get-in before the season was $100. Steph Curry being able to break the record tonight has resulted in a 465% increase. – 1:14 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 Curry shooting for Ray Allen’s record
📻 Alan Hahn joins the show!
🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters!
🔊 https://t.co/L0muFQulap pic.twitter.com/9rzgPKMv9E – 11:57 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.78
2. Stephen Curry: 14.68
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.51
4. Kevin Durant: 14.1
5. Trae Young: 13.42
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.16
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.16
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.94 pic.twitter.com/rNvCPQYNSq – 11:35 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ flight to New York delayed ahead of Stephen Curry’s potentially record-setting game vs. Knicks
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 11:32 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry’s 3P shooting in 11 career games at Madison Square Garden:
🎯 0-0 (11/13/09)
🎯 1-1 (11/10/10)
🎯 11-13 (2/27/13)
🎯 5-11 (2/28/14)
🎯 5-9 (2/7/15)
🎯 3-10 (2/15/15 – ASG)
🎯 3-11 (1/31/16)
🎯 5-13 (3/5/17)
🎯 4-9 (2/26/18)
🎯 6-11 (10/26/18)
🎯 7-14 (2/23/21) pic.twitter.com/pV6QOxIoAi – 11:31 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
In 2009, the Warriors selected Stephen Curry 1 pick before the Knicks’ pick and Madison Square Garden let out a collective groan (the Knicks selected Jordan Hill).
Tonight, Curry will break the NBA all-time 3-pointers record at…Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/YcjUK1RLdD – 10:32 AM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers breaking down Warriors-Pacers and the events of last night:
-Role player woes
-Clutch blunders
-Pacers can’t get stops late
-Malcolm Brogdon’s great performance
-Steph Curry’s nearly magical night
📺: https://t.co/Ss2gT2bd5a pic.twitter.com/kziC6apYGg – 9:47 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris on Joel Embiid’s last-minute scratch: “With Joel, he’s been where our offensive game really flows through. So for us, it just was a tough adjustment…”
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on the ending of the game against the Indiana Pacers and Kevon Looney’s game-winner:
“He had an amazing game, and it impacted winning tonight.” pic.twitter.com/VjkE0IO1BT – 11:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry talked about the love he’s getting on the road while chasing Ray Allen’s record.
“Anytime you do something special, you want to enjoy the atmosphere, and the support and all that. I appreciate it.” pic.twitter.com/yqGrv9MfxE – 11:37 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green on if they’re forcing the ball to Stephen Curry so he can break the record:
“That’s always a good option. So it’s not like you’re trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. We play that way anyway.” pic.twitter.com/vu0Xtrtghi – 11:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With Grant Williams moving into the top 5 in the NBA in 3-point shooting, seems like a good night to update the all-time leaders
Ray Allen 2973
Steph Curry 2972
Grant Williams 115 pic.twitter.com/4IDV3N59P5 – 11:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If Steph Curry plays 50 more games this season and maintains his current average, he’ll have 3,242 career 3s.
Since 2015, he’s averaged 4.8 makes per game.
If he does that for 5 more years while playing 72 games each season, he’ll be at 4,970.
5,000 is absolutely within reach. – 10:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid-less, Curry-less Sixers get drilled by an impressive Memphis team, 126-91. They are 15-13 on the year.
Tyrese Maxey (23 points) and Charles Bassey (13 and 10) the only bright spots on what was maybe the most unwatchable game of a season that has already had a few of em. – 10:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
The New York Knicks were 1 pick away from drafting Stephen Curry in 2009.
Naturally he’ll likely break the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers record in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/tS8iZrGSQO – 10:06 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Steph Curry Needs Two 3-Pointers To Break The All-Time Record Vs. Knicks At Madison Square Garden via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “I’m resting Steph tomorrow”
He was joking
“Couldn’t resist”
Curry will play in MSG vs Knicks, two 3s from the record pic.twitter.com/uS5FfgeR7I – 9:59 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Old habits die hard. anticipated blitz of Curry. Looney short rolls. Non shooter Green spots up but turns into screener off toss action to get it back to Curry…but this game is lost opposite wing. No one puts a body on Wiggins. Free run to rim creates 2nd chance #PacersWarriors pic.twitter.com/0z9JqrbOiP – 9:59 PM
Old habits die hard. anticipated blitz of Curry. Looney short rolls. Non shooter Green spots up but turns into screener off toss action to get it back to Curry…but this game is lost opposite wing. No one puts a body on Wiggins. Free run to rim creates 2nd chance #PacersWarriors pic.twitter.com/0z9JqrbOiP – 9:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘I’m resting Steph tomorrow.’ Warriors coach Steve Kerr couldn’t resist toying with media in postgame.
Curry might go Sprewell if Kerr tried to sit him vs Knicks at MSG – 9:58 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors win it 102-100. They are 22-5.
Steph finishes 5-for-15 from beyond the arc — just two away from breaking Ray Allen’s record — setting up what will be an electric atmosphere at MSG on Tuesday. – 9:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors star Stephen Curry will be at legendary Madison Square Garden to play the Knickerbockers tomorrow night just 2 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s NBA 3-pointer record. Remember when Steph wanted to be drafted by the Knicks but Warriors GM Larry Riley nixed it? pic.twitter.com/YFsvHrWgeq – 9:37 PM
There it is – Warriors beat the Pacers. Game over.
Steph Curry is two made 3-pointers shy of passing Ray Allen for the all-time record.
He’ll have a chance to break the record tomorrow night at MSG vs. the Knicks – 9:37 PM
There it is – Warriors beat the Pacers. Game over.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry is just two 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record after the Warriors’ 102-100 win over Indiana.
Pretty cool that the pageantry is most likely guaranteed to happen tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. – 9:36 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
Steph Curry goes for the all-time 3-point record tomorrow at…
MSG – 9:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Stephen Curry will need just two 3-pointers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night to break Ray Allen’s all-time NBA record for 3s (2,973) after Curry made five in Golden State’s victory tonight at Indiana.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:35 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Steph Curry returning with 4:26 left. He has four 3s and needs three more for the NBA’s all-time record.
Pacers up 96-91. – 9:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Meanwhile…at the Fieldhouse…
Two 3’s for Steph in the first half.
Four to tie, five to break the record.
The very slim chance that he’d break the record Friday in Boston on the same floor Ray Allen did ten years ago is all but gone. – 8:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
More on this storyline
NBA TV: The shot that made history. @Stephen Curry is now the NBA’s all-time leader in 3PM! -via Twitter / December 14, 2021