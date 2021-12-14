Shams Charania: Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has entered health and safety protocols and could miss multiple games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers cancelled practice today.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker enters COVID-19 protocols, practice canceled ocregister.com/2021/12/14/lak… – 2:01 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He’s OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Mavs. Anthony Davis remains QUESTIONABLE with knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/xqjsuQ9BcA – 1:31 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Talen Horton-Tucker- is out for game at Dallas because of NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. – 1:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is listed as out for tomorrow’s game at Dallas. – 1:24 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Lakers confirm @Shams Charania report and list Talen Horton-Tucker as out due to the health and safety protocols. – 1:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has entered health and safety protocols and could miss multiple games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers cancelled practice today. – 1:19 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s an annual tradition for a Lakers role player to be the center of trade rumors. Talen Horton-Tucker will be that guy this year. But whether his future lies in L.A. or elsewhere, his path forward is realizing his potential as a complementary piece: ocregister.com/2021/12/13/lak… – 6:27 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Talen Horton-Tucker has become a trade target of as many as seven teams, league sources say. It will take “a lot” to get him though, I’m told. #Lakers, who really value THT, are hesitant. He just turned 21 and is averaging a career-best 11 PPG, 5 RPG and 3 assists. – 4:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
An important thing to remember on fake Lakers trade is that different GMs are going to have wildly different valuations of Talen Horton-Tucker. The Lakers would need to deal with teams on the high end of that spectrum to make a big trade, but we have no idea who those teams are. – 11:34 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Best game for Talen Horton-Tucker in a bit tonight. In addition to his 19 points and 3 made 3’s, he had 6 of LAL’s 12 steals, and 3 assists to 1 TO. – 12:40 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Talen Horton-Tucker said LeBron’s been a huge resource for him gaining confidence in recent games. He gives advice off the floor, but also on it, he sets screens for THT, plays the decoy for him, finds him on the perimeter with passes and gives him lots of opportunities. – 12:37 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Talen Horton-Tucker says he’s starting to feel “comfortable” as a starter now. – 12:35 AM
