Teams monitoring Jaylen Brown's situation with Celtics

While the Celtics appear committed to building around Brown and Tatum, speculation about Brown’s availability has notably increased around the league. It is an ongoing topic of conversation among sources familiar with both players. Moving Brown would appear highly unlikely until after this season and seems more plausible ahead of 2022-23. But as long as Boston floats on the periphery of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, league personnel will monitor Brown’s status and if the Celtics inch closer toward pivoting in a new direction.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had a +37.9 net rating when they shared floor against Bucks. For the season, it’s a team-best +7.3 (min: 300 minutes). The Celtics’ trade needs start with better complementing the All-Star duo masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 9:30 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The latest trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons, the Lakers, Nets and Pacers, plus greater context on the Jaylen Brown whispers, and more notes from around the league, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29514… – 9:06 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum had 42 points, 4 assists, 3 steals and 7 3’s on Monday. It was the third time in Celtics history that’s happened..
Antoine Walker @ Sacramento – Jan. 17, 2001
Jaylen Brown @ New York – Oct. 20, 2021
JAYSON TATUM VS. MILWAUKEE – DEC. 13, 2021
..the first in a win. – 1:09 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on coming back finally feeling fully healthy: “I’m fine, I’m good, I’m grateful. I didn’t care if I missed every shot out there, I’m just grateful.” – 10:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown says he’s fine after the game. “I didn’t care if I missed every shot, but I was able to move out there. I’m grateful.”
Brown also said compared to the last time he came back he feels better, more confident and “felt like myself out there.” – 10:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown: I’m fine. I’m grateful.
Says he feels good and is a lot more confident making cuts and jumping – 10:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on his return: “I’m fine, I’m good, I’m grateful…I felt like myself.” – 10:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown just knocked knees so there’s no real concern over his knee – 10:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics beat Bucks 117-103. Season-high 42 points for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown (+20) scores 19 points in his return. – 9:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics win 117-103, in what was a thoroughly impressive performance after an ugly first quarter. Jayson Tatum was on fire, going for 42 points on 16-for-25 shooting, including 7-for-13 from 3, and Jaylen Brown returned. For Milwaukee, the focus will be on Khris Middleton’s knee. – 9:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown told @Abby Chin heading into halftime that he banged knees with Bobby Portis early in the game but that he feels fine. Brown laughed “Hopefully I can get out of here without anything else happening.” – 8:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 30-20 to take a 51-50 halftime lead. Pat Connaughton leads the Bucks with 10 points, while Jayson Tatum has 15 points and four assists and Jaylen Brown has 12 and 3 for the Celtics. – 8:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Much better defensive effort from Boston in the second quarter, which has given up 15 points in 10 minutes so far after allowing 30 in the first. Celtics trail 45-43 after Jaylen Brown, who leads all scorers with 12 points in his first game back, makes a pair of free throws. – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Whatever the issue was with Jaylen Brown in the first quarter, he has returned for the #Celtics – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Hard to see what happened to Jaylen Brown there and why he was limping off the floor but he’s staying on the bench area. Looked like he was grabbing at the left knee… maybe Portis kneed him on the drive? – 7:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown got off to a strong start in his return, including five points and a couple of assists in his first six minutes, but after his second basket was noticeable limping on his left leg, and came out of the game a short time later, and just got off the bench to test it. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is staying on the bench and no trainers are looking at him. Maybe it was just a momentary banging of knees or something. – 7:52 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Only five minutes into his return and Jaylen Brown is limping after landing awkwardly. pic.twitter.com/elfitt0PpO – 7:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown, after talking with the medical staff, is on the Celtics bench and not the locker room. #goodsign – 7:51 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown is holding his left knee/leg and limping off the floor. Last thing you want to see in his first game back. – 7:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown is limping pretty badly along the #Celtics bench. He had missed the last five games for Boston. – 7:51 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown just scored, and has been limping ever since. He just asked to come out of the game, with 6:21 to play in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jaylen Brown back in the lineup, and already making an impact: Quick corner three and an assist to Robert Williams. – 7:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Aggressive Jaylen Brown early on. Looks to be moving better tonight vs the last time he came back from the hamstring injury. – 7:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Not only does Jaylen Brown make his return tonight, but he makes the first shot of the game – an open corner 3 – but then gets into the lane for a wide open runner that rims out and then does it again before finding Robert Williams for a layup at the rim. – 7:42 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown wasting no time doing what he does – get buckets- with a 3-ball from the corner. – 7:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was quick.. C’s open up with a Jaylen Brown corner 3-pointer – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Bobby Portis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 7:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the main lineup adjustment the Celtics will have is Jaylen Brown returning. Beyond that, he’s looking at using some different groupings moving forward. Udoka stressed the need to find groups that can defend, while having a balanced offense. – 5:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown will start tonight for Boston, per Ime Udoka. Dennis Schroder returns to the sixth man role. – 5:51 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum says the next step for him and Jaylen Brown is feeding off each other more in games.
Well, Jaylen is back. And it’s time to feed. Boston’s season might hinge on it.
nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… – 3:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown wants to get the Celtics back on track in his return tonight. But with @Shams Charania reporting Boston may eventually cash in & trade Schröder, Ime Udoka needs to figure out who on the outskirts of the rotation can breathe life into his team.
theathletic.com/3011710 – 2:48 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Another body for us, that we need out there. That’s gonna be huge for us. It’s gonna be a good pick-up for us.” – Marcus Smart on Jaylen Brown’s return tonight. – 11:19 AM
“I think there’s pretty widespread belief that they don’t work together,” one general manager told B/R. “But unless ownership adds pressure on [Boston GM Brad Stevens], I don’t see them doing anything.” Boston has seemed to value Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III in a second tier behind Brown and Tatum, but the two veterans stand as the most accomplished Boston players rival executives believe are available for trade this season. Dennis Schroder, who has produced both as a starter and Celtics reserve, is another strong trade candidate. His upcoming free agency next summer is shaping into a more lucrative stint on the open market than this past August, which could price him out of Boston’s roster construction. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021
Fair point from Mr. Fisher here. It wasn’t too long ago that the Celtics were one of the most highly-promising young teams in the NBA. Since then, their development has stagnated and it has come to a point that there are now serious questions about this team’s core: “I think this is definitely the beginning of the end for the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown pairing,” Fisher continued. “I don’t know if that will get broken up this season. But I think sometime in the next 12-18 months we’re really going start to hear about to hear the conversations about the future of Boston with Jaylen Brown heading out the door.” -via Clutch Points / December 13, 2021