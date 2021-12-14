Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (13-14) play against the Brooklyn Nets (8-8) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 14, 2021
Toronto Raptors 49, Brooklyn Nets 54 (Q2 02:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have taken 22 threes in less than 22 minutes, which is a lot
Raptors have taken 22 threes in less than 22 minutes, which is a lot
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn’s 18-6 edge in fastbreak points already tied their highest fastbreak point total in any half this season. #Nets – 8:25 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Boy @Fred VanVleet had him turning like a dreidel on that close out 😂 pic.twitter.com/IZ2UKyJfbm – 8:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Well, if there was ever a night for the Raptors to socially distance defensively… – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets rookie big man Day’Ron Sharpe has 6 rebounds in 5 minutes including 3 OREBs. – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Raptors 46-38. Day’Ron Sharpe has six rebounds in five minutes. The Nets can use more of that. They’re up 11 on the boards. Cam Thomas off to a slow scoring start but this Long Island Nets and the Aussie lineup is working. – 8:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nets by 8, should be 18 except they’re throwing the ball all over the gym – 8:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Day’Ron Sharpe and Scottie Barnes were high school teammates and Montverde. Raptors look totally flat. – 8:16 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Kessler with CONFIDENCE! ☔️ @Kessler Edwards pic.twitter.com/nkFR0WEq7n – 8:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Through 15 minutes, Justin Champagnie has attempted a team-high 8 shots. The Nets are OK with this. – 8:14 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I was going to ask, if McBride & Knox are playing ahead of him, what it would take for Kemba Walker to play again…
I was going to ask, if McBride & Knox are playing ahead of him, what it would take for Kemba Walker to play again…
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills on the floor with all four rookies. He must feel young. – 8:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Even against this undermanned Nets team, Raptors looking like a banged up team in the 2nd night of a back-to-back. Step slow getting back in transition and closing out on shooters. Brooklyn shot 61% and had 11 fast-break points in the 1st Q. – 8:09 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
stop us if you’ve seen this one before
stop us if you’ve seen this one before
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton already has ten points, cracking double figures for the second time. #Nets – 8:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets – playing minus seven players – shot 14-of-23 in the first quarter to lead the #Raptors 33-32. – 8:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That simple kick pass from Cam Thomas to Edwards for the 3 is big … it’s the play you wouldn’t see him make a year ago. If he actually passes once in a while the Nets are gonna end up with a nice player out of the 27th pick. – 8:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 33, Raptors 32
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nets shoot 60.9 per cent from the field against wretched Toronto defence, up 1 after a quarter – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Raptors 33-32. Impressive effort given the short bench. Claxton with 10, Durant and Duke with six each. Nets shooting 61 percent from the field. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton leads all scorers with 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 2, which is better than being down 2 but allowing Nets to shoot 61 per cent from the field so far seems troubling – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant stays on the floor while Griffin and Duke get a break. Kessler Edwards and Cam Thomas are in with KD, Clax and Mills. – 8:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tween Tween, @Pascal Siakam
Tween Tween, @Pascal Siakam
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
That VanVleet 3 is one of the odder Ball Don’t Lie examples in recent memory. – 7:54 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The Find. The Finish! @Fred VanVleet to @Chris Boucher pic.twitter.com/KG6zU6nRRT – 7:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nets by 1 at first timeout; Raptors can get this one if bench group has same energy as last night; lot of that is going to land on Flynn, who has to play fast – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Raptors 14-13 with 6:56 left in the first quarter. David Duke has made some plays on defense and has helped push the tempo. Nic Claxton with six early points all at the rim. – 7:50 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
No choice but resilience.
No choice but resilience.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Raptors about to tip. Wild times we live in. Nets down to eight players due to health and safety protocols with three rookies available off the bench. Would be an impressive win given the situation. – 7:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
No one has caused Knicks and Nets fans to cheer louder this season than Steph Curry – 7:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Kevin Durant over/under for scoring tonight: 39.5
Kevin Durant over/under for scoring tonight: 39.5
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Harden enters NBA health, safety protocols; Nets with seven players in protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/14/har… – 7:30 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Stepping in for @Matt__Devlin (& @20_awill back in Philly) — keeping your seats warm fellas!
Ready to call the Nets & @Toronto Raptors on @Sportsnet with @AmyAudibert!
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“Correlation does not equal causation” my sweetest boy @BlakeMurphyODC said on the pre-game show of a Raptors game on a national television broadcaster. – 7:19 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting line up! pic.twitter.com/e1jI5TaYQN – 7:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Raptors:
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
💥David Duke Jr.
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏼♂️Blake Griffin
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Raptors:
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
💥David Duke Jr.
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏼♂️Blake Griffin
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nets are starting Patty Mills, David Duke Jr., Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton – 7:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets announce their starting five for tonight: Patty Mills, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton and David Duke Jr. – a guard on a two-way deal who takes James Harden’s starting backcourt spot. – 7:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets will start Patty Mills, David Duke Jr., Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton. It’s Duke Jr.’s first-career start, and Brooklyn’s 10th starting five of the season. – 7:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets are starting Patty Mills, David Duke Jr., Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton tonight vs. TOR, team says. – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Toronto: Mills, Duke Jr., Durant, Griffin and Claxton. First career start for David Duke Jr. – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets will start Mills, Duke Jr., Durant, Griffin and Claxton against the Raptors tonight – 7:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Raptors Game:
▪️Kevin Durant has averaged 27 PPG on 48% shooting against the Raptors in his career.
▪️Pascal Siakam is grabbing down a career-best 8 RPG.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
This seems a particularly bad situation for the NBA’s only Canadian team to be in considering close contacts are required to isolate even if they’re vaccinated regardless of their test results (see Precious Achiuwa). 1/2 – 6:53 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Nets need a last-minute player tonight? @Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/gmKvaEXTq6 – 6:45 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Now no Harden and no Bruce Brown. So basically the Raptors are playing Durant, Patty Mills and Blake Griffin. – 6:42 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
I’ll be on @CBSSportsHQ in a few minutes to talk Harden into the Health & Safety Protocols and what to expect league-wide going forward. cbssports.com/live – 6:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kevin Durant might have to play all 48 minutes tonight with Brooklyn down to these eight players against Toronto:
Nic Claxton
David Duke
Durant
Kessler Edwards
Blake Griffin
Patty Mills
Day’Ron Sharpe
Can Thomas
Kevin Durant might have to play all 48 minutes tonight with Brooklyn down to these eight players against Toronto:
Nic Claxton
David Duke
Durant
Kessler Edwards
Blake Griffin
Patty Mills
Day’Ron Sharpe
Can Thomas
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden has entered the NBA’s COVID protocols and is out for tonight’s game, the Nets say.
James Harden has entered the NBA’s COVID protocols and is out for tonight’s game, the Nets say.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
No Harden, Aldridge, Brown, Millsap, Bembry, Carter, Johnson (7 players) due to health and safety protocols. Seems like the Nets shouldn’t be interacting with anyone in the near future and yet… – 6:39 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Kevin Durant is available for the Nets, who now have eight players, but the real question is, is @Alex Schiffer available tonight? – 6:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is now available to play tonight’s game against the Raptors. The Nets have 7 players in health and safety protocols and two (Irving/Harris) out altogether. NBA minimum players for a game is 8. If the Nets ruled Durant out, they would have had to postpone this game. – 6:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant has been listed as AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against the Raptors, the team says. – 6:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kevin Durant is playing tonight for Brooklyn, which gives them eight players vs. Toronto. – 6:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In positive Nets news, team says Kevin Durant is available tonight. Durant had been questionable due to ankle ailment. – 6:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Kevin Durant is available for tonight’s game. They need him. They’re down to eight players. – 6:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets now have nine players out, seven of them for COVID-19 protocols. They have the minimum eight available, with Kevin Durant now listed as available. – 6:33 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
The entire Nets’ team pretty much is in health and safety protocols and they’re still playing? – 6:33 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Harden has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per Nets – 6:30 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden (health and safety protocols) and Bruce Brown (health and safety protocols) have been listed as out for tonight’s game against the Raptors, the team says. – 6:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
James Harden and Bruce Brown are out tonight due to health and safety protocols, Nets say. – 6:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden and Bruce Brown have now entered health & safety protocols. #Nets – 6:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nash’s point about waiting for test results was valid
Nash’s point about waiting for test results was valid
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce James Harden and Bruce Brown are out for tonight’s game against the Raptors due to health and safety protocols. – 6:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets just announced James Harden and Bruce Brown have entered the health and safety protocols. That’s seven players in them for Brooklyn in the last 24 hours. – 6:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets‘ James Harden and Bruce Brown have entered health and safety protocols and are out tonight vs. Raptors. – 6:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden and Bruce Brown have entered the health and safety protocols and are OUT tonight against the Raptors, increasing the Nets’ tally to 7 players out tonight. – 6:29 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nets star James Harden has entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 6:29 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Now on @ForbesSports
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Very little out of Nick’s pre-game chinwag, he didn’t spell it out but no reason starters will change, Flynn will get plenty of run at backup PG and never mind all the Nets that are out, the Durant-Harden-Mills troika’s a handful.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In dressing up as Santa for this Spurs Give and @elflouiseCP project, Keldon is carrying on a tradition that began with Chuck Person in the ‘90s. DeJuan Blair, Tony Parker, Manu, Kawhi, Bryn & Patty are among some of the other players to spread cheer through the years. pic.twitter.com/M28kgF3E8p – 6:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse hopes to have Precious Achiuwa cleared and out of the health and safety protocols in the near future. How near is that future? “Soon. Soonish. Fingers crossed.”
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa should be cleared to return from covid protocols for the next game, Nurse says. Still not sure if his shoulder is ready though – 6:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse says Precious Achiuwa should clear COVID protocols “soonish.” Toronto, like Brooklyn, is down several players for tonight’s game, but in the Raptors’ case it is largely due to various injuries. – 6:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I have connected with him…but not with any intel or insight that things are changing….I know he’d love to be playing but I think the boundaries are still the same as they were before recent reports.”
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse: “Kyle took the whole charges drawn thing with him when he left.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash had no changes or updates regarding Kyrie Irving: “I know he’s working out and he’d love to be playing. But the boundaries are the same as they were before recent reports.” #Nets – 6:03 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I know he’s working out — The boundaries are still the same as they were before recent reports.”
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
ROSTER UPDATE: After practicing with @greensboroswarm today, the team has recalled Ball, Plumlee and McDaniels and will have the following report for tomorrow’s game: – 6:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant will be reassessed before tip-off. But Steve Nash hopes the star can play vs the #Raptors tonight. #Nets – 6:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash: “We’re not naive enough to not have concerns about more people contracting the virus. But that’s out of our hands.” #Nets – 5:59 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Durant will be re-assessed before tip-off but Nash is hopeful he’ll be able to play vs the Raptors tonight. – 5:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is a game-time decision tonight against the Raptors and will be a re-assessed in a few minutes to determine his availability. Durant is questionable with ankle soreness. #Nets – 5:58 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms Kevin Durant will be reassessed to determine if he will play or not tonight. – 5:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said most of the five #Nets in COVID protocols are asymptomatic. But he admits there very well could be more in the coming days. – 5:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash: “We’re not naive enough to not have concerns about more people contracting the virus, but that’s out of our hands.” #Nets – 5:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
“Majority” of Nets in COVID protocols are asymptomatic, Steve Nash just says before Raptors-Brooklyn game
Just waiting for test results on any others
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets coach Steve Nash says that the five players in the health and safety protocols are “predominantly” asymptomatic, but acknowledges it’s going to take some time to get the team whole again. Said there’s a couple coaches and a couple of staff members who’ve also tested positive – 5:57 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s unfortunate. First we concern ourselves with their health and safety — They’re asymptomatic.”
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Tough night for the Nets:
Durant (right ankle) – QUESTIONABLE
Aldridge (health & safety protocols) – OUT
Bembry (health & safety protocols) – OUT
Carter (health & safety protocols) – OUT
Tough night for the Nets:
Durant (right ankle) – QUESTIONABLE
Aldridge (health & safety protocols) – OUT
Bembry (health & safety protocols) – OUT
Carter (health & safety protocols) – OUT
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“Basketball’s all I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember. It’s building blocks now, from the first game, to the second game, to the third game. I feel like I can just keep adding on.” – @thorrjt
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Just spoke to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who says his team, contrary to reports, has had no trade discussions with the Nets about Kyrie Irving.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Zion’s Prognosis; Brooklyn, Boston, and Philly Trade Rumors; News. Join me and @Danny Leroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 4:19 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on hints at a Kyrie return, the Cavs, Celtics getting a big win, latest trade reports, COVID issues for teams, and Isaiah Thomas getting a chance in the G League. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/0flYDd… – 4:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
DAL is among teams to have reached out to BKN about Kyrie Irving, per SNY sources; Kristaps Porzingis came up in discussion; unclear if talks advanced. More here: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 4:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
When asked if government is considering capping size of crowds at sports events, the province’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, says reviews are being made and more news can be expected later this week. Raptors’ next scheduled home game is Saturday, Leafs next Thursday. – 3:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Five Nets in coronavirus protocols, Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker tests positive nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/14/fiv… – 3:25 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
5 games
8 nights
5 games
8 nights
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
This is real. Bulls, Lakers, Knicks, Nets, Browns, Rams…Please be safe. – 2:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I asked LaMarcus Aldridge in camp if his cardiac issues can make him more vulnerable to COVID-19: “Yeah, for sure. For sure you always have to be worried about it, especially if you’re a high-risk person, player. But I’ve always taken the right precautions…” #Nets – 2:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Is Kyrie hinting he’s coming back soon? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/6C7wQtjs6s – 1:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Happy #NBAJerseyDay! Take your favorite Hornet home today!
Today is the last day to save 15% using the code: 15JERSEY
🔗: https://t.co/5EqGuYIOw3
Happy #NBAJerseyDay! Take your favorite Hornet home today!
Today is the last day to save 15% using the code: 15JERSEY
🔗: https://t.co/5EqGuYIOw3
