2018-19 Mavs player: 'Luka Doncic hated how Rick Carlisle treated other people'

New coach Jason Kidd and the Mavericks are 27 games into an effort to clear three seasons worth of dysfunction, disillusionment and blowups that cracked the foundation of a franchise built around a superstar who has yet to win a playoff series. “It wasn’t really about how Rick treated Luka,” a Mavs player on the 2018-19 team said. “Luka hated how Rick treated other people.” Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN