Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (13-14) play against the Orlando Magic (23-23) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 19, Orlando Magic 13 (Q1 03:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In his 425th career game, Clint Capela has reached 4,500 career rebounds. This season, Capela is ranked 3rd in the NBA in rebounds per game (12.9) and second in offensive rebounds per game (4.0). – 7:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says the hope is to get JaMychal Green (ankle) back at some point during Denver’s upcoming three-game road trip beginning Friday in Atlanta. – 7:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Chuma Okeke, R.J. Hampton step into starting lineup with Mo Bamba, Gary Harris out vs. Hawks orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:20 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
chemistry class is in session
@Wendell Carter Jr. 🤝 @Franz Wagner
📺: https://t.co/DZVl2Y1zdh pic.twitter.com/809QUUOyib – 7:18 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Wendell Carter Jr.’s improvement doing in-between things–attacking closeouts and making plays off the short roll–has been a pleasant surprise – 7:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,158 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Gary Harris was a late scratch due to hamstring tightness. RJ Hampton started in his place. – 7:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
R.J. Hampton is starting in place of Gary Harris (left hamstring tightness) against the Hawks. – 7:11 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
R.J. Hampton gets the start tonight for the @Orlando Magic against the @Jaryd Wilson.
Gary Harris (left hamstring tightness) is out. – 7:10 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard @Gary Harris will not play tonight vs. Atlanta due to left hamstring tightness.
RJ Hampton will start at guard.
#MagicTogether – 7:10 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is coming off of his second 40+ scoring outing of the season (18th of his career) on 12/13. Over his last 10 outings, Young is averaging 30.9 ppg and 9.9 apg. He’s the only player in the NBA this season to be averaging at least 27.0 ppg and 9.0 apg. – 6:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic forward Chuma Okeke warming up ahead of his first start of the season: pic.twitter.com/1dwavEbR4j – 5:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Programming note: @psaundersdp has you on #Nuggets coverage tonight. I’ll be back on from Atlanta on Friday night. Bosses gave me a break after the two-week odyssey. – 5:56 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
work from office vs work from home
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/GltDMqqJSR – 5:54 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
For years, Kevin Grevey thought he’d made the first 3-pointer in NBA history. He swears he doesn’t care, but it speaks to the humble NBA beginnings of the shot with which Steph Curry makes magic. Had fun writing this one about the early days of the NBA 3. nytimes.com/2021/12/15/spo… – 5:25 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to the starting lineup @chuma_okeke 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7Jzus2GDlm – 5:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks are riding a four-game road winning streak into tonight’s contest, tied for the second-longest active road winning streak in the NBA.
Over those four games, Atlanta is averaging 122.8 ppg, 45.8 rpg and 28.5 apg (.513 FG%, .489 3FG%). – 5:20 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Terrence Ross on Franz Wagner:
“Franz (Wagner) is a 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝. He’s good at everything. He’s really good at everything.
He can shoot, pass, score, defend, and he’s six-ten, so he’s really fun to watch.”
🔗: https://t.co/GSct7IyU1O pic.twitter.com/QunYBmmCWg – 5:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Chuma Okeke in place of Mo Bamba tonight, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Mo Bamba will not play tonight vs. Atlanta due to a sprained right ankle, the Magic announced. He is considered day-to-day. – 5:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Starting center Mo Bamba out for Magic’s game vs. Hawks orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba will not play tonight vs. Atlanta due to a sprained right ankle.
Bamba is considered day-to-day.
#MagicTogether – 5:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba is OUT tonight vs. the Atlanta Hawks with the sprained ankle.
His status is considered “day-to-day”. – 5:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta, winners of its last four matches against Orlando, comes into tonight’s tilt averaging a +15.0 margin of victory in those four outings (118.0-103.0).
Tonight’s Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:29 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry made history to become the NBA’s new leader from beyond the arc, LeBron James, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and other NBA players used Twitter to congratulate the Warriors g… warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/lebron-j… – 4:00 PM
