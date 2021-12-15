Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (15-14) play against the San Antonio Spurs (16-16) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 56, San Antonio Spurs 48 (Q2 06:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tis the season to give back 🎄
@Derrick White hosted an amazing group of athletes from Special Olympics Texas for the Home for the Holidays Game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o1usRUVXmb – 9:17 PM
Tis the season to give back 🎄
@Derrick White hosted an amazing group of athletes from Special Olympics Texas for the Home for the Holidays Game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o1usRUVXmb – 9:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
That 21 point Charlotte lead is down to 8 points after a 13-6 opening to the 2Q for the Spurs.
Should be noted Charlotte enters 30th on defense – 9:16 PM
That 21 point Charlotte lead is down to 8 points after a 13-6 opening to the 2Q for the Spurs.
Should be noted Charlotte enters 30th on defense – 9:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs begin the 2Q outscoring Charlotte 11-6.
That Hornets 21 point lead is down to 10 points.
Vassell off the bench with 8 points – 9:13 PM
Spurs begin the 2Q outscoring Charlotte 11-6.
That Hornets 21 point lead is down to 10 points.
Vassell off the bench with 8 points – 9:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Throw it up and he’ll find it ✈️
@Miles Bridges x @PJ Washington
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/QXaM1K8TFE – 9:08 PM
Throw it up and he’ll find it ✈️
@Miles Bridges x @PJ Washington
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/QXaM1K8TFE – 9:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Everyone high five the person next to you. ✋
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/oKCUIahJMR – 9:07 PM
Everyone high five the person next to you. ✋
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/oKCUIahJMR – 9:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Hornets by 15
Charlotte scores 46 in the 1Q, with 30 points from the 3PT line
Hornets winning the 3PT line by 24 points
SA winning all other areas of the floor pic.twitter.com/BWXlUtRcbd – 9:05 PM
1Q: Hornets by 15
Charlotte scores 46 in the 1Q, with 30 points from the 3PT line
Hornets winning the 3PT line by 24 points
SA winning all other areas of the floor pic.twitter.com/BWXlUtRcbd – 9:05 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Oh Christmas Tre, Oh Christmas Tre 🎄
How Lovely Are Thy Floaters 💧
@Tre Jones | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/GEdvjAOGFr – 9:04 PM
Oh Christmas Tre, Oh Christmas Tre 🎄
How Lovely Are Thy Floaters 💧
@Tre Jones | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/GEdvjAOGFr – 9:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs scored 31 points in the first quarter and are losing by 15. – 9:03 PM
The Spurs scored 31 points in the first quarter and are losing by 15. – 9:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Dev is jingle bell ROCKING the rim 🔔💥
@Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/nSR1eGeK6M – 9:02 PM
Dev is jingle bell ROCKING the rim 🔔💥
@Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/nSR1eGeK6M – 9:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Update on the 3PT battle: Hornets winning 30-3
Charlotte leads by 21 – 9:01 PM
Update on the 3PT battle: Hornets winning 30-3
Charlotte leads by 21 – 9:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by 15 points in 10 of 27 games this season.
SA enters 0-9 when down by 15 – 9:01 PM
The Spurs have trailed by 15 points in 10 of 27 games this season.
SA enters 0-9 when down by 15 – 9:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Charlotte is 8 of 12 from the 3-point line, but good news for the Spurs the first quarter is almost over. – 9:00 PM
Charlotte is 8 of 12 from the 3-point line, but good news for the Spurs the first quarter is almost over. – 9:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Hornets are winning the 3PT line by 12.
The Hornets lead by 12
Martin and Hayward with all the CHA points from 3PT – 8:54 PM
Hornets are winning the 3PT line by 12.
The Hornets lead by 12
Martin and Hayward with all the CHA points from 3PT – 8:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Welcome back @Mason Plumlee!
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/NUlkmEtPI5 – 8:52 PM
Welcome back @Mason Plumlee!
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/NUlkmEtPI5 – 8:52 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
To those who would accuse the Spurs of sleepwalking through this first quarter defensively, they did get those two stops. – 8:52 PM
To those who would accuse the Spurs of sleepwalking through this first quarter defensively, they did get those two stops. – 8:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 17 of 27 games this season.
SA enters 1-15 when down by 10 – 8:51 PM
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 17 of 27 games this season.
SA enters 1-15 when down by 10 – 8:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Cody Martin starts the game with 8 points for Charlotte.
5 points for Dejounte Murray.
Hornets with 100% of their points in the paint and from 3PT
CHA by 3 – 8:45 PM
Cody Martin starts the game with 8 points for Charlotte.
5 points for Dejounte Murray.
Hornets with 100% of their points in the paint and from 3PT
CHA by 3 – 8:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s GAMETIME!! 🙌
Join the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops for a chance to win prizes!
➡️ https://t.co/94bUrPnFFt pic.twitter.com/cDkeuZeSvp – 8:42 PM
It’s GAMETIME!! 🙌
Join the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops for a chance to win prizes!
➡️ https://t.co/94bUrPnFFt pic.twitter.com/cDkeuZeSvp – 8:42 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Hornets: Rozier, Martin, Hayward, Bridges, Plumlee
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl – 8:36 PM
Hornets: Rozier, Martin, Hayward, Bridges, Plumlee
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl – 8:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Another Texas matchup. Let’s go! 🤠
📍 – San Antonio, TX
🆚 – @San Antonio Spurs
⏰ – 8:30PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/6TRWNRpsck – 8:21 PM
Another Texas matchup. Let’s go! 🤠
📍 – San Antonio, TX
🆚 – @San Antonio Spurs
⏰ – 8:30PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/6TRWNRpsck – 8:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
all in the details 🥶
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGomichel pic.twitter.com/KvIk9zQaRz – 8:19 PM
all in the details 🥶
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGomichel pic.twitter.com/KvIk9zQaRz – 8:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Derrick is heavily involved in the Spurs Inclusive Sports League, which provides sports training skills to all kids, with or without disabilities, at @MorgansWndrlnd. pic.twitter.com/kVGI9cDRO0 – 8:18 PM
Derrick is heavily involved in the Spurs Inclusive Sports League, which provides sports training skills to all kids, with or without disabilities, at @MorgansWndrlnd. pic.twitter.com/kVGI9cDRO0 – 8:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/4FvdL5BwUy – 8:00 PM
🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/4FvdL5BwUy – 8:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs SAS
Jalen McDaniels is available to play.
Mason Plumlee is available to play.
LaMelo Ball (NWT, Return from H&S Protocols) is out.
Ish Smith (NWT, Return from H&S Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/iKWAqgFPhg – 7:42 PM
INJURY REPORT vs SAS
Jalen McDaniels is available to play.
Mason Plumlee is available to play.
LaMelo Ball (NWT, Return from H&S Protocols) is out.
Ish Smith (NWT, Return from H&S Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/iKWAqgFPhg – 7:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said Spurs are “very vigilant” about staying COVID free, but he still made it a point at shootaround to give the players a few reminders about “being vigilant about the people they are around, where they go, and all that sort of thing…We are all worried about it.” – 7:06 PM
Pop said Spurs are “very vigilant” about staying COVID free, but he still made it a point at shootaround to give the players a few reminders about “being vigilant about the people they are around, where they go, and all that sort of thing…We are all worried about it.” – 7:06 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Citizens committee comes up with an innovative list for $274 million in parks projects for the 2022 San Antonio bond election. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/com… – 6:50 PM
Citizens committee comes up with an innovative list for $274 million in parks projects for the 2022 San Antonio bond election. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/com… – 6:50 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Zach Collins hasn’t playing in an NBA game since Aug. 13, 2020. He’s pushing hard in rehab, but no target date has been set yet for his return. “It’s what I like to do, play basketball, so the motivation is to get back and do what I love to do,” he said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:25 PM
Zach Collins hasn’t playing in an NBA game since Aug. 13, 2020. He’s pushing hard in rehab, but no target date has been set yet for his return. “It’s what I like to do, play basketball, so the motivation is to get back and do what I love to do,” he said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got our Home for the Holidays game tonight!🎄
🆚 @Charlotte Hornets
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @CW35SA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/Wr3mYb3a9g – 6:05 PM
We’ve got our Home for the Holidays game tonight!🎄
🆚 @Charlotte Hornets
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @CW35SA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/Wr3mYb3a9g – 6:05 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 46 – @Jock Landale talks about his junior basketball days and quitting the game early on.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #JockLandale #Basketball pic.twitter.com/KnoUQA0T1k – 4:53 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 46 – @Jock Landale talks about his junior basketball days and quitting the game early on.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #JockLandale #Basketball pic.twitter.com/KnoUQA0T1k – 4:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lonnie Walker has been ruled out tonight due to gastroenteritis, according to Spurs updated injury report. – 4:33 PM
Lonnie Walker has been ruled out tonight due to gastroenteritis, according to Spurs updated injury report. – 4:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Earlier the Spurs announced Lonnie Walker IV is out (gastroenteritis) for tonight’s game. – 3:58 PM
Earlier the Spurs announced Lonnie Walker IV is out (gastroenteritis) for tonight’s game. – 3:58 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Rules for the Pelicans if they are buyers
🏀 Guard rotation struggles
🏀 San Antonio frustrations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/IDT3A7ytxs – 3:37 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Rules for the Pelicans if they are buyers
🏀 Guard rotation struggles
🏀 San Antonio frustrations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/IDT3A7ytxs – 3:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Per @AirlessJordan:
If the Spurs beat the Hornets tonight, they will have 600 wins at the AT&T Center – the most of any team since the arena opened.
Most home wins since 2002 (when AT&T Center opened):
1. Spurs, 599
2. Dallas, 522
3. Denver, 518
4. Utah, 516
5. Houston, 508 – 3:19 PM
Per @AirlessJordan:
If the Spurs beat the Hornets tonight, they will have 600 wins at the AT&T Center – the most of any team since the arena opened.
Most home wins since 2002 (when AT&T Center opened):
1. Spurs, 599
2. Dallas, 522
3. Denver, 518
4. Utah, 516
5. Houston, 508 – 3:19 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Updated Spurs injury report for tonight: Lonnie Walker is OUT with gastroenteritis. He’s got some stomach problems, in other words. – 3:03 PM
Updated Spurs injury report for tonight: Lonnie Walker is OUT with gastroenteritis. He’s got some stomach problems, in other words. – 3:03 PM